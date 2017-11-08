Business Finance
Venezuela cash crunch means workers won’t see money for months
(FINANCE NEWS) Venezuela is currently in a cash crunch due to a weakening oil market which means that Venezuelans won’t see pay for at least 5 months.
If you ever ran out of money as a broke 20-something, you know how nervewracking it can be to go without cash. Now, imagine you ran a country and ran out of money. Sweating yet?
Be glad you’re not Venezuela, who is extremely cash poor at the moment. According to coverage from Bloomberg, “more than $1.2 billion of the company’s debt is coming due in the next few days, and investors are showing less confidence that funds will be transferred.”
The country is already two weeks late to pay off several other bonds. Additionally, cargo ships full of crude oil have idled for months because Venezuela can’t pay for their supply of oil.
The biggest culprit for the cash shortage is the shrinking market for crude oil. PDVSA controls one of the large crude supplies in the world, and it’s been a lucrative export for the country. However, in three years, the price of oil has dropped by 50 percent.
The biggest demand for crude used to come from America, who would pay cash for the barrels; however, shipments are down 35 percent since August.
Part of that demand shortage is due to political sanctions, imposed on the country by the United States. In response to Maduro’s aggressive political maneuvering, which sought to arrest opposition leaders, “rewrite the constitution and strip power from Congress,” President Trump punished this behavior through sanctions on imports from Venezuela.
Because oil was such a lucrative export, PDVSA was targeted heavily by the sanctions. Oil importers don’t want to run afoul of these sanctions by buying crude from the country. That problem will get even worse if the sanctions increase, which Bloomberg predicts is likely to happen within the year.
There is a risk that PDVSA could default on its debt, which could have a huge impact on the oil economy. According to Bloomberg, if oil could be seized as an asset to cover for debts, oil traders will expect a significant discount to cover for that risk. That discount will sink overall oil revenue. This same problem came up when Ecuador, another large exporter of oil, defaulted on its debt in 2008.
Wall Street wants to formally jump into Bitcoin waters
(FINANCE NEWS) It would seem that Wall Street has taken a shining to Bitcoin with one company, Fundstrat, creating five different indexes.
We’ve been ranting and raving about cryptocurrency for some time now. Especially cryptocurrencies of the Bitcoin variety. We’ve explained what Bitcoin is, we’ve discussed the uses of Bitcoin and most recently we explained that electronic traded notes (ETNs) are nothing new to Wall Street even though their recent accepting of Ethereum was.
It seems that the folks over on Wall Street have finally heard us (read: everyone) and they want to formally jump into Bitcoin waters.
Recently a company called Fundstrat created five different Bitcoin indexes they’ll be publishing.
First things first, who the heck is Fundstrat? Fundstrat Global Advisors is an independent equity research group based out of New York. They have been on top of the Bitcoin game for a while and have been a big proponent of the cryptocurrency.
Now, the five Bitcoin indexes. An index alone is an indicator or measure of the statistical change in a stock market. The five indexes that Fundstrat’s Thomas Lee are called the FS Crypto FX and Lee has been quoted as saying that they are “for institutional investors to better understand the evolution and behavior of cryptocurrencies.”
Fundstrat’s indexes track a total of 630 digital currencies, divided into five groups by market capitalization and trading volume.
Those indexes allow investors to analyze the relative performance of different digital currencies. It is kind of like how the advance-decline line of the number of S&P 500 stocks rising versus falling on a given day can indicate the health of the market.
Those five indexes are as follows:
1. FS Crypto 10 — tracks the 10 largest and most liquid digital currencies including bitcoin, ethereum, ripple, litecoin, dash, IOTA and monero.
2. FS Crypto 40 — tracks the top 11 to 50 digital currencies by market value and liquidity including NEM, bitconnect and Lisk.
3. FS Crypto 250 — tracks the top 51 to 300 cryptocurrencies by market value and liquidity including BitcoinDark, Singular DTV and FirstCoin.
4. FS Crypto 300 — tracks the 300 largest digital currencies by market value and liquidity.
5. FS Crypto Aggregate — tracks the performance of 630 digital currencies.
Mind you, Thomas Lee is the Wall Street strategist who predicted that Bitcoin could quadruple in value over five years (making him extraordinarily qualified to create the indexes and track the digital currencies).
Just a few months ago Bitcoin reached parity with Gold which really gave Bitcoin the upper leg in the cryptocurrency popularity contest.
It is safe to say that Wall Street’s formal ascent into cryptocurrency is a solid indicator that the powers that be are looking for a way to both mainstream the currency as well as eventually find a way to regulate it.
With the economy heading black expect hiked rates
(FINANCE NEWS) While economists predict that there will be a healthy return of inflation, newer hiked rates may make you feel a little sick.
On Sunday, Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve chair, remarked on the state of the economy and the federal interest rates during a speaking engagement at an international banking seminar. All signs look good going into the end of the year, which is a good sign that an interest rate hike is on the way.
It’s been reported that Yellen did acknowledge that this year’s hurricane season has slowed growth slightly, but the effects would be more than offset by a “rebound” likely coming before the end of 2017.
Overall, “economic activity in the United States has been growing moderately so far this year, and the labor market has continued to strengthen,” Yellen said.
Yellen also remarked that “the persistence of undesirably low inflation” has been surprising, although she doesn’t expect it to continue, as reported by CNN Money.
Before all this, the central bank’s decided to leave their short-term interest rates unchanged while also reducing the number of bonds in its portfolio. That move to let its balance sheet gradually shrink could eventually mean higher rates on mortgages and other loans over time.
The officials will convene again in December, which is when we are likely to see an interest rate increase.
Theoretically, an interest rate increase will moderate economic growth. By making it more expensive to borrow money, folks are less likely to borrow at all, and if they do, they may borrow less to account for the increased interest payments.
In the real estate world, that may also impact property valuations, which can be inflated when it is cheap to borrow money. From a stock market standpoint, the psychology of people spending less money may deflate prices as well. While that may sound bad, if the stock market is indeed overvalued, a deflation will reduce risk associated with a market correction.
There are some situational factors are play here. For example, a second rate hike looming may spurn a lot of short-term investing activity, because people will feel like it will only get more expensive to get into the game. Additionally, since the rate increases are small and are increasingly from an unusually low rate, the impacts may not be as noticeable.
Ether may be new to NASDAQ, but exchange-traded notes aren’t
(FINANCE NEWS) Ether was recently added to the list of things traded on NASDAQ but ETNs are nothing new to trading.
The latest move in cryptocurrency has shown some remarkable movement in conventional financial sectors, and it’s got people asking big questions about the future of crypto.
As we’ve previously reported, CoinShares recently launched an ETN on the NASDAQ. Tl;dr for those of you who aren’t giant currency nerds: folks who invest on NASDAQ could invest normal money in a cryptocurrency, in this case ether, the token behind Ethereum, and get back normal-money returns.
Doing that with ether was new, hence the article, but the concept itself was not: there have been ETNs based in bitcoin on the market since 2015. What’s new is the numbers.
Those bitcoin ETNs from the grim darkness of 2015 didn’t do half bad. They’re currently valued at $330 million AUM (assets under management.) But it took time. It was a year before the bitcoin ETNs hit even $10 million total.
Buy-in was slow and tentative, as mainstream investment in new things is wont to be. People with money are leery of parting with it, especially on unproven ideas. Film at 11.
The Ethereum ETNs hit $10 million in less than a week.
That is, to say the least, a surprise. It is to say the most a statement that investors are starting to see cryptocurrencies as something bigger than a sideshow. If you did Marketing 101, and if you’ve gotten this far in the article you’re plainly enough of a business nerd that you could probably teach Marketing 101, you know a day one purchase isn’t just about excitement.
It’s about confidence. You’re so sure what you’re buying will do what you want that you don’t need to wait and see how other purchasers fare. That kind of mainstream confidence in cryptocurrency is straight-up unprecedented.
It’s also something stakeholders want to support. CoinShares, which represents the companies that issue the bitcoin and ether ETNs, is adding a dedicated research arm.
Their goal is to provide the hard data that can be hard to sift from the marketing and… a kind word might be “enthusiasm” that often obscures the numbers on cryptocurrency. To take the language straight from their press release, they’re shooting for “a pragmatic discussion with a simple valuation approach to consider.”
No hype, no manifestos, just hard numbers and plenty of context for what they mean.
In short, they’re treating the ether token as an investment asset, and giving their clients the tools to do the same. That approach is another major step toward cryptocurrency in general and ether in particular becoming a permanent part of the global financial landscape. We’re not talking magic future money anymore. This is the real thing.
