How to market to each generation (yes, they are ALL different!)
(MARKETING) Knowing how each generation is interacting with marketing content will help you keep your edge in your chosen markets – here’s your update!
In the last few years, a higher premium has been set on presenting your content appropriately to your audience. In order to do this, you must really learn about the demographics of each generation as a way to speak to them in the most effective way.
We can do this by looking through our follower list, determining the audience that would most benefit from our audiences, and opening the floor for questions. Sometimes we rely on studies and other collections of data to show us what certain audiences dig and don’t dig.
Such was the case with Koeppel Direct’s roundup regarding optimizing your content for every age group. They broke it down in such a way that helps us look at different generational online uses.
First up, we have our Baby Boomers, who were born between 1946 and 1964. According to the data, they make up 74% of the US population. Sixty-7% of that population uses smartphones, while 57% use social media. The favorite platform of Boomers is Facebook, with 31.9% using the social media site.
It’s recommended to tailor content for Boomers in the following ways: make your content text-light (300 words is the preferred article length of this generation), videos that are heavy on information (slower-paced is preferred over fast), and Facebook-optimized content (57% will visit a company’s website after seeing them appear on social media, and 34% will make a purchase).
Next on deck is Generation X. This group was born between 1965 and 1980 and makes up 66 million of the US population. 85% own smartphones and 75% use social media (with 45 million Facebook users and 23.5 million Instagram users).
The content recommendations for Gen X are: longer-form video (30-second mobile video ads are preferred over ads that are shorter), tablet-optimized content, and 48% are more likely to buy from a company that offers instructional videos.
Now, everyone’s favorite, Millennials! These peeps graced the earth between 1981 and 1996 (May of ’94 brought you yours truly) and they make up 71 million of the population. 92% own smartphones and 85% use social media (with 59 million Facebook users and 43 million Instagram users).
Unsurprisingly, two out of three Millennials prefer online shopping. The recommended content comes in the way of shorter-form video (10-seconds preferred), interactive content (it’s all about the experience! Even with campaigns), email campaigns (Millennials spent 6 hours a day going through email, with 77% wanting to receive business communication by email).
Additional tips include: personalizing content, using less text, and sharing mobile coupons and rewards.
Finally, we’re at the end of the alphabet with Generation Z. Generation Zs were born between 1997 and 2012 (so they were learning to walk during the peak of Friends) and make up 60 million of the population. A whopping 95% have access to smartphones.
The favorites of social media include: 73% on Instagram, 69% on Snapchat (noted to be more popular with girls), and 80% say that social media influences their shopping (thanks, Insta models!)
It’s recommended to use: online video ads (56% take action after seeing a video), video marketing (85% use YouTube), and socially conscious content 94% feel that companies and brands should take stands on environmental and social issues).
The roundup also notes that in 2017, it was determined that the average human attention span is eight seconds (which is a 33% decrease from 2000).
There was also a 99% increase in branded video content views on YouTube over 2016.
In 2019, 80% of all web traffic so far is video. Think about that one.
This information is ever-evolving and helpful to keep an eye on. However, it’s important to note that this is a sample of these generational populations, and not every item applies to each population member. Do your own research to really get to know your audience!
The psychological reasons why people share their lives online
(MARKETING) Knowing people’s motivations for sharing their lives online is a key component to getting your own content shared socially.
I recently saw some family members that I only see once in a great while. Since we don’t know much about each other aside from what we see shared online, that quickly became the topic of conversation (“oh, your kids are so cute!” “I’m so jealous you went to that concert! How was it?”).
A few of my cousins commented that I seem to leave a “cool life” based on what I post on social media. I explained that I didn’t post about the bulk of my life, which is spent working or sitting on the couch.
It’s no secret that we post the “cool” things in our life on social media to nourish this public perception we’ve all been able to create because of the Worldwide Web. And, as much as we hate to admit it, a lot of us love the instant gratification of likes and comments that come with a post.
Aside from that, there may be some legitimate psychological reasons behind why people post on social media.
First, 94% of people say that they share online to better the lives of others. This can be found in posts that are geared to make people laugh, inform people of events going on in their area, or teach something new.
Second, as I mentioned before, 68% of people post content that they want to reflect their online identity.
If you have an Instagram feed designed to be a “lifestyle influencer,” you may be found posting fashion pictures, pictures of meals, or travel photos.
Third, 80% of people want to grow and nourish relationships. This can include posting on a friend’s timeline for their birthday, sharing an event, and inviting people to come.
Fourth, 81% stated that they enjoy that aforementioned instant gratification. These individuals like the feeling of having others comment and engage with their posts.
Finally, 84% want to spread the word about something that they believe in. This can include sharing online the irreligious posts or posts regarding charity.
There are a variety of reasons to post on social media, some that we’ll admit and some that we won’t. I have a feeling that in the future, there may be a college-level course titled: “The Psychology of Posting on Social Media.”
7 low-budget sure-fire ways small businesses can grow using marketing
(MARKETING) Marketing ideas are often expensive or ultra time consuming, but let’s talk about some proven tactics that won’t break the bank.
The following marketing ideas are provided to you buy Threadsy:
No matter the size of your business, marketing matters! It’s important for small and big businesses alike to attract new customers, establish brand awareness, and to create buzz around products and services. But we know that not every business owner has tons of funds to devote to their marketing strategy. The good news? There are some highly effective marketing tactics that are also budget-friendly!
Here are seven low-budget marketing strategies for small business owners and side hustlers to grow their reach:
1. Sponsor Local Events
One of the best ways to get to know potential customers? Actually meet and talk to them! When you sponsor local events, you can be on-site to help people put a face with your business’s name. Sponsoring events is also a fantastic way to offer branded merchandise that can help you get your name and your logo out there.
Besides branded materials like signs, banners, or fliers, think about offering some fun items like wine bags to give away to attendees. Goody bags also make fantastic take-home options for local events. A branded canvas tote can be repurposed as an environmentally-friendly grocery bag, lunch bag for work, or a carry-all accessory for conventions and tradeshows. Print your logo on the outside and fill your goody bags with customized items like water bottles, notebooks, pens, and towels.
2. Let Your Colors Fly
Make some cool t-shirts featuring your logo! Wear them to the sponsored events mentioned above, out in the community, or anywhere you may encounter potential customers and can strike up a conversation. You can also offer t-shirts at a discount in-store or online, and turn your loyal customers into advertisers.
Quick tip: Purchase wholesale shirts to reduce manufacturing costs.
3. Social Media
If you’re not already leveraging social media to promote your business, it’s time to start! Think your customers aren’t using social networks? While certain demographics use various platforms more than others, according to fundera, 74% of consumers rely on social media to guide purchasing decisions. Plus, 96% of small businesses say they use social media in their marketing strategy.
So use your social media channels to level the playing field. To maximize your time and effort, determine where your audience members spend their time. Which platforms are they using? If you have a dedicated social media strategist on staff, they can perform audience research to tailor your approach to your existing and potential customers. If you’re running your own social strategy, spend some time digging into the demographics to determine which platforms make the most sense for your brand. From there, you’ll need to decide on the types of content you want to post, how to interact with your customers online, and create a social media calendar to plan your strategy.
4. Host a Giveaway
Once you’ve got your social media strategy up and running, why not host an online giveaway/sweepstakes to build some buzz, boost engagement, and attract followers? Pick a social media platform where you already engage with your customers. You’ll want to offer an item as the prize. This can be anything from a free product, a discount on an expensive product or service, or inexpensive swag like hats to help you promote your brand.
Once you’ve chosen the prize(s), decide on the terms for your giveaway. For example, an Instagram sweepstakes might look like this:
- Create posts about the giveaway and explain the rules (multiple stories and 1 or 2 posts depending on the length of the contest)
- These posts should specify the terms, for example:
– In order to enter, potential winners must follow you
– Encourage your followers to tag other people who may be interested. Each “tag” gets them another entry into the contest
– You can also specify that contest applicants must share your post on their own profile
- Once the contest has ended, pick a winner. Tag them in a post and story announcing what they’ve won and ask them to also share these posts to their own profile
Quick tip: You can also offer smaller or less-expensive items as consolation prizes. People love free swag and it’s an easy way to get your name out there!
5. Referral Discounts
Offering friends and family discounts on your products or services can help you establish loyalty and promote exclusivity. Offer discount codes or create a refer-a-friend program. You can also offer small incentives for customers who share about your brand on social media. Referral discounts are a great marketing strategy whether you use them in-store, online, or both.
6. Create or Update Your Blog
If you already have a website, you can put it to use to help build brand awareness and attract high-funnel customers. Blogging is a low-cost way to generate organic traffic (website visitors via Google or other search engines). If you don’t already have a blog, there are a number of free and inexpensive blog platforms you can use including Wix and WordPress.
You’ll want to write about topics that are related to your product or service and are of interest to your customers. For example, if you offer graphic design, you might want to create content about how to find an effective graphic designer online, or which projects you can do with an online platform like Canva vs. more complex projects where you should hire a professional designer.
Your website and blog are also great places to post “about us” content to offer website visitors an opportunity to learn more about you, your business, and your mission and values.
7. Update Your Google My Business Profile
Google My Business (GMB) is a free tool that allows you to share important information about your business like your address, hours of operation, and contact information. When your listing is optimized with this information, it’s displayed in Google Search and will also appear in Google Maps, which can help you attract local customers.
To get started, you need to create a GMB profile and verify your business information. This is a relatively simple but important step to ensure customers are able to find your business or service online. Make sure to keep your listing updated if you change any information like your website URL, address, or hours.
The takeaway:
When creating your marketing strategy, remember to stay true to your brand. Not every tactic will be the most effective for every business. Choose the tactics that make sense for your brand or product offering. Another way to prioritize is to consider the perceived impact and effort of each marketing strategy. Use the strategies that require the lowest effort but will potentially drive the highest return.
Once you have those in place, decide which of the other strategies make sense for your customers and your business goals. Also, make sure to keep track of all of your marketing expenditures and the sales from these tactics so you can assess which ones were successful and which ones you may need to re-evaluate or alter.
Remember, when it comes to marketing, it’s an ever-evolving system. Trust the process and try to have some fun with your marketing strategy!
Your fancy-pants website is making people violently ill (literally)
(MARKETING) Your fancy, self-animating website might be making people violently ill, even if it is insanely beautiful. Sorry…
Interactive websites with dynamic content take time to build, but — when properly created — such websites can hook a potential customer before they’ve even seen your product pitch. Unfortunately, that same website may be making some of your customers violently ill. Literally.
You’re probably familiar with current website design trends: self-animating content, vivacious pop-ups, infographics that populate as you scroll down, and videos (oh my God, so many videos) dominate the landing page.
While this is a fantastic design choice in and of itself, having such a large number of moving parts also means that you may be excluding people who suffer from motion sickness or migraines from your content.
Virtually any unsettling or unexpected movement can trigger vertigo or a splitting headache for people with these conditions, so they’re liable to skip your website entirely. Forever.
Dynamic web elements are a huge problem in this regard, but you should also be on the lookout for things like optical illusions, complex backgrounds, and other trippy aspects of your website. Even things like 360-degree videos which move slightly as you scroll or a black-and-white pinstripe background can be enough to cause problems for people with motion sickness — if it’s complicated enough to strain your eyes, it’s probably alienating people, and they’ll never say a thing about becoming ill, they’re just gone.
Luckily, there are a couple of things you can do to mitigate the damage caused by your website, the first being a disclaimer. Just like some websites include epilepsy warnings, your site might benefit from a “dynamic content” warning which targets would-be users who have anything from mild vertigo to full-blown inner ear issues.
Like any other physical impediment, web-triggered motion sickness deserves an accessibility feature.
Your first step should be to simplify your website’s landing page, making sure to minimize the fancy animations and cut back on things like scrolling text, pop-ups, and flashing lights (in other words, keep it as static as possible).
You should also consider including a simplified version of your website — even if it’s just a basic (ugly) HTML version — for people with photosensitivity or motion sickness.
Migraines, light sensitivity, and motion sickness are common enough issues that optimizing your website may be the step you need to begin converting a significant portion of your intended audience.
