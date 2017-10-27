Business Finance
Wall Street wants to formally jump into Bitcoin waters
(FINANCE NEWS) It would seem that Wall Street has taken a shining to Bitcoin with one company, Fundstrat, creating five different indexes.
We’ve been ranting and raving about cryptocurrency for some time now. Especially cryptocurrencies of the Bitcoin variety. We’ve explained what Bitcoin is, we’ve discussed the uses of Bitcoin and most recently we explained that electronic traded notes (ETNs) are nothing new to Wall Street even though their recent accepting of Ethereum was.
It seems that the folks over on Wall Street have finally heard us (read: everyone) and they want to formally jump into Bitcoin waters.
Recently a company called Fundstrat created five different Bitcoin indexes they’ll be publishing.
First things first, who the heck is Fundstrat? Fundstrat Global Advisors is an independent equity research group based out of New York. They have been on top of the Bitcoin game for a while and have been a big proponent of the cryptocurrency.
Now, the five Bitcoin indexes. An index alone is an indicator or measure of the statistical change in a stock market. The five indexes that Fundstrat’s Thomas Lee are called the FS Crypto FX and Lee has been quoted as saying that they are “for institutional investors to better understand the evolution and behavior of cryptocurrencies.”
Fundstrat’s indexes track a total of 630 digital currencies, divided into five groups by market capitalization and trading volume.
Those indexes allow investors to analyze the relative performance of different digital currencies. It is kind of like how the advance-decline line of the number of S&P 500 stocks rising versus falling on a given day can indicate the health of the market.
Those five indexes are as follows:
1. FS Crypto 10 — tracks the 10 largest and most liquid digital currencies including bitcoin, ethereum, ripple, litecoin, dash, IOTA and monero.
2. FS Crypto 40 — tracks the top 11 to 50 digital currencies by market value and liquidity including NEM, bitconnect and Lisk.
3. FS Crypto 250 — tracks the top 51 to 300 cryptocurrencies by market value and liquidity including BitcoinDark, Singular DTV and FirstCoin.
4. FS Crypto 300 — tracks the 300 largest digital currencies by market value and liquidity.
5. FS Crypto Aggregate — tracks the performance of 630 digital currencies.
Mind you, Thomas Lee is the Wall Street strategist who predicted that Bitcoin could quadruple in value over five years (making him extraordinarily qualified to create the indexes and track the digital currencies).
Just a few months ago Bitcoin reached parity with Gold which really gave Bitcoin the upper leg in the cryptocurrency popularity contest.
It is safe to say that Wall Street’s formal ascent into cryptocurrency is a solid indicator that the powers that be are looking for a way to both mainstream the currency as well as eventually find a way to regulate it.
Business Finance
With the economy heading black expect hiked rates
(FINANCE NEWS) While economists predict that there will be a healthy return of inflation, newer hiked rates may make you feel a little sick.
On Sunday, Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve chair, remarked on the state of the economy and the federal interest rates during a speaking engagement at an international banking seminar. All signs look good going into the end of the year, which is a good sign that an interest rate hike is on the way.
It’s been reported that Yellen did acknowledge that this year’s hurricane season has slowed growth slightly, but the effects would be more than offset by a “rebound” likely coming before the end of 2017.
Overall, “economic activity in the United States has been growing moderately so far this year, and the labor market has continued to strengthen,” Yellen said.
Yellen also remarked that “the persistence of undesirably low inflation” has been surprising, although she doesn’t expect it to continue, as reported by CNN Money.
Before all this, the central bank’s decided to leave their short-term interest rates unchanged while also reducing the number of bonds in its portfolio. That move to let its balance sheet gradually shrink could eventually mean higher rates on mortgages and other loans over time.
The officials will convene again in December, which is when we are likely to see an interest rate increase.
Theoretically, an interest rate increase will moderate economic growth. By making it more expensive to borrow money, folks are less likely to borrow at all, and if they do, they may borrow less to account for the increased interest payments.
In the real estate world, that may also impact property valuations, which can be inflated when it is cheap to borrow money. From a stock market standpoint, the psychology of people spending less money may deflate prices as well. While that may sound bad, if the stock market is indeed overvalued, a deflation will reduce risk associated with a market correction.
There are some situational factors are play here. For example, a second rate hike looming may spurn a lot of short-term investing activity, because people will feel like it will only get more expensive to get into the game. Additionally, since the rate increases are small and are increasingly from an unusually low rate, the impacts may not be as noticeable.
Business Finance
Ether may be new to NASDAQ, but exchange-traded notes aren’t
(FINANCE NEWS) Ether was recently added to the list of things traded on NASDAQ but ETNs are nothing new to trading.
The latest move in cryptocurrency has shown some remarkable movement in conventional financial sectors, and it’s got people asking big questions about the future of crypto.
As we’ve previously reported, CoinShares recently launched an ETN on the NASDAQ. Tl;dr for those of you who aren’t giant currency nerds: folks who invest on NASDAQ could invest normal money in a cryptocurrency, in this case ether, the token behind Ethereum, and get back normal-money returns.
Doing that with ether was new, hence the article, but the concept itself was not: there have been ETNs based in bitcoin on the market since 2015. What’s new is the numbers.
Those bitcoin ETNs from the grim darkness of 2015 didn’t do half bad. They’re currently valued at $330 million AUM (assets under management.) But it took time. It was a year before the bitcoin ETNs hit even $10 million total.
Buy-in was slow and tentative, as mainstream investment in new things is wont to be. People with money are leery of parting with it, especially on unproven ideas. Film at 11.
The Ethereum ETNs hit $10 million in less than a week.
That is, to say the least, a surprise. It is to say the most a statement that investors are starting to see cryptocurrencies as something bigger than a sideshow. If you did Marketing 101, and if you’ve gotten this far in the article you’re plainly enough of a business nerd that you could probably teach Marketing 101, you know a day one purchase isn’t just about excitement.
It’s about confidence. You’re so sure what you’re buying will do what you want that you don’t need to wait and see how other purchasers fare. That kind of mainstream confidence in cryptocurrency is straight-up unprecedented.
It’s also something stakeholders want to support. CoinShares, which represents the companies that issue the bitcoin and ether ETNs, is adding a dedicated research arm.
Their goal is to provide the hard data that can be hard to sift from the marketing and… a kind word might be “enthusiasm” that often obscures the numbers on cryptocurrency. To take the language straight from their press release, they’re shooting for “a pragmatic discussion with a simple valuation approach to consider.”
No hype, no manifestos, just hard numbers and plenty of context for what they mean.
In short, they’re treating the ether token as an investment asset, and giving their clients the tools to do the same. That approach is another major step toward cryptocurrency in general and ether in particular becoming a permanent part of the global financial landscape. We’re not talking magic future money anymore. This is the real thing.
Business Finance
Bankruptcy doesn’t mean what it used to; no longer the end
(FINANCE NEWS) With the way the world works now, bankruptcy doesn’t necessarily mean game over.
When it’s over, it’s over. Perhaps you heard your best friend utter this phrase after a bad break-up. It’s true, most things that end, end for good. Except in this case, when it comes to the retail business.
We have seen a record number of retailers declare bankruptcy this year. Beloved teen retailers like Wet Seal have closed down their stores and malls have become ghost towns.
Reuters estimates that nineteen major retail chains have already shut down for good. While you may not miss the tight, neon dresses sold at Bebe, closures of all of these retailers result in a tremendous loss of jobs.
And it is not only job losses from the store in your hometown, often it is hundreds of locations across the nation.
For most of these retailers, bankruptcy was the definitive end to the business. After filing, most companies choose to close all locations and liquidate the assets. This is the most common path to take, until now.
Even with the surge of bankruptcy, those behind the business are finding alternative paths to keep the business alive.
Behind the scenes, there are three core groups invested in every business: the company’s creditors, vendors, and landlords. All of these groups have a vested interest in keeping the company alive even if they are in debt.
The most recent trend for bankrupt businesses has been to keep stores open and negotiate debt loans rather than shutting down everything. The truth is that a lot of these businesses still attract customers and have a large cash flow, even if they are technically bankrupt.
For instance, Toys ‘R’ Us manages to take in $800 million each year on average which makes it a viable business. Of course, they are $5 billion in debt, but with an extension and restructuring of their business, they could one day turn a profit. However, this will only happen if they are given the chance to keep their doors open.
There are other options to lending helping hands to bankrupt businesses. After the popular teen retailer Rue21 declared bankruptcy landlords agreed to reduce their rents 20% on average. Though these situations are not ideal, this mentality gives businesses a life beyond bankruptcy and save thousands of jobs in the process.
Monsanto and Dicamba, a drama of Shakespearean proportions
Meet your new pharmacy: Amazon
Wall Street wants to formally jump into Bitcoin waters
Make room in your wallet for the new Uber Card
What Swedish Death Cleaning your office looks like
A few smarties are trying to create space cryptocurrency via Bitcoin
Microsoft’s Autism Hiring program really is driving innovation
Workey is your AI solution to job searching
The top 10 startup cities in America
iPhone 8 Plus devices allegedly split open while charging #splitgate
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
The
American Genius
News neatly in your inbox
Join thousands of AG fans and SUBSCRIBE to get business and tech news updates, breaking stories, and MORE!
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials3 days ago
There’s a new American Dream, no picket fence needed
-
Business News4 days ago
Target’s plan to beat Amazon involves more openings
-
Business News2 days ago
Hurricane Maria destruction moves Tesla to action
-
Business News14 hours ago
Make room in your wallet for the new Uber Card
-
Business News5 days ago
You can now make Amazon returns at Kohl’s
-
Business News1 day ago
If you got lost in Chapter 11, here’s the list of who’s there
-
Tech News4 days ago
Lotos Network uses blockchain to keep Buddhists honest
-
Tech News2 days ago
How your passwords probably get hacked #KnowledgeIsPower