Stripe Atlas makes it easy for international entrepreneurs to startup in U.S.

Crossing entrepreneurial borders

Here’s a helpful for service for entrepreneurs outside of the U.S. who are thinking about starting a U.S.-based company. Stripe, an Irish company that helps individuals and businesses accept payments online, has created a new project called Atlas that is designed to help global entrepreneurs set up a U.S.-based company. Stripe Atlas facilitates and streamlines the process of incorporating as a U.S. company (in the state of Delaware), setting up a U.S. bank account, and accepting payments through Stripe.

Delware-based international companies

Atlas generates and handles all of the paperwork, saving you the headache of incorporating and opening a bank account. You’ll get a business account with Silicon Valley Bank, the leading U.S. bank for tech companies. You’ll also be able to use Stripe to make or accept payments in over 100 currencies.

Besides handling your paperwork, Stripe Atlas also provides much-needed guidance and advice. By partnering with Orric, an international tech law firm, and PwC, a global accounting firm, Stripe Atlas provides professional expertise as you navigate U.S. tax law. In fact, you can have free chats with the experts from PwC every time you have a question.

By joining Stripe Atlas, you’ll also join their network, connecting you with tons of other international startups.

By invitation only

Right now, Stripe Atlas is only available by invitation (but you can request access on the site). They plan to scale up quickly by working with 60 accelerators, investors, and partners to reach as many startups as possible.

With more and more business being conducted online, commerce is spreading beyond the physical boundaries of different geographic locations. At the same time, it can still be challenging to figure out how to start a global business. Stripe Atlas offers services designed to give “developers around the world…equal access to tools and services that are available to those in Berlin and Boston.”

