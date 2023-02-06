Luxury markets are booming, from Rolls Royce to $8k toilets

Despite lingering recession fears, numerous luxury brands are making really surprising moves right now.

In 2022, Rolls Royce sold a record 6,021 cars – the bulk being valued at over $500,000. There are zero signs of slowing down for the high-end car brand and they’re predicting to stay on a golden cloud through 2023. This was the very first time the company sold over 6,000 cars in one year, marking a huge success as many other manufacturers struggle.

The average price of a vehicle made by the BMW-owned carmaker shot up to over $534,000 in 2022 and sales continued to escalate. Demand for Rolls Royce vehicles is highest in the US, accounting for 35% of total global sales. CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos noted that he foresees a “stunning” opportunity in the growing market ahead.

Over in a different realm of luxurious products made for humans, we have a brand new ultra luxury toilet by Kohler. Yes, a toilet. The new Numi 2.0 smart toilet is here for far more than just your number one and two needs. It actually has a lot of neat features and costs a whopping $8,625.00.

Kohler’s Numi 2.0 talks to Alexa.

With this extra special latrine, you’ll have personalized settings, heated seating, hands-free opening and closing, and a built-in speaker. Don’t pretend like music coming from your privy doesn’t sound cool. I can count how many people I know who listen to music on the toilet on an entire hand.

Whether the Numi 2.0 is your thing or not, it’s clear that luxury markets are booming. The luxury market growth seen in 2022, though driven by several factors, marks what is a continuation of a boom that’s only expected to become larger in the coming years. The consumer base for luxury marketing is expected to reach or surpass around 500M by the time we reach 2030.

Luxury real estate is also booming, which will attract brokers and agents to seek more certifications to become specialized as other sectors struggle. And after learning about Rolls Royce and Kohler, it’s no surprise.