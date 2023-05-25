Yikes, paid search conversions are down across all industries

Promoting your business online through search ads is proving to be highly effective, with an average return on investment (ROI) of 200%. But how do you ensure your search campaigns are optimized to their fullest potential? LocalIQ has conducted a comprehensive analysis of 17,253 US-based search advertising campaigns to provide industry-specific benchmarks for paid search conversions for curious eyes to peep at!

The analysis covers campaigns running between April 2022 and March 2023, focusing primarily on Google Ads but also accounting for Microsoft Ads. These benchmarks offer valuable insights into click-through rates (CTRs) and other metrics across 23 industries.

The trends indicate that acquiring leads through search ads has become more challenging, with smaller year-over-year increases compared to previous data. However, when properly executed, navigating search ads can still yield significant rewards.

“Clearly it’s been a challenging time for many industries as it relates to rising costs per lead. While CPCs rose only modestly, the drop in conversion rates has contributed to higher CPLs in almost all industries,” said Mitchell Leiman, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations at LocaliQ. “Despite these challenges, most advertisers have found when managing campaigns effectively, search advertising remains one of the best tools at their disposal.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Let’s delve into the benchmark data for click-through rates. A higher CTR is an indicator of effective search ad quality, achieved through a combination of a higher ad rank and compelling ad copy.

The average CTR in Google Ads for 2023 is 6.11%. Industries with the lowest CTRs include:

Attorneys and Legal Services (4.76%)

Home and Home Improvement (4.80%)

Business Services (5.11%).

On the other hand:

Arts and Entertainment (11.78%)

Sports and Recreation (10.53%)

Travel (10.03%) are the industries with the highest CTRs.

Comparing year-over-year data, Business Services experienced a significant decrease in CTR (down by 2.11%), followed by Industrial and Commercial (down by 1.94%). In contrast, Sports and Recreation witnessed a notable increase of 17.65%, while Shopping, Collectables, and Gifts saw a 15.55% rise, and Beauty and Personal Care experienced a 15.08% increase.

These benchmarks provide valuable insights into industry-specific performance and can guide businesses in optimizing their search ad campaigns. By focusing on improving CTRs and aligning ad content with target audiences, businesses can enhance the effectiveness of their online advertising efforts!