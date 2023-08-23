Connect with us

Quarterly sentiment report reflects mixed real estate agent feelings

The latest quarterly survey from real estate agents is in, and agents have a variety of feelings across the industry, with a few in common.

Every quarter, TheBam+ 1000watt conducts surveys involving over 1,000 real estate agents across the United States. These surveys aim to gather insights into their perspectives on the market, their business operations, and their interactions with home buyers and sellers. This approach is rooted in the understanding that agents play a pivotal role in steering the dynamics of the residential real estate market.

Here are the conclusions for summer 2023: 

Question: Using a scale of 1 to 10, how would you rate your outlook on the trajectory of your real estate business for the upcoming 6 months?

An average of 6.78 was recorded. 

A chart reflecting the above question asked of real estate agents, showing mostly optimistic answers with a 6.78 average out of 10.

Question: Using a scale of 1 to 10, how probable is it that you will remain engaged as a real estate professional in the coming 12 months?

A 9.44 average was recorded. 

A chart reflecting the above question asked of real estate agents, showing mostly optimistic answers with a 9.44 average out of 10.

Question: Using a scale of 1 to 10, how inclined are you to suggest the idea of pursuing a career as a real estate agent to friends or family members who show an interest?

An average of 4.99 was recorded. 

A chart reflecting the above question asked of real estate agents, showing mostly optimistic answers with a 4.99 average out of 10.

Question: Using a scale of 1 to 10, how would you evaluate the overall sentiment of the home buyers you are currently engaging with?

An average of 5.25 was recorded. 

A chart reflecting the above question asked of real estate agents, showing mostly optimistic answers with a 5.25 average out of 10.

Question: Using a scale of 1 to 10, how would you assess the prevailing sentiment of the home sellers you are presently engaging with?

A 6.66 average was recorded. 

A chart reflecting the above question asked of real estate agents, showing mostly optimistic answers with a 6.66 average out of 10.


The verdict? If you want to know the latest in real estate, it’s time to see what the agents are saying.

Curious about the state of the real estate market? Consult an agent. Seeking a reliable gauge of buyer or seller sentiment? Consult an agent. Need a well-informed perspective on the upcoming months? Consult an agent.

You get our point. But don’t forget that you have to know the market numbers, too!

