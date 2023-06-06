Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Real DailyThe Real Daily

Op/Ed

Where to find inspiration for a side hustle or share business ideas

For many, getting by in today’s day and age means having a side hustle (or two or three). If you need inspiration, we know where to find it.

Published

woman working on computer for side hustle

Having a side hustle is quickly becoming the only way many Americans can afford to live in expensive metro areas. Having a full-time job just isn’t cutting it anymore, and let’s be honest, it hasn’t been for a while.

If you’re like me, doing DoorDash and Instacart just isn’t for you, so you come up with any idea possible that sounds like it’d make you money. Some are silly and some are probably real winners, but you don’t have anyone to share them with.

In walks Half-Baked Business Ideas, a website created by Dylan Bedetti for the sole purpose of sharing business ideas that “need a little more time in the oven.”

You don’t need an account for it and there are only two pages on the site itself. One for the most recent ideas and a page for ideas ranked by up and down votes. You can add as many ideas as you want and adding your name is completely optional.

Even if you choose not to add your own ideas, you can see other individuals’ ideas potentially sparking an idea yourself. If an idea isn’t your cup of tea, but you have thoughts on it, you can always leave a comment. They are not all silly either. There are ideas that would genuinely help the public or perhaps become lucrative.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For instance ‘Uber for medicines’, is an idea to help those unable to physically obtain their medications. Now, of course, that would take a fleet of vehicles and a lot of manpower, so not very realistic for people looking to earn a few bucks on the side, but it could be a full entrepreneurial business in the making.

If you have app development skills, someone suggested making an app that suggests what to eat by adhering to personal diet restrictions, weight loss or gain goals, and more. Does this not already exist?! That would take out the stress and confusion of dieting. I know a few people who would pay for an app like that.

Thinking up a practical or silly idea for a side hustle should be shared. We are all in this together after all and helping out one another will keep our heads above water. Even if you think your half-baked business Idea isn’t worth squat, share it.

Your silly idea could be someone else’s next fortune.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

A native New Englander who migrated to Austin on a whim, Stephanie Dominique is a freelance copywriter, novelist, and certificate enthusiast. When she's not getting howled at by two dachshunds or inhaling enough sugar to put a giant into shock, she is reading, cooking or writing about her passions.

Advertisement

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Handshake between two people representing networking representing the question technique. Handshake between two people representing networking representing the question technique.

Real Estate Brokerage

Avoid this easy to fix and costly customer service mistake

Customer service is paramount for every business, but this one mistake handicaps so many and can be fixed so easily.

April 25, 2023
Person on phone representing risk management Person on phone representing risk management

Op/Ed

How to set healthy boundaries over the holidays

Being assertive is not the same as being bossy and while most people tell women to be more assertive, lack of assertiveness isn't gender...

December 2, 2022
Person holding money representing the wealthy not buying in baldwisk Person holding money representing the wealthy not buying in baldwisk

Op/Ed

How to save money while growing your wealth at the same time

There are two lines of thinking when it comes to your money - Make small changes every day, or seek bigger fish. You can’t...

October 7, 2022
desk office scheduling myths desk office scheduling myths

Real Estate Brokerage

5 myths about starting your own business, BUSTED!

(BROKERAGE) Growing your company based on success stories of others can lead to some common misperceptions, don't believe the myths you hear!

April 28, 2022
Advertisement

The Real Daily is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2023