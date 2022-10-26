Self-care: The key to reaching your peak professional performance

We all want instantaneous results, whether it’s dieting, exercise or self-care. Self-care isn’t always about an evening where you spend a lot of money shopping or drinking a lot of alcohol to forget about your problems and de-stress – It is more about taking care of yourself spiritually, emotionally, physically, and mentally.

It’s something you have to make time for on a regular basis, not when your life is spinning out of control.

Self-care isn’t selfish, but it is about self.

It is a conscious act where you plan to take care of yourself. Whether it’s making time for your annual doctor’s visit or getting enough sleep, you take time to implement what you need to be healthy. Maybe it’s getting away from your desk for a 15-minute break every afternoon, even though you’re loaded down with work.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It’s definitely about making time for things you love and finding ways to laugh and enjoy life.

Consider the logic used during an airplane crisis – you must put the oxygen mask on yourself before others. The same can be said of your daily life.

That said, self-care is different for everyone.

My idea of a relaxing evening is probably much different than yours, so I’m not going to give you specific ideas on tending to yourself. But I will suggest that you schedule time to take care of yourself. Be mindful of your downtime and plan to do something that will refresh and rejuvenate your mind and body.

Sometimes, self-care is creating a no-list. It’s about setting boundaries between your professional and personal life. Give yourself an hour every evening without your phone while you eat and talk to your family. Tell yourself you won’t attend certain events that you don’t enjoy.

Go shopping if that’s your self-care method, but don’t think that you have to spend a lot of money or put yourself in debt to relax. Be thoughtful and conscious about which methods you select.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Don’t wait for the stars to align to plan for self-care. Make the stars align to have time to take care of yourself and put on your oxygen mask so you can better help others and improve your professional performance.