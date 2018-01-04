Business Finance
How to invest in any cryptocurrency without the IRS hunting you down
(FINANCE) Paying taxes on your cryptocurrency investments doesn’t have to be a headache with this simple tool.
As the 2018 tax season approaches, those of you who took a chance on cryptocurrency may be wondering: Do I have to pay tax on my digital investments? Sorry, but yes you do.
Although tax laws are constantly changing, especially in the wild west of cryptocurrency, fear not. Token Tax is the one tool to rule them all, and can help you report cryptocurrency taxes.
In this past year, cryptocurrency investment has skyrocketed. The total market cap rose over 1000 percent, even breaking a record and climbing over $600 billion in December.
Coinbase, the most popular online platform for buying and selling digital currency, gained one million users in one month alone.
Cyrptocurrency’s increasing popularity led to changes in IRS rules.
Although cryptocurrency investors were previously able to use the “like-kind” tax code exemption, the IRS now says digital investments must be taxed as short and long-term capital gains.
Back in 2015, only 802 Americans reported Bitcoin related gains and losses. At the time, cryptocurrency could technically be categorized a property instead of income. The 2017-18 year should show a greater increase in reports due to the new IRS regulations.
It can be difficult to determine how to report your taxes, and many other available tools victimize you with information overload. Understanding your tax liability is no fun at all, but it’s not something you’d want to get wrong unless tax jail sounds exciting.
The newly minted Token Tax does the work for you, integrating directly with Coinbase’s API to import all your investments in an easy to read format that’s directly exportable to the IRS. Kraken, Bittrex, and GDAX are also securely integrated with the platform.
Using FIFO, Token Tax calculates your tax liability and displays it in an easy to read interface. You can then export a fill-out 8949 form directly to your accountant or the IRS for review.
Creators Alex Miles and David Holland Lee say they believe Token tax “could be the TurboTax for crypto.”
Even though Token Tax is still in test mode, not even beta, it caught our attention by winning first place overall in Product Hunt’s Global Hackathon.
If you have invested in cryptocurrency and want to get ahead of the curve for tax season, check out their demo and see for yourself.
What happens to cryptocurrency if net neutrality dies for real?
(FINANCE) Every cryptocurrency relies on a free and open internet, so if net neutrality in America dies, what happens to crypto?
Net neutrality may bite the dust thanks to the FCC’s December 14th vote. While most of us are lamenting what this means for the internet as a whole, specific implications continue to arise.
If the Restoring Internet Freedom Order remains unchallenged, net neutrality may end up in a shallow grave. This spells disaster for equal access to sites and speeds, and will also likely impact the cryptocurrency market.
Cryptocurrency thrives on a free, untethered market. Though technically unregulated, checks and balances are in place to keep networks secure and equally accessible.
In the absence of net neutrality, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) can basically do whatever they want. Stripping Title II protection as outlined in the Communications Act means the internet will no longer count as a regulated utility like water and electricity.
These protections prevented ISPs from blocking legal sites and content, and didn’t allow for favoring the speed of internet traffic. Without this classification, the internet will be considered part of the free market.
If an ISP wants to severely throttle the speed of a site, or even cut off access entirely, they can. Shutting down entire exchanges could lead to the resurgence of Silk Road-type law evading black markets.
Cutting off access may also lead to disasters like the scandal of Mt. Gox, a Tokyo-based Bitcoin exchange that filed for bankruptcy in 2014. Hundreds of thousands of its customers’ Bitcoin were lost or stolen, leading to plenty of fun lawsuits.
ISPs could also go the route of prioritizing some platforms by offering faster access, better security, and speedier transactions. Smaller exchanges may suffer from throttled speed.
Established ISP monopolies may opt to choose a preferred Bitcoin exchange platform and shut down competitors in the area by throttling speed or completely blocking sites.
This would severely limit investors’ options, further encouraging black market activity.
Theoretically, ISPs could even start issuing their own cryptocurrency and offer discounts on internet packages to customers using their currency.
Although these potential changes are taking place in the U.S., the global crypto market will be affected.
Legislation modification in the U.S. certainly won’t decrease demand for cryptocurrency. Let’s just cross our fingers for all those counter-suits and challenges to the FCC’s ruling and hope this is a bad dystopic dream.
Cryptocurrency sets new historic market cap of $600 billion
(FINANCE) Cyrptocurrency breaks record with historic $600 billion market cap, continues climbing.
Cryptocurrency set a new historic record on December 18, exceeding $600 billion total market capitalization for the first time.
Data site CoinMarketCap charted the capitalization maxed at $603.3 billion, rising above the $600 billion mark near 11:30 UTC. About an hour later, it dipped below that, only to continue rising in the proceeding four hours.
CoinMarketCap calculated market caps by multiplying price by circulating supply. Only cryptocurrency currently on the market on in the general public’s hands count towards circulating supply, which is a close approximation of the actual amount on the market.
Locked, reserved, or otherwise unsellable coins are not included since they can’t affect the price of cryptocurrency. This is similar to using public float in calculating market capitalization for traditional investing.
As of today, the market valuation is hanging out around the $658 billion mark. This is nearly triple the $232 billion market cap from just last month.
For the past three years, total market capitalization has steadily increased. At the beginning of this year, the market cap was only at $18.3 billion. Excluding Bitcoin, January 2017 was around $2.3 billion, and the latest spike hit $286 billion.
So let’s talk about Bitcoin, the most popular kid in cryptocurrency school. Out of all the top five cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin Cash has had the most significant gains
In November, most of Bitcoin cash’s network nodes transitioned to a new software meant to entice miners with more favorable rewards and secure the blockchain. Initially implemented on August 1, 2017, this hard fork from the main Bitcoin blockchain utilizes a different algorithm more favorable to miners.
Bitcoin cash’s hard fork increased the block size from 1 MB on bitcoin to 8 MB, effectively accelerating the verification process and speed of mining.
Bitcoin cash was up 16 percent during the record-breaking spike, but didn’t top the charts for largest increase during 12:00-16:00 UTC on December 18. Other cyrptocurrencies VeChain rose 31.88 percent, and Hshare climbed 28.15 percent.
Not every cryptocurrency experienced gains though. Out of the top 50, Startup Power Ledger’s PWR token dropped 8.64 percent, and Siacoin fell 10.12 percent during the afternoon trading session.
Right now, one Bitcoin is valued over $14,250 and continues to gain in popularity.
Easy tax calculator for freelancers that tend to wing it
(FINANCE NEWS) This tax calculator gives you an idea of what you should be holding back so tax day isn’t such a big surprise this time.
The freelance checks are rolling and your income is adding up fast. Score!
Not so fast.
Your freelance checks are not taxed individually, but that doesn’t mean your income is tax-free. Whether you’re a full-time freelancer, part-timer, or just work on contract projects here and there, it’s important to know how much of your freelance income needs to go towards your tax bill.
As 2017 comes to a close, it’s a great time to review your project income and get an idea of what you may owe once taxes come due. Better to get a general idea now and start saving (if you haven’t already), than be blindsided when you fill out your tax forms.
To get a general idea of what you’ll owe, free tools such as The Freelance Project Tax Calculator can be helpful. This calculator, which is a collaboration between CPAs at Atribus Solutions and Sail, can be downloaded via email after submitting a request on the Sail website.
It’s compatible with Google Sheets and Excel, too, so use whichever spreadsheet program you prefer.
Whether you are completely self-employed or freelancing on the side, the Freelance Project Tax Calculator can help you determine the amount you should be saving for taxes. You’ll just have to share some general information about your filing status, location and projected income. It can also take project costs into account, allowing you to more accurately calculate net profit after deductions – and a good way to keep every aspect of each project organized.
If you are a freelancing newbie, toying with this calculator can also help you establish rates that allow your net income to be at the level you want (or need) it to be.
Now, keep in mind that this calculator provides rough estimates to get you started. If you want a more concrete number or in-depth financial advice, it’s time to find an accountant. But it never hurts to start planning ahead for tax expenses, and this tool can help you do just that.
