Where to find inspiration for a side hustle or share business ideas

Having a side hustle is quickly becoming the only way many Americans can afford to live in expensive metro areas. Having a full-time job just isn’t cutting it anymore, and let’s be honest, it hasn’t been for a while.

If you’re like me, doing DoorDash and Instacart just isn’t for you, so you come up with any idea possible that sounds like it’d make you money. Some are silly and some are probably real winners, but you don’t have anyone to share them with.

In walks Half-Baked Business Ideas, a website created by Dylan Bedetti for the sole purpose of sharing business ideas that “need a little more time in the oven.”

You don’t need an account for it and there are only two pages on the site itself. One for the most recent ideas and a page for ideas ranked by up and down votes. You can add as many ideas as you want and adding your name is completely optional.

Even if you choose not to add your own ideas, you can see other individuals’ ideas potentially sparking an idea yourself. If an idea isn’t your cup of tea, but you have thoughts on it, you can always leave a comment. They are not all silly either. There are ideas that would genuinely help the public or perhaps become lucrative.

For instance ‘Uber for medicines’, is an idea to help those unable to physically obtain their medications. Now, of course, that would take a fleet of vehicles and a lot of manpower, so not very realistic for people looking to earn a few bucks on the side, but it could be a full entrepreneurial business in the making.

If you have app development skills, someone suggested making an app that suggests what to eat by adhering to personal diet restrictions, weight loss or gain goals, and more. Does this not already exist?! That would take out the stress and confusion of dieting. I know a few people who would pay for an app like that.

Thinking up a practical or silly idea for a side hustle should be shared. We are all in this together after all and helping out one another will keep our heads above water. Even if you think your half-baked business Idea isn’t worth squat, share it.

Your silly idea could be someone else’s next fortune.