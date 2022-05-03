Business Finance
What small business owners need to know about succession planning
(ENTREPRENEUR) We’ve all heard the phrase “You can’t take it with you,” but succession planning provides peace-of-mind when leaving behind personal assets.
Succession planning is a forward-looking strategy to ensure the “next in line” is prepped for what is to come. Within an organization, executives or management create a blueprint in hopes of a seamless transition of operations to “partners, future generations, or successor owners,” as Patrick Hicks, the Head of Legal at Trust & Will, states.
Succession planning can be useful in both professional and personal environments, including handing off entrepreneurial businesses or assets of any value. It’s important to create an Estate Plan for whom you plan to replace you in regard to property ownership.
Hicks says that, “Property rights are the cornerstone of modern society.” Property rights include the authority to determine how a resource is used or disposed of after death. This can include giving in a neighbor, a charity, or the most common choice, your family.
“Giving it all to family is typical but giving it all to non-relatives gets second looks. An estate plan is the manifestation of your wishes. It doesn’t matter if anyone else approves.”
It can come as a shock to hear if your assets are undesired by family- or even worse- if it comes as a surprise to them after a loved one’s death. Some choose not to communicate succession plans during one’s lifetime as it could damage familial relationships, but on the other hand, it could also provide a smoother transition. If an heir does not wish to take on the property, there is a chance for contest or litigation that could reduce the benefits of having a succession plan in the first place.
Another scenario is if your dependents do want a hand in property assets after death, but your wishes are to relinquish it elsewhere. Hicks says, “Typically, children do not have a right to claim their inheritance, unless some special rule applies.”
An example is if you leave behind a minor child or surviving spouse, where in that case, they may be entitled to receive support. This could include at least of share of property if no estate plan was in place. However, the necessary support can also be provided by the dearly departed through life insurance or another means.
“When it comes to estate planning, there are societal norms and bounds,” Hicks says, but ultimately, no matter the wishes, having a succession plan can provide peace-of-mind when thinking of the future.
1 Comment
Business Finance
6 things you can do to prep for next year’s taxes now
(FINANCE) Were you overwhelmed this year filing your taxes or are you in the extension period? Here are 6 tips to prepare ahead for next year.
Tax season just ended but it’s not too late to get started on next year’s taxes now. In fact, starting now can lead to big savings and money in the bank instead of owing money to the IRS.
Organization
The most important thing you can do is get organized. Whether you use a digital filing system or the tried and true envelope system, figure out your way to organize. And lucky for today’s savvy consumers, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel while finding a system that works for you. A quick google search shows tax expense trackers from money management behemoth QuickBooks to multiple apps with five-star reviews like Forereceipt Tracker App, Receipt Scanner, and Taxnote. If you choose to go the envelope route, the experts at QuickBooks recommend setting those envelopes up early and keeping them organized regularly.
Set up a folder system for all your tax mail. It’s terrible when you’re on the computer on April 14 doing your taxes and know you had a 1099 from somewhere, but you can’t find it, and you can’t remember who it’s from. Don’t let that happen. Get that folder system ready.
Deductibles & Donations
Don’t forget your IRA. You have choices here. Choosing a Roth IRA or Traditional IRA leads to big tax credits. Both have contribution limits of $6,000 a year until you turn 50. After that, you can add an extra $1,000 annually as a “catch-up” in your final years of working. Once you turn 70½ in the calendar year, you are no longer eligible to contribute to a traditional IRA. A Roth IRA is taxed before you invest, so it grows tax-free and you’re not taxed on your distributions. A Traditional IRA reduces your taxable income but is taxed as you take distributions. Both add a nice credit to your taxes and can lead to that final number showing green instead of red when figuring out your taxes for the year.
Do you qualify for an HSA? If the answer is yes, get one now. HSAs offer triple tax advantages. Your HSA can be set up pre-tax or you can contribute directly for tax savings, any interest or earnings from your account grow tax-free, and you can pay for qualified medical expenses on a tax-free basis. There is a yearly limit to how much you can contribute. In 2022 that limit for an individual is $3,650. For families, it’s $7,300. HSAs can be invested, so they can grow. Take advantage of the HSA tax savings.
Keep track of your charitable donations. That extra deduction can come in handy. Single filers can now deduct up to $300 and married filers $600 for cash donations to charity.
Salary & Self-Employment
Check your W-4 and make sure your withholdings aren’t putting you in the red at the end of your tax season. You don’t want to overpay, but underpaying leads to sending the IRS money in April. If you’re self-employed, don’t forget you have to pay taxes on the money you earn and a self-employment tax. In addition to federal, state, and local income taxes, simply being self-employed subjects one to a separate 15.3% tax covering Social Security and Medicare. While W-2 employees “split” this rate with their employers, the IRS views an entrepreneur as both the employee and the employer.
There’s truth to the old adage nothing is certain but death and taxes.
Get organized and take advantage of the tax credits and deductions available and turn that dreaded tax-day stress into a day of relief knowing you’ve done all you can in advance to prepare for next year’s tax season.
Business Finance
How to get away from billing hourly as a freelancer
(FINANCE) Many choose to freelance in order to escape the daily grind of working for an hourly wage. Why, then, should a freelancer charge by the hour?
Working as a freelancer isn’t easy. Despite the hard work, many professionals choose this route in order to escape the daily grind of working for an hourly wage. Why, then, do clients still insist that freelancers charge them by the hour?
You became a freelancer to get away from the mindset that each hour of your time is worth a certain number of dollars. So if you are still billing your clients an hourly wage, you may want to seriously consider shifting to value-based billing.
Robb Eng, a senior marketer and writer for Web Design Ledger, provides some valuable advice for freelance web designers, but his tips hold up for any freelancer who would like to get free from “the trap of trading hours for dollars.”
First, Eng describes some of the problems with billing by the hour – and if you’re already doing it, these should sound familiar to you. For starters, each job requires a number of different skillsets. Some parts of the job require intense concentration and all your years of experience and education. Other parts any amateur could do in their sleep.
Averaging these disparities out into an hourly wage is tricky – and billing different rates for different tasks is far too burdensome.
Besides being confusing and inconvenient, the biggest problem with hourly billing is that it causes the client to focus too much on how fast you can deliver the task, rather than how well.
That’s why it’s so important to shift the paradigm to one of “value-based billing.” As a freelancer, you must show the client the value of your services – in other words, how they will benefit the business. Eng gives an example of a website redesign that could increase profitability by $100,000. When you think about the total value your work will bring to the business, suddenly charging $10,000 or $20,000 looks like only a small fraction of the total value you are providing.
When you asked to be paid relative to the total value you are providing from the business, it changes your role from wage worker to co-collaborator.
Instead of stressing about the bottom line, you are working together with the client to maximize profit for both parties.
To convince hourly billers to switch to value-based billing, you may have to ask some questions. As much as possible, get an idea of the quantifiable goals of the project. How much will the project increase profit, lead generation, or conversions? Try to charge between 10 and 20 percent of the value you’ll be providing for the client.
Next, offer a few different price plans, because people love options. You can charge a flat rate for each service, a monthly or yearly rate for ongoing maintenance, or you can provide several tiers of services at different rates.
Of course, before you get to these steps you’ll need to find out if your client is open to value-based billing. If not, consider walking. If so, be sure to maintain positive relationships. Nothing adds value to a job like a trusting relationship.
Business Finance
Inflation is rising, raises are not: How to ask for more money the right way
(FINANCE) It’s no secret that prices are increasing due to inflation, but end-of-year raises are not. What this means for businesses and employees.
From groceries to gas prices, Americans have been feeling the effects of inflation. With inflation reaching a three-decade high and the annual inflation rate skyrocketing to 7% in the last month of 2021, many Americans are left wondering how long it is going to last, what has caused it, and how, if possible, can we remedy this issue?
Inflation spiked in 2021 due to COVID-19 induced supply constraints, soaring energy costs, labor shortages, increased demand, and, finally, low base effect from 2020. When ultra-low inflation is experienced the previous year, even a small rise in the Price Index can cause high inflation. The biggest contributor to the gain was energy, which rose to 33.3%, as compared to November’s 29.3%.
Fuel prices surged, rising from 49.6% to 58.1%. Shelter prices rose from 3.8% to 4.1%. Food costs jumped from 6.1% to a whopping 16.3%. As if a car shortage, brought on by limited production capacity, wasn’t bad enough; the cost of both new and used vehicles rose as well. New vehicles had a .7% increase (11.8% vs the previous 11.1%) and used vehicles saw an increase of 6%, with prices climbing from 31.4% to 37.3%. Finally, the cost of medical care services rose from 2.1% to 2.5%, which is not exactly ideal in the middle of a large-scale pandemic, where expensive medical treatments may be needed to combat the effects of COVID-19.
So, how long must Americans endure inflation and its effects? While experts aren’t exactly in agreement, inflationary pressures are thought to be likely to last well into the middle of 2022, where inflation will become moderate instead of high, and unfortunately, this seems to be one of the better case scenarios, with some experts expecting it to continue at a fairly steady rate for several years.
It’s hardly a secret that the cost of living has skyrocketed, while Cost of Living Adjustments (aka COLA’s) are not ample enough to keep up with an ever-increasing cost of living. Many employers do offer small cost of living increases annually. However, inflation outpaces the Cost of Living Adjustment increases. Sadly, employees can usually only receive a salary bump by leaving for another job, with more competitive pay. This, compounded with the “Great Resignation” currently underway is causing a mass exodus of workers and thus contributing to the labor shortage. Even large companies, such as Apple, who give an annual Cost of Living (COL) increase, cap it at around 3%. This is insufficient because employee living expenses rose to around 7%, therefore employees actually lost 4%, despite the raise.
Employers who can (such as the aforementioned Apple), should be making increases that match inflation if they expect employee retention. It would actually be more expensive for larger companies to attract, hire, train, and onboard new employees than it would be to match the COL for every employee. Despite all businesses being hit hard by the pandemic, they need to act quickly, if they want to retain their employees.
Beyond businesses adjusting their COLA to salaries at the rate of inflation, the burden of inflation reduction relies on the government. There are several things the government can do to help inflation, however, that could lead to unintended consequences. The government can use wage and price controls to help combat inflation, however, it can lead to recession and job loss. Governments can also put reserved requirements into place which places controls on the amount of money banks are legally allowed to keep on hand to cover withdrawals. Lastly, the government can implement a contractionary monetary policy that fights inflation by reducing the money supply in a given economy, via decreased bond prices and increased interest rates.
Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal reserve, to contain the inflation surge, will include raising interest rates. Interest rates tend to have an inverse effect on the economy, meaning when interest rates are high, inflation tends to be low, when interest rates are low, inflation tends to be high. This works because high-interest rates slow businesses, which in turn, lowers inflation.
Despite businesses being hit hard in the pandemic with many businesses still recovering, businesses need to offer more competitive COLAs that match inflationary rates in order to keep their workers. The government needs to implement higher interest rates, to help lower inflation hopefully without further hampering already struggling businesses. Powell pro tighter monetary policies and is optimistic his plan to lower inflation over the course of the next year will be successful, starting in March. This, combined with a strong economy, and coupled with the pandemic hopefully winding down could lead to a booming job market with low inflation and an even stronger economy
