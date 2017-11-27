Business Finance
New debit card lets some folks spend cryptocurrency like cash
(BUSINESS FINANCE) Cryptocurrency is changing the face of finance, but a major challenge is consumers being able to spend the currency – until now.
Bitcoin and other digital cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more like regular money every day.
A London-based startup would like consumers to be able to access cryptocurrencies and use them for everyday purchases in the same way that they use cash or a debit card.
In the next few weeks, London Block Exchange (LBX) plans to unveil their Dragoncard, a Visa debit card that will allow consumers in the UK to spend Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies across the country, just as they would use a regular debit card (sorry, it won’t be available in America quite yet).
The card had been pre-approved by the Financial Conduct Authority. The Dragoncard app will allow users to use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, or Monero by converting these currencies to sterling. Other cryptocurrencies may be added in the future.
After making the conversion, users will be able to pre-load Dragoncard with funds. Dragoncard will be secured using the same systems as other UK bank cards.
Users will have to pay a one-time £20 fee, plus fees to withdraw from ATMs. When making a purchase at a retailer, the user will also be charged a 0.5% fee for converting the digital currency. LBX, rather than the retailer, will manage the conversion, which may help speed up the notoriously slow cryptocurrency transactions.
LBX’s CEO Ben Dives hopes to make cryptocurrency more “mainstream” by “removing the barriers to access, and by helping people understand and have confidence in what we believe is the future of money.”
LBX’s executive chairman, Adam Bryant, formerly of Credit Suisse, reiterated the idea that cryptocurrencies are the future. “We’re confident we’ll transform this market in the UK,” he said. He believes that LBX “will become the leading cryptocurrency and blockchain consultancy for institutional investors and consumers alike.”
LBX has opened pre-registration for the general public, but institutional investors must be invited.
Senator Johnson rejects tax bill for leaving out small businesses
(BUSINESS FINANCE) The ongoing debate over the tax bill draft rages on, with Senator Ron Johnson championing small businesses being left out.
It’s obvious that Democrats oppose the GOP’s tax reform bill. However, at least one outspoken Republican Senator is also standing against his own party, saying that he won’t vote for the bill in its “current form.”
Republican Senator Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, the first Republican to openly oppose the bill, is standing up for small businesses. He says that the current Senate and House bills don’t do enough to cut tax rates for small businesses run by sole proprietors, partnerships, and S-corporations.
These businesses are known as “pass-throughs,” because the profits and losses and “passed through” to the individual owners, partners, and shareholders, who then pay taxes through their individual tax returns.
While the current draft bills cut taxes for corporations from 35 percent to 20 percent, small businesses won’t benefit from these cuts.
Currently, proprietors and partners in small businesses are taxed at the individual tax rate of up to 39.6 percent. The House Bill would only reduce pass-through tax rates by 25 percent, while the Senate bill offers even more meager cuts.
Johnson, a former small business owner himself, says that the current bill is “leaving those pass-through businesses behind. And those pass-through businesses are the engine of economic growth, job creation, innovation in our economy.”
However, Johnson isn’t necessarily putting his foot down. He doesn’t want to block the passage of the bill, would but would like to see changes made so that he can vote for it in good faith. “I’m just looking for a fair share for all businesses to maintain the competitive balance and position of all businesses.”
Johnson received a phone call from Trump last week, wherein they discussed the pass-through tax rate, and says that Trump vowed to “work my tail off over the weekend to fix this problem.”
Critics worry that Johnson’s proposed cuts will raise the overall cost of the bill, causing other Senators to balk.
Representatives are gearing up to try to push the bill through this week.
Blockchain has a competitor that could already obsolete the tech
(TECH NEWS) Just as people are learning what the word “blockchain” means, technology is already advancing beyond this groundbreaking innovation.
Blockchain’s new competitor may one day render the popular database service obsolete. Hashgraph pitches itself as a “superior consensus mechanism/data structure alternative to blockchain,” featuring a decentralized platform for micropayments, live collaboration apps, distributed MMOs, auctions, and distributed capital markets.
The distributed ledger technology system notes it’s faster, fairer, and more secure than blockchain. However, Hashgraph has very diplomatically stated, “The pitching of Hashgraph against Blockchain is a sensationalist angle that we do not endorse.”
They go on to say, “We consider Blockchain to be like a capable older brother who graciously paved the way by bringing the power of Distributed Ledger Technology to the light of day, for which we are very grateful.”
Very Miss America of them. Unlike Bitcoin, Hashgraph doesn’t need massive amounts of computation or energy consumption. This is in part due to how the system handles transactions, particularly mining.
Bitcoin mining is the process of adding records of transactions to Bitcoin’s public ledger. These records are a blockchain, which serves as a confirmation of past transactions. With standard bitcoin mining, each transaction is put into a container, forming a long single chain.
If two miners happen to make two blocks at the same time, one will be discarded eventually, especially if one arrives too quickly. Instead, Hashgraph uses every container, and any member can create transactions at any point without threat of deletion.
Currently, Bitcoin uses proof-of-work (POW), requiring costly custom hardware. PoW artificially slows down the mining process, which is why miners need special hardware to gain anything close to efficiency. However, Hashgraph offers faster transactions, too.
Right now, Bitcoin on standard blockchain are limited to seven transactions per second, but Hashgraph could be up to 50,000 times faster with 250,000 transactions per second (pre-sharding). The transactions would only be limited by bandwidth availability.
Further, Hashgraph brings fairness into play with consensus time stamping, meaning no one can alter the order in which transactions are processed. Basically, there’s no line cutting or fast passes like in blockchain, where miners can choose what order transactions occur in a block, even delaying or stopping future blocks.
Unlike blockchain, Hashgraph uses asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance to achieve consensus within the community using virtual voting. Members cannot change the consensus once reached, nor can they prevent any community from reaching a consensus.
Plus, Hashgraph uses bank-grade consensus algorithms for added security, and is resilient to DDoS, Sybil, firewall, and virus attacks, as well as network partitions.
The amount of storage is reduced as well by only keeping the effects of the transaction, shrinking the amount of storage from its current 60GB for bitcoin to 1GB. So what does that mean? Your smartphone could act as a node.
Yes, you can start geeking out now.
At this time, Hashgraph isn’t available on public networks or ledgers, so no associated cryptocurrency is currently available. However, you can apply for an an enterprise or commercial license use on a private network by contacting Swirlds, the company that handles Hashgraphs licensing.
Like it or not, Millennials prefer Bitcoin over Stocks
(FINANCE NEWS) A new survey shows that the investment pendulum has swung to favor blockchain backed cryptocurrency over stocks when it comes to millennials.
Informed or not, Millennials prefer bitcoin over stocks. Could it be because “bitcoin” sounds cool and futuristic while “stock” sounds super boring? Studies haven’t officially evaluated my hypothesis, but let’s go with a maybe for now.
Venture capital firm Blockchain Capital’s survey of 2,000 people found that around 30 percent of the participants in the 18-34 age range would rather own $1000 of Bitcoin than $1000 of government stocks or bonds.
Additionally, of those surveyed, 42 percent of millennials were at least marginally familiar with bitcoin, while only 15 percent over age 65 knew of the concept.
On Wednesday bitcoin rose more than six percent to as high as $7,545, pushing the value of the cryptocurrency market over $200 billion for the first time ever. This time last year, bitcoin was worth around $700.
In the past year, cyrptocurrency has risen 600 percent. This is compared to measly gains of 15 percent for the S&P 500 Index. Despite the rise in value, only 2 percent of Americans currently own or have ever owned bitcoin according to Blockchain Capital’s survey.
However, as millennials become more involved in the investment force, this number is sure to increase. If U.S. regulators allow bitcoin ETFs, it may be even easier for new bitcoin buyers to enter the market.
According to Google Trends, more people are searching online for how to buy bitcoin that gold. Can you dive Scrooge McDuck style into a ludicrous pile of bitcoins? Well, no. But you also can’t have the Dothraki give you a melted bitcoin crown, so there’s that safety factor working in bitcoin’s favor.
What else is so appealing about bitcoin? Unlike traditional banks, the bitcoin network isn’t run by a centralized agency and has no physical backing. Instead, it’s run by a network of computers worldwide digitally keeping track of all transactions by storing records in a blockchain.
Since anyone can make an anonymous account, bitcoin gained notoriety a preferred method for drug dealers and ransom payment aficionados. However, the cryptocurrency is also accepted by many major businesses, including Overstock.com and eBay, for legal transactions.
Since there are no transaction or currency conversion fees, people in countries with high inflation can use bitcoin to avoid losing money. Plus, bitcoin makes international money transfers significantly faster than traditional methods.
While bitcoin certainly has proven fruitful for shady transactions, the rising popularity of cryptocurrency for legitimate uses indicates a market shift.
