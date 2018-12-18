Business Finance
Lightning Network makes Bitcoin more viable to small businesses
(FINANCE) Small brands are contemplating accepting cryptocurrencies, and the Lightning Network hopes to make the process less cumbersome.
Whatever your opinions on Bitcoin, the fact remains that (in its current iteration) it’s not feasible as a mainstream everyday currency. It takes too long to process transactions, and the fees for each transaction are relatively enormous. Over an estimated 25 million people use Bitcoin today, which is much larger than it was meant to handle when it was first created.
Many of Bitcoin’s problems stem from the fact that it simply wasn’t designed to scale to this large of a user base. This is where the Lightning Network comes in.
The Lightning Network is not a replacement of Bitcoin’s infrastructure, but rather an overlay that works on top of Bitcoin.
One of Bitcoin’s core appeals — its security — is also its shortcoming. Every transaction made on Bitcoin is public. Recording all of this info publicly takes time, and each transaction costs an additional fee. The Lightning Network modifies this slightly, making a direct private connection between payer and payee, and only publicly recording the transaction’s result.
This method greatly reduces the amount of data publicly recorded, both speeding up transaction time and costing less in fees. As an added bonus, having a direct channel open between payer and payee encourages repeat business.
These factors mean that the Lightning Network could make Bitcoin a viable source of payment for small businesses.
Having been introduced earlier this year, the service has been growing by leaps and bounds. Currently an estimated 1.6 million dollars worth of Bitcoin is stored in Lightning-specific channels. Despite overall Bitcoin usage at a yearly low right now, usage for the Lightning Network is skyrocketing.
In September, Coingate announced that over 4,000 of its bitcoin-handling businesses will also be Lightning Network compatible. This is already a huge bump up from the 100 businesses announced as part of Coingate’s pilot program announced in July.
Whatever your opinions on Bitcoin (or cryptocurrencies as a whole), it’s difficult not to see the possibilities that the Lightning Network can offer. If you’re a small business owner even thinking about accepting Bitcoin for goods and services, the Lightning Network is going to make your decision a whole lot easier.
Business Finance
Calculator for what your freelance rate should be
(FINANCE) When every second on the clock counts and saving is imperative, where can you go to figure out your optimal freelance rate?
The issue of what your freelance rate should be is daunting for most, but is especially stressful for those who aren’t particularly mathematically gifted. When every second on the clock counts and saving is imperative, where can you go to figure out your optimal rate? A new calculator has an answer.
What Is My Day Rate is a salary calculator which determines the hourly (and daily) amount you’d have to charge in order to meet your optimal salary.
The calculator itself is intuitive enough: upon landing on the What Is My Day Rate webpage, you simply enter your preferred annual income and wait for the results to load. You’ll see both a daily and an hourly sum appear shortly thereafter.
The process of figuring out how much to charge is simple, but that doesn’t mean the process is simple.
What Is My Day Rate draws from similar geographical, workplace, and demographic data to give you a number which reflects post-holiday, post-fee, post-non-billable work results.
By clicking the “See how we calculated this” link at the bottom of the page, you can see a specific breakdown of how What Is My Day Rate determined your rate.
You’ll notice that they take into account weekends, holidays, sick leave, bonuses, benefits, and more.
If division is a strong suit for you, you may also notice that What Is My Day Rate operates on a 40-hour workweek model, meaning your rate might even be optimistic for your standards.
One problem with the calculator is that it doesn’t account for taxes of any kind; while it factors in a rather generous benefits percentage and adds in things like mandatory vacation time and unpaid sick leave, there’s still a noticeable gap between the calculator’s projected expenses and what you would probably have to pay.
On the plus side, tax brackets change, so you’ll be able to plug the day rate results into a separate tax calculator without worrying about accuracy issues.
What Is My Day Rate is a valuable tool for any freelancer looking to establish their daily freelance rate without necessitating a spreadsheet and several hours of botched accounting—or a more expensive alternative. If you’re worried about undercharging, head over to their site to lock in your rate ASAP.
Business Finance
You just got an LLC and you’re ready to hire – 3 things lenders look for
(FINANCE NEWS) Yes, securing a small business loan of any kind is tedious and depends on varying lending organizations and business needs, but there is a list of general requirements small businesses should be aware of before getting knee-deep in conflicting information about lenders.
Ready to lend a hand
If you are reading this, you probably have an LLC for your small business already, or money talk gets you going. If it is the former, let me say CONGRATULATIONS, and insist you pat yourself on the back in honor of your small business’s progression. Your arrival at a point where expansion is necessary is no small feat given half of small businesses fail in the first year. So, kudos to you.
Now, back to the money talk…
For LLC businesses looking to expand, please don’t fret about all of the information you’ve seen on the web. Yes, securing a small business loan of any kind is tedious and depends on varying lending organizations and business needs, but there is a list of general requirements small businesses should be aware of before getting knee-deep in conflicting information.
The magic three
After some extensive research posing as the owner of imaginary businesses and annoying every loan officer who’d take my call, I’ve found three general lending requirements. I also provide a collection of the tangible information banks will likely review to meet those requirements. Take a gander:
Assets
Small businesses must have necessary assets: steady cash flow, financial reserves, personal collateral to support a variety of business fluctuations (i.e. unexpected employee loss), and a realistic pay off plan. These assets and financial safety nets are necessary for any lending organization to be confident in your business’s ability to support employee expansion in lieu of current expenses.
Proof of past
Just as you will come to expect from your soon to be employees, lenders want proof of the past and how you’ve managed past loans to align with your business goals. Historical evidence will further determine if your expansion is feasible, but also if it is worthy for the company to accept the lending risk.
Specific plans
Finally, be prepared to provide your small business’s explicit expansion plan, including how you arrived at your suggested loan amount and how you intend to divvy out the funds. It is important that you are as specific as possible in your projected numbers, seeing as one employee could make a $60,000 difference, and largely affect your expansion plan and financial need.
Before you go…
Now that you’re equipped with the magic three, you’re probably feeling empowered to walk into your nearest bank and demand your small business loan. Let’s first be sure you have all of the necessary information on-hand and ready to produce.
Lending companies that look for the magic three before investing arrive at their conclusion after collecting data from the following pertinent information:
– Proof of collateral
– Business plan and expansion plan
– Financial details
– Current and past loan info
– Debts incurred
– Bank statements
– Tax ID
– Contact info
– Accounts receivable information
– Aging
– Sales and payment history
– Accounts payable information
– Credit references
– Financial statements
– Balance sheet
– Profit and loss history
– Copies of past tax returns
– Social Security Numbers
– Assets and liabilities details
Now, my friend, do I release you as proud as a parent unto your nearest bank to secure your small business loan and begin growing your staff the way you’ve dreamed. I’m confident you will find the aforementioned information helpful in said quest, and would like to wish one last time (because it’s impossible to over-congratulate) a sincere CONGRATULATIONS on your businesses growth.
#LLCLending
Business Finance
How to invest in any cryptocurrency without the IRS hunting you down
(FINANCE) Paying taxes on your cryptocurrency investments doesn’t have to be a headache with this simple tool.
The next tax season will inevitably approach, and those of you who took a chance on cryptocurrency may be wondering: Do I have to pay tax on my digital investments? Sorry, but yes you do.
Although tax laws are constantly changing, especially in the wild west of cryptocurrency, fear not. Token Tax is the one tool to rule them all, and can help you report cryptocurrency taxes.
In this past year, cryptocurrency investment has skyrocketed. The total market cap rose over 1000 percent, even breaking a record and climbing over $600 billion in December.
Coinbase, the most popular online platform for buying and selling digital currency, gained one million users in one month alone.
Cyrptocurrency’s increasing popularity led to changes in IRS rules.
Although cryptocurrency investors were previously able to use the “like-kind” tax code exemption, the IRS now says digital investments must be taxed as short and long-term capital gains.
Back in 2015, only 802 Americans reported Bitcoin related gains and losses. At the time, cryptocurrency could technically be categorized a property instead of income. The 2017-18 year should show a greater increase in reports due to the new IRS regulations.
It can be difficult to determine how to report your taxes, and many other available tools victimize you with information overload. Understanding your tax liability is no fun at all, but it’s not something you’d want to get wrong unless tax jail sounds exciting.
The newly minted Token Tax does the work for you, integrating directly with Coinbase’s API to import all your investments in an easy to read format that’s directly exportable to the IRS. Kraken, Bittrex, and GDAX are also securely integrated with the platform.
Using FIFO, Token Tax calculates your tax liability and displays it in an easy to read interface. You can then export a fill-out 8949 form directly to your accountant or the IRS for review.
Creators Alex Miles and David Holland Lee say they believe Token tax “could be the TurboTax for crypto.”
Even though Token Tax is still in test mode, not even beta, it caught our attention by winning first place overall in Product Hunt’s Global Hackathon.
If you have invested in cryptocurrency and want to get ahead of the curve for tax season, check out their demo and see for yourself.
This story was first featured here in January of 2018.
You absolutely don’t need to be a 100% match for a job to apply
Calculator for what your freelance rate should be
You just got an LLC and you’re ready to hire – 3 things lenders look for
How to invest in any cryptocurrency without the IRS hunting you down
Amazon’s monopolistic move edges company closer to legal peril
117 inspirational quotes for a prosperous new year
Brutally honest list of reasons you didn’t get the job interview or job offer
Get a personalized daily checklist for your digital marketing strategy
Ten podcasts that every business owner should hear
What Swedish Death Cleaning your office looks like
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
Our Great Parnters
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Articles1 week ago
117 inspirational quotes for a prosperous new year
-
Business News1 week ago
Brutally honest list of reasons you didn’t get the job interview or job offer
-
Business Marketing3 weeks ago
Get a personalized daily checklist for your digital marketing strategy
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
Ten podcasts that every business owner should hear
-
Opinion Editorials3 weeks ago
What Swedish Death Cleaning your office looks like
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
For meetings that should be an email, there’s StandupMeet
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
How to crush your next remote job interview
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
With reward comes risk: facial recognition and privacy