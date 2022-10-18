Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Op/Ed

5 things to toss if you are redoing your home office

Since many of us are working entirely from home now, we are probably getting annoyed at our home office, so let’s take a crack at minimalism!

Published

Person working at desk representing decluttering the home office

The pandemic has changed human behaviors. As more people stay home, they’re seeing (and having to deal with) the clutter in their homes. Many people are turning to minimalism to reduce clutter and find more joy in their own space, including their home office. There are many ways to define minimalism. Some people define it as the number of items you own. Others think of it as only owning items that you actually need.

I prefer to think of minimalism as the intentionality of possessions. I have a couple of dishes that are not practical, nor do I use them very often. But they belonged to my grandma, and out of sentimentality, I keep them. Most minimalists probably wouldn’t.

They say a messy desk is a sign of creativity. Unfortunately, that same messy desk limits productivity. Harvard Business Review reports that cluttered spaces have negative effects on us. Keep your messy desk, but get rid of the clutter. Take a minimalistic approach to your home office. Here are 5 things to clean up:

  1. Old technology – When was the last time you printed something for work? Most of us don’t print much anymore. Get rid of the old printers, computer parts, and other pieces of hardware that are collecting dust.
  2. Papers and documents – Go digital, or just save the documents that absolutely matter. Of course, this may vary by industry, but take a hard look at the paper you’ve saved over the past month or so. Then ask yourself whether you will really ever look at it again.
  3. Filing cabinets – If you’re not saving paper, you don’t need filing cabinets.
  4. Trade magazines and journals – Go digital, and keep your magazines on your Kindle, or pass down the print versions to colleagues who may be interested.
  5. Anything unrelated to work – Ok, save the picture of your family and coffee mug, but clean off your desk of things that aren’t required for work. It’s easy for home and work to get mixed up when you’re working and living in one place. Keep it separate for your own peace of mind and better workflow. If space is tight and you’re sharing a dining room table with work, get a laundry basket or box. At the start of the workday, remove home items and put them in the box. Transfer work items to another box at the end of the day.

This might seem like a little more work, but all these practices will give you some boundaries.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Dawn Brotherton is a Sr. Staff Writer at The American Genius with an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Central Oklahoma. She is an experienced business writer with over 10 years of experience in SEO and content creation. Since 2017, she has earned $60K+ in grant writing for a local community center, which assists disadvantaged adults in the area.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Millennial group representing the generation Millennial group representing the generation

Op/Ed

Millennial’s money is worth less than any previous generation

The Millennial generation is famous for being riddled with anxiety, but new data points to real reasons regarding our money.

October 11, 2022
productivity written on wall with man on cellphone. productivity written on wall with man on cellphone.

Op/Ed

5 ways to make the most of your morning with peak productivity

Productivity is king, but sometimes distractions and other issues slow you down. So what can you do to limit these factors?

October 5, 2022
Woman sitting on bed with computer representing need for digital executor Woman sitting on bed with computer representing need for digital executor

Op/Ed

Are you the odd one out for not liking working from home?

The work-from-home life isn’t suitable for every worker – and that’s okay! There are pros and cons. Let's acknowledge the differences.

October 4, 2022
productivity written on wall with man on cellphone. productivity written on wall with man on cellphone.

Op/Ed

10 tips to get the most out of your team’s productivity

Keeping up productivity can be a hard goal to shoot for, so sometimes It helps to see what others are doing. Here's our list...

September 27, 2022

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022