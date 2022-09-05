Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Op/Ed

Burnout and busy ≠ productive: Try this to complete your to-do list

(EDITORIAL) How my evolving understanding of “burnout” helped me learn an important distinction between being busy and being productive.

Published

Person holding phone representing burnout

When I used to hear the word “burnout” I would picture the freaks from the gone-much-too-soon series, Freaks and Geeks, as they would bum around outside, smoking in between classes. Now when I hear the word “burnout,” I think of myself a few years ago as my brain was being fried by life.

I wasn’t smoking between classes, rather running around like a chicken with its head cut off trying to figure out how to manage all of my tasks at hand. I’d make a to-do list, see everything I had to do, and drown in overwhelm.

I’d spend my days fretting over how busy I was, and nights catching up with friends via phone, talking about how busy I was and how there just wasn’t enough time in the day.

Notice that nowhere in here was I actually doing anything productive. I fell into a vicious hole of being so consumed with how much I had to do, I wasn’t taking the time to do anything but stress.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At first, it made me feel interesting and somewhat important that I had so much going on. I quickly realized that no one cares and it’s not that interesting (I also quickly remembered how much I love to just relax and not have something planned every day of the week).

This is where I learned the of the most important lessons to date – being busy does not equal being productive.

It got to a point where I was running on fumes and eventually had this epiphany that how I was operating was doing nothing to help me. This was in part brought on by seeing someone close to me behave the same way, and I was able to actually look at how defeating it was.

From there, I made it a point to change my tune. Instead of wasting time writing and re-writing to do lists, I challenged myself to make one master to do list and accomplish at least one item upon completion of writing the list. This helped shake off the cobwebs and I was able to feel a bit of weight off of my shoulders.

The ideas surrounding the hustle mentality had me so consumed and all I was doing was hustling my way to nowhere. After feeling the burnout, seeing someone else operate that same way, and seeing that hustle mentality mocked, I was finally able to break free and get stuff done.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

And, guess what? I have even more to do now, but feel more calm and collected than ever. I just have to repeat the mantra: Being busy does not equal being productive. Being productive – especially in silence – is so much better and much more rewarding.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Colin is a Web Producer at The American Genius that spends more time with reptiles than a normal person would expect. Care for animals is one of his many passions alongside writing, drawing, gaming, and thinking of things to add to bios.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Why paring your long to-do list down to 3 tasks a day is enough

Leave a Reply

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

woman smiling and being happy woman smiling and being happy

Op/Ed

A challenge to redefine what it means to be happy in your career

If you aren’t working in your “dream job,” does that mean you can never be happy and content? Let's rethink what happiness truly means.

8 hours ago
Woman with burnout and anxiety and work Woman with burnout and anxiety and work

Op/Ed

Burnout is a signal to make a serious change

Many people face burnout in their career, but what are the signs? Are you able to pivot into a new career? And if so,...

4 days ago
productivity written on wall with man on cellphone. productivity written on wall with man on cellphone.

Op/Ed

5 ways to increase your productivity in the morning

Productivity is king, but sometimes distractions and other issues slow you down. So what can you do to limit these factors?

August 29, 2022
Man who is mentor to younger man Man who is mentor to younger man

Op/Ed

How your mentors can push you and to new heights

Moving up in your career can be dependent on your drive to be better, but improving does depend on who you choose to teach...

August 19, 2022

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022