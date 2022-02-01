Business Finance
Small business owners need to get a head start on succession planning
(ENTREPRENEUR) We’ve all heard the phrase “You can’t take it with you,” but succession planning provides peace-of-mind when leaving behind personal assets.
Succession planning is a forward-looking strategy to ensure the “next in line” is prepped for what is to come. Within an organization, executives or management create a blueprint in hopes of a seamless transition of operations to “partners, future generations, or successor owners,” as Patrick Hicks, the Head of Legal at Trust & Will, states.
Succession planning can be useful in both professional and personal environments, including handing off entrepreneurial businesses or assets of any value. It’s important to create an Estate Plan for whom you plan to replace you in regard to property ownership.
Hicks says that, “Property rights are the cornerstone of modern society.” Property rights include the authority to determine how a resource is used or disposed of after death. This can include giving in a neighbor, a charity, or the most common choice, your family.
“Giving it all to family is typical but giving it all to non-relatives gets second looks. An estate plan is the manifestation of your wishes. It doesn’t matter if anyone else approves.”
It can come as a shock to hear if your assets are undesired by family- or even worse- if it comes as a surprise to them after a loved one’s death. Some choose not to communicate succession plans during one’s lifetime as it could damage familial relationships, but on the other hand, it could also provide a smoother transition. If an heir does not wish to take on the property, there is a chance for contest or litigation that could reduce the benefits of having a succession plan in the first place.
Another scenario is if your dependents do want a hand in property assets after death, but your wishes are to relinquish it elsewhere. Hicks says, “Typically, children do not have a right to claim their inheritance, unless some special rule applies.”
An example is if you leave behind a minor child or surviving spouse, where in that case, they may be entitled to receive support. This could include at least of share of property if no estate plan was in place. However, the necessary support can also be provided by the dearly departed through life insurance or another means.
“When it comes to estate planning, there are societal norms and bounds,” Hicks says, but ultimately, no matter the wishes, having a succession plan can provide peace-of-mind when thinking of the future.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Leave a Reply
Business Finance
Inflation is rising, but end-of-year raises are not
(FINANCE) It’s no secret that prices are increasing due to inflation, but end-of-year raises are not. What this means for businesses and employees.
From groceries to gas prices, Americans have been feeling the effects of inflation. With inflation reaching a three-decade high and the annual inflation rate skyrocketing to 7% in the last month of 2021, many Americans are left wondering how long it is going to last, what has caused it, and how, if possible, can we remedy this issue?
Inflation spiked in 2021 due to COVID-19 induced supply constraints, soaring energy costs, labor shortages, increased demand, and, finally, low base effect from 2020. When ultra-low inflation is experienced the previous year, even a small rise in the Price Index can cause high inflation. The biggest contributor to the gain was energy, which rose to 33.3%, as compared to November’s 29.3%.
Fuel prices surged, rising from 49.6% to 58.1%. Shelter prices rose from 3.8% to 4.1%. Food costs jumped from 6.1% to a whopping 16.3%. As if a car shortage, brought on by limited production capacity, wasn’t bad enough; the cost of both new and used vehicles rose as well. New vehicles had a .7% increase (11.8% vs the previous 11.1%) and used vehicles saw an increase of 6%, with prices climbing from 31.4% to 37.3%. Finally, the cost of medical care services rose from 2.1% to 2.5%, which is not exactly ideal in the middle of a large-scale pandemic, where expensive medical treatments may be needed to combat the effects of COVID-19.
So, how long must Americans endure inflation and its effects? While experts aren’t exactly in agreement, inflationary pressures are thought to be likely to last well into the middle of 2022, where inflation will become moderate instead of high, and unfortunately, this seems to be one of the better case scenarios, with some experts expecting it to continue at a fairly steady rate for several years.
It’s hardly a secret that the cost of living has skyrocketed, while Cost of Living Adjustments (aka COLA’s) are not ample enough to keep up with an ever-increasing cost of living. Many employers do offer small cost of living increases annually. However, inflation outpaces the Cost of Living Adjustment increases. Sadly, employees can usually only receive a salary bump by leaving for another job, with more competitive pay. This, compounded with the “Great Resignation” currently underway is causing a mass exodus of workers and thus contributing to the labor shortage. Even large companies, such as Apple, who give an annual Cost of Living (COL) increase, cap it at around 3%. This is insufficient because employee living expenses rose to around 7%, therefore employees actually lost 4%, despite the raise.
Employers who can (such as the aforementioned Apple), should be making increases that match inflation if they expect employee retention. It would actually be more expensive for larger companies to attract, hire, train, and onboard new employees than it would be to match the COL for every employee. Despite all businesses being hit hard by the pandemic, they need to act quickly, if they want to retain their employees.
Beyond businesses adjusting their COLA to salaries at the rate of inflation, the burden of inflation reduction relies on the government. There are several things the government can do to help inflation, however, that could lead to unintended consequences. The government can use wage and price controls to help combat inflation, however, it can lead to recession and job loss. Governments can also put reserved requirements into place which places controls on the amount of money banks are legally allowed to keep on hand to cover withdrawals. Lastly, the government can implement a contractionary monetary policy that fights inflation by reducing the money supply in a given economy, via decreased bond prices and increased interest rates.
Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal reserve, to contain the inflation surge, will include raising interest rates. Interest rates tend to have an inverse effect on the economy, meaning when interest rates are high, inflation tends to be low, when interest rates are low, inflation tends to be high. This works because high-interest rates slow businesses, which in turn, lowers inflation.
Despite businesses being hit hard in the pandemic with many businesses still recovering, businesses need to offer more competitive COLAs that match inflationary rates in order to keep their workers. The government needs to implement higher interest rates, to help lower inflation hopefully without further hampering already struggling businesses. Powell pro tighter monetary policies and is optimistic his plan to lower inflation over the course of the next year will be successful, starting in March. This, combined with a strong economy, and coupled with the pandemic hopefully winding down could lead to a booming job market with low inflation and an even stronger economy
Business Finance
6 questions to ask when considering a startup accelerator
(BUSINESS FINANCE) Accelerators can help change startups from unknowns to leaders in the industry, but does your startup need one? And if so, which one?
When I’m advising startups, I often hear the question: “which accelerator is the best fit for me?” (Besides the obvious YC or Techstars.)
First off, I’ll ask if your company would benefit from an accelerator, or if you need to pursue something for early early stage companies before you achieve more market validation, like an incubator. (Side note: If you’re curious about incubators, here is a comparison of the two.)
If you’re new to these terms, here’s a brief recap on startup accelerators:
Startup accelerators are for companies with established co-founders and market validation – companies can be anywhere from pre-revenue/self-funded, or even have raised at least $1M.
Most programs can last anywhere from 10 weeks to 3-4 months. With many top accelerators like YC and Techstars, you’ll be expected to move to the city where it’s hosted and spend 40+ hours a week minimum in their dedicated coworking space, and several accelerators will often offer housing stipends to make the move easier. These programs typically conclude with a demo day to pitch your product to a variety of community leaders, angel, and institutional investors.
If your product has achieved market validation and is in a place where you’re ready to scale, congrats!
Before you commit to an accelerator, ask yourself and the program these six questions:
1. What kind of mentorship is available?
By and large, one of the most valuable portions of an accelerator is the networking with peers and mentors. Ask what kind of mentors are available to you as a part of a program, and ask their specific involvement and the opportunities to connect. These mentors will be crucial in guiding your company’s growth. Even if they aren’t in the same industry or have solved a similar problem that your company is trying to achieve, their advice and connections could prove to be invaluable.
2. What are the perks?
You’re giving up a lot of equity to be in a program, but it doesn’t come without its perks. Many programs offer not only a cash investment or stipend for housing or other growth costs, but programs like Techstars offer free services such as web hosting costs (an upwards of ~250k), legal and accounting services, and other credits and perks that can be worth 6-7 figures. Make sure you know what you’re getting before you say yes to a program.
3. Do I want an industry-specific or industry-agnostic program?
This one is important and is directly related to #2. If your company sells CPG products, web hosting credits may not be valuable to your business, but a CPG-specific accelerator like SKU or The Brandery with direct connections to Sephora, Target, and Whole Foods may make more sense.
4. How much equity am I willing to give up?
Try not to make this a guessing game and make as many data-driven decisions on this as you can. Create a revenue and valuation model and see how much your company would benefit from the networking, fundraising opportunities, and perks offered, and see what the ROI would potentially be.
5. What are the funding and exit numbers?
This is an objective way to view the success of an accelerator: # of funding raised and exits. Of course, younger accelerators will have smaller numbers, but it’s worth looking to see if a company has raised $ after. Seed-DB is a great resource to view these numbers for hundreds of accelerators globally.
6. What do alumni think?
All accelerators are going to tout the transformative experience that is their program, and program mentors will likely have a similar narrative.
The best resource to learn the real experience of an accelerator: ask its alumni, and they’ll give you the truth. Make sure to survey both recent and more experienced alumni, as they’ll be able to speak to both the short term and long term benefits.
Personal experience: the night before I was set to hear from an accelerator on my application status, two alumni stressed to me that the time and equity investment wasn’t worth it. I consider this providence!
Finally, two items to note:
Choosing an accelerator is all about finding the right fit between you and the organization. Sadly, not all accelerators are created equal, and try to view a potential relationship with an accelerator as an investor relationship, or better yet, dating. There’s a reason the phrase “no money is better than bad money” is prevalent in the startup community.
Make sure to do your due diligence and ask the right questions to make sure a specific program is worth the investment of time, energy, and equity.
And sometimes? That may not mean an accelerator is a right fit right now or at any point, and that’s okay.
This editorial first appeared here in November 2019.
Business Finance
Weed greed: Some states are raking in the tax dollars on cannabusinesses
(FINANCE) The tax profits from weed sales in these states just may be enough to push politicians toward legalizing the drug cross-country.
States are making bank on weed taxes
The Marijuana Policy Project makes the case to legalize cannabis with its recently released report. According to the report, as of December 2021, states that legalized adult-use cannabis brought in a combined total of $10.4 billion in tax revenue since 2014. This tracks the 18 states where marijuana is legalized for recreational use. It does not include medical marijuana, which would dramatically increase the figure. The figures also don’t include local tax revenue, just tax revenue at the state level, nor does the report include any licensing or business fees that are generated by the industry.
Which states are bringing in the money with cannabis taxes?
Eighteen states have legalized marijuana for adult use. In some of those states, the laws were just approved, so tax collections have not begun or not yet available. Here are some of the figure’s from the MPP report.
|State
|Tax collection in 2021
|Total taxes received since cannabis was legalized
|Colorado
|$367+ million (thru November)
|$1,791,138,715 (2014)
|Washington
|$480+ million (thru September)
|$3,051,390,820 (2014)
|Oregon
|$138+ million (thru September)
|$635,512,128 (2016)
|Alaska
|$24+ million (thru October)
|$95,004,906 (2016)
|Nevada
|$471+ million (through September)
|$471,544,647 (2017)
|California
|$976+ million (through September)
|$3,123,477,637 (2018)
|Massachusetts
|$205+ million (through November)
|$384,529,750 (Nov. 2018)
|Michigan
|$188+ million (through November)
|$271,129,649 (Dec. 2019)
|Illinois
|$387+ million (through November)
|$562,750,974 (2020)
|Maine
|$11+ million (through November)
|$13,063,204 (Oct. 2020)
|Arizona
|$121+ million (through October)
|$121,463,757 (2021)
Most states have legislation that puts the tax revenue toward specific initiatives. In Illinois, 20% of the revenue goes into mental health services. In Michigan, many of the funds have been put toward schools and transportation. California directs its revenues toward local non-profits that benefit “people adversely impacted by punitive drug laws,” and invests a portion of the money in environmental programs.
Marijuana is profitable
The Hustle reports that Denver generated over $237 million and West Hollywood in California has generated $2.2 million in one year from 6 dispensaries in less than 2 square miles. The Tulsa World reports that Oklahoma, which has only legalized medical marijuana, collected over $55 million in 2019. With more Americans leaning toward decriminalizing marijuana and making it legal, the profits to be made from marijuana sales may push politicians toward legalizing weed.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials5 days ago
20 bullsh*t buzzwords that need to be banned from tech forever
-
Business News6 days ago
How to work with someone who is always stressed (or is it you?)
-
Business Entrepreneur2 days ago
4 things to remember when things look bad for you as an entrepreneur
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
Here’s why receiving big funding doesn’t guarantee startup success
-
Opinion Editorials7 days ago
Hustle culture glorification needs to stop
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
Positive self-talk can improve your performance
-
Tech News1 week ago
Offer customers a frictionless online experience with these updates
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
‘Small’ business is a point of pride in the US, no longer a stigma
Pingback: How CEOs can use existing skills to support their company sale