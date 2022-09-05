Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Op/Ed

A challenge to redefine what it means to be happy in your career

If you aren’t working in your “dream job,” does that mean you can never be happy and content? Let’s rethink what happiness truly means.

Published

woman smiling and being happy

When my kids were little, I remember thinking only one thing: I wanted them to be content as they became an adult. Sure, I had hopes that they would be successful in their chosen career, but ultimately, I just wanted for my kids to be happy.

It’s a good thing I didn’t make plans for them. I don’t think I ever would have guessed that my oldest would join the Army to learn Russian, but that’s what went down. Today, she’s working in customer support in Dallas. Again, not what I ever would have expected. But you know what? She seems to be content in her job. They seem like a great organization, and they notice her. I couldn’t ask for anything more for her.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Jay Shetty, a motivational speaker and vlogger, tells the story of a teacher who asked her students “what do you want to be when you grow up?” She got many of the answers you’d expect, a dancer, a teacher, a doctor.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

One student answered, “happy”.

The teacher thought that the student missed the point, but the student challenged the teacher to reconsider. What’s your definition of success?

Some people get lucky and work in their chosen field, while others spend thousands of dollars on a college degree and can’t find a job in their industry. Maybe it’s because they can’t find one of the few museum curator jobs that are out there. It could be that they didn’t enjoy teaching. If you aren’t working in your “dream job,” does that mean you can never be happy and content?

Changing your attitude

I always thought that being a writer meant that I had to be an author. I’m not sure when my point-of-view changed. Recently, I realized I was doing exactly what I wanted to do.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I am a writer. I have great clients. I live in a nice town where I’m making friends. I’m really fortunate in that I am able to write and work from home.

Sometimes, it’s easy to get swayed by the opportunities you missed and how you aren’t where you thought you’d be. Our careers are part of who we are, but they aren’t the end-all of our world. I think a lot of us feel dissatisfied with our job because it wasn’t what we imagined.

I’d like to challenge you to think your life overall. Maybe you aren’t in the career path you planned, but what do you have?

I have two kids and a son-in-law, who are productive members of society, and both of whom seem to enjoy spending time with me. I’m in a fantastic church that accepts me for who I am. My clients are dependable and provide me with plenty of work, and I’m reasonably healthy.

What about you? Maybe you aren’t who you thought you’d be when you grew up. What do you have that makes life meaningful? If you don’t think you’re happy because you aren’t in the right job, maybe it’s time to rethink your definition of happy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Dawn Brotherton is a Sr. Staff Writer at The American Genius with an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Central Oklahoma. She is an experienced business writer with over 10 years of experience in SEO and content creation. Since 2017, she has earned $60K+ in grant writing for a local community center, which assists disadvantaged adults in the area.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Person holding phone representing burnout Person holding phone representing burnout

Op/Ed

Burnout and busy ≠ productive: Try this to complete your to-do list

(EDITORIAL) How my evolving understanding of “burnout” helped me learn an important distinction between being busy and being productive.

8 hours ago
Woman with burnout and anxiety and work Woman with burnout and anxiety and work

Op/Ed

Burnout is a signal to make a serious change

Many people face burnout in their career, but what are the signs? Are you able to pivot into a new career? And if so,...

4 days ago
productivity written on wall with man on cellphone. productivity written on wall with man on cellphone.

Op/Ed

5 ways to increase your productivity in the morning

Productivity is king, but sometimes distractions and other issues slow you down. So what can you do to limit these factors?

August 29, 2022
Person holding money representing inflation Person holding money representing inflation

Op/Ed

How to be one of those people who is good with their money

In real estate, it’s difficult to anticipate which years will be the busy ones and which will be eerily empty. So how do you...

August 22, 2022

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022