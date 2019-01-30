Business Finance
VCs don’t have a pipeline problem, they have a Harvard/Stanford crisis
(FINANCE) With 40% of all VCs graduating from just two schools, the diversity challenge of Silicon Valley is leaking out of The Bay.
If you’ve pitched or even spoken with a venture capitalist before, odds are one of them went to Stanford or Harvard (and in some cases, they don’t let you forget it).
A new study shows out of a survey of over 1,500 VCs (venture capitalists,) a whopping 40 percent of them attended either Harvard or Stanford. We knew it was a big number, but 40% from just two schools?! Dang.
Although these programs are without a doubt impressive, this study spotlights the ever-present issue of diversity of VCs in Silicon Valley and technology in general.
As far as other stats go, still 70% of VCs are men (60% of VCs are white men), Asian representation climbed from 23% to 26% from 2016 to 2018, women jumped from 11% to 18% from 2016 to 2018, and Hispanic representation still remains at 1%.
Woof. The industry is slowly progressing, but there’s much more improvement to be made.
So why does this matter?
It’s no shocker that technology and especially VC firms struggle with both gender and ethnic diversity.
As a female founder myself, I’m not surprised that only 3% of founders receiving venture capital funding are women. Out of the dozens of VCs that I’ve met and also pitched to, I’ve only met two that are women.
However, educational diversity is a topic where we’re only beginning to skim the surface, and honestly, it’s long overdue.
In the workplace and even in the VC world, humans are just as prone to implicit and explicit biases: people want to work with people that look and think like themselves. It’s a huge part of how Silicon Valley operates.
Schools like Stanford and Harvard have relatively small alumni bases compared to other large universities in the US and around the world. (For instance, my alma mater, Texas A&M has 640,000 living alumni, and Stanford has 220,000.)
According to Richard Kerbey, an African-American VC who performed this study, believes: “Not only is our industry lacking in gender and racial balance, but we also suffer from a lack of cognitive diversity…It is not a coincidence that the amount of capital raised by minorities and women closely resembles their representation among venture capitalists. And furthermore, it is no surprise as to why the demographics of most venture-backed startups also reflects the demographics of the venture capitalists that fund these companies.”
Venture capitalists usually hire people like themselves and invest in things they usually understand. That doesn’t make them evil or bad, just limited.
Therefore, when someone tells me the lack of venture capital diversity is from a “pipeline problem,” I don’t believe them.
This is why the work of people like Arlan Hamilton at Backstage Capital and Preston L. James, II at DivInc. is so important. Once we have VCs that represent the world we live in from a variety of socioeconomic, ethnic, gender, and educational backgrounds, the better the world and Silicon Valley will be for it.
Want to see more data in the study? Check out Kerbey’s Medium Post and his dataset for some ~fun~ reading, if you’re into that sort of thing.
Business Finance
Private unemployment insurance exists – it’s limited, but it exists!
(FINANCE) Entrepreneurs – you know you’re supposed to have six months of income saved up in case of emergency, but another cushion is private unemployment insurance – it exists!
Everyone knows that it’s important to have that reserve of funds stashed away in case of an emergency or a layoff, but it’s often hard to establish it—especially as a young professional or an entrepreneur. Even more daunting is building that reserve of funds to cope not only with a potential emergency, but a job loss.
If you lose your job, you may be eligible for unemployment benefits from your state — depending on a whole host of factors, including cause of termination and your classification as an employee. Often those state benefits are very limited in either duration or in payment, which doesn’t provide the newly minted job seeker with much in the way of time or funds to keep things afloat while they look for their next job. To offset that limitation, there are private unemployment solutions that do exist, albeit limited in scope.
For years, IncomeAssure, which began in 2011 and was issued by SterlingRisk and backed by Great American Insurance, was the largest private unemployment insurance policy. With about 1,000 active policyholders and over $1 million in claims paid out as of 2016, the policy is no longer accepting new applications for coverage as of late 2018, but is still insuring those with an active policy.
“It has been disappointing that we haven’t been able to find a cost-effective way to get the word out that this exists,” David Sterling, SterlingRisk’s Chairman and CEO, said, speaking to The New York Times in 2016. “It’s also understandable. If nobody is aware that something exists, it’s hard for people to find it if they don’t know to look for it in the first place.
With the closure of IncomeAssure as an avenue for new coverage, SafetyNet is another possibility for private unemployment insurance, depending on where one lives. Presently available in 10 states, SafetyNet provides their policyholders with a one-time lump sum payment between $750 and $9,000, depending on the coverage option selected at the time of inception. The monthly cost of SafetyNet varies by state and protection level, and is far less than the traditional policy that was offered by IncomeAssure, as the payment is correspondingly reduced as well. However, as a lump sum option, the ability to quickly access needed cash is a boon to those who may find themselves in need of it.
As with most insurance plans, there are certain exclusions to the SafetyNet policy. These include:
• A pending job loss that the client was informed of prior to purchasing the coverage, or job loss due to acts of war, criminal misconduct, or nuclear/natural disasters
• Job loss due to quitting or retirement, or are termination for cause, including for poor job performance and improper workplace behavior
• Any job loss within the first 90 days of coverage
• Any disability that starts within the first 6 months of coverage if caused by a pre-existing condition treated in the 6 months prior to coverage
• Any disability that occurs in the first 90 days of coverage, or any disability due to normal pregnancy, alcohol or drug use, or elective surgery
• Normal and routine downtimes and workforce reductions for seasonal and other jobs (like construction) or job loss because the task the employee was hired to do was completed or the time period covered by the employment agreement came to an end.
While no one would argue an insurer’s right to protect itself against issuing a policy to cover employment loss for those who sought to quit, retire, or get fired through poor choices on the job, some of these terms should be a caveat emptor for those who have medical conditions that may extend beyond FMLA coverage or whose workplaces are in areas prone to natural disasters, as neither of those conditions may be covered.
For those who are classified as independent contractors, however, the market for private unemployment insurance remains limited. In most states, independent contractors aren’t eligible for unemployment benefits, and neither IncomeAssure nor SafetyNet extended their protections to that segment of the workforce either.
For independent contractors, facing periods of unemployment is one of the hazards of the role. When such a period comes, the independent contractor should invest the time to review the conditions of the work that they did for their last employer to ensure that they were classified correctly as independent contractors, and weren’t mis-classified employees, who would be then eligible for state unemployment protections. (The IRS has simplified the independent contractor test to three broad factors with 11 conditions: behavioral control, financial control, and type of relationship).
Although the marketplace for private unemployment insurance appears to be limited, it’s worth it to ask your insurance professional of any options that may be available to you in your segment of the workforce as a part of your annual insurance review.
Business Finance
Calculator says if your latest side hustle is worth any money (or not)
(FINANCE) You may have a side hustle, and if you’re wondering whether it’s actually worth anything, some anonymous calculator wants to judge you…
Hey, it’s already a month into 2019! Can you believe it?
I bet you’re already crushing all of your New Years’ resolutions just like me, hahahaha *laughs and cries*
But seriously, if it’s been on your list to make that ~cash~, it’s time to take a look at your side hustles and see if it’s actually worth something. Who knows?!
Don’t have a side hustle? Maybe that should be your 2019 goal. Just saying.
But if you’ve built something and aren’t quite sure how much it might be worth, you’re in luck. A new site super creatively named “How Much is My Side Project Worth?” helps you calculate just that.
Using statistics like revenue (obviously), your type of site, email subscribers, and even Twitter followers, this tool will give you a ballpark estimate of what you might be able to sell it for, and even a nifty little chart of your estimated valuation in upcoming years. Score! +1 to the creator for adding, idk, like, 17 Silicon Valley terms this site, too.
And if you have a side hustle but aren’t sure what kind of KPIs to shoot for besides revenue, this will be helpful to give you some ideas to increase the value of your product, like email subscribers.
If you’ve built a random physical product, however, this site might not be for you. (Sorry, aspiring Scrub Daddy makers of the world.)
This tool will calculate the value of specific website categories like e-commerce, drop shipping, sites that require memberships, and SaaS companies. So Austin food truck owners: you’re probably out of luck with this one.
And if you haven’t built any websites like this, it might be good incentive to code in the new year. (But really, did you need more incentives to code in this job market?)
The creator of howmuchismysideprojectworth.com, Erik Pieters, is a legend when it comes to building side projects. He’s the man behind over 30 websites like HoodMaps, RemoteOk.io, and my personal favorite, Escape the Donald. It’s fair to say the dude who built this knows what he’s talking about.
But don’t get too excited: this site is not without its flaws.
Intangible stats like brand value, sector growth, and even domain names aren’t taken into account, so make sure to use this tool to give yourself only a general estimate.
Not sure where to start if you want to sell your product? If you want to do more market research, check out this article on the top five marketplaces for selling side hustles.
Get money, get paid.
Business Finance
Okay, but what *are* the new tax brackets for 2019?
(BUSINESS FINANCE) You’ve heard and ignored info about changes coming, and they’re here, so get up to date!
A new year year means many wonderful things: and the optimism that comes with a fresh start, resolutions that you may or may not keep, and a clock reset of sorts. However, it also means that tax season approaches.
When you file your 2018 taxes in early 2019, you can use the information that you’ve had for the past few years. However, for all of your bookkeeping in the new year, be aware that things are changing.
To make sure that you file your 2019 taxes appropriately (as in your income in the coming year from Jan. 1 2019 onward), you should double-check your income bracket as you track your revenue throughout the year as the IRS has slightly changed the brackets.
These new brackets are:
For more information about 2019 tax changes, see this helpful article by the Tax Foundation.
The technical (and big) difference between a tech and a media company
VCs don’t have a pipeline problem, they have a Harvard/Stanford crisis
Instagram account mocking repetitive posts is dead wrong
Study: Workers are ghosting employers (why are you surprised?!)
Photographer’s ‘I quit’ letter to Instagram is epic, inspiring
Is insecurity the root of overworking in today’s workforce?
Shocker: tech giant tried to patent a job candidate’s ideas
New year, new trends: Social media edition
Beware: LinkedIn is a social network with privacy issues, too
Branded content coming to a theater near you?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
Our Great Parnters
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Is insecurity the root of overworking in today’s workforce?
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Do women that downplay their gender get ahead faster?
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
How ecommerce brands can increase sales, even on tiny purchases
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Descript is a mindblowing editing shortcut for audio and video
-
Business News1 week ago
The most common buzzwords (still) used in job descriptions
-
Business News6 days ago
Think YOUR workplace is toxic? Is it Mariah Carey’s assistant getting peed on toxic?
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Zuckerberg makes eyeroll-worthy new years resolution
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Why I paused my career to raise our child