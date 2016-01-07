9 habits of mentally strong and successful people

I think I need a life coach…

After reading through psychotherapist Amy Morin’s list of nine things mentally strong people do every single day, I’d rather not talk about what I’ve discovered about myself. Let’s just say I may need to find a life coach soon.

Read also: Study says sadness makes routine decisions more difficult



Morin released her book, “13 Things Mentally Strong People Don’t Do,” leading to her recent short list of things these “strong” people do focus on daily. Check out a preview of the list below and start your mental workout ASAP.

9 habits of the mentally strong:

First and foremost mental heavyweights monitor their emotions. Instead of suppressing their emotions, mentally strong people are highly attuned to them. “They monitor their emotions throughout the day and recognize how their feelings influence their thoughts and behaviors. They know sometimes reaching their greatest potential requires them to behave contrary to how they feel,” Morin says.

Second – be optimistic! Mentally strong people “strive to reframe their negativity,” according to Morn. “They replace exaggeratedly negative thoughts with a more realistic inner monologue.” How can we do this when the sky is falling!?!

Numero tres. Solve problems, don’t avoid them and pretend they don’t exist. Morin believes the mentally strong take on problems face first; they evaluate risks, calculate their future moves, and solve whatever issues are at hand.

Next, (number four if you’ve lost count) we’ve got mentally strong folks who practice self-compassion. I fail on this one. Morin says, “They respond to their inner critic as if they were standing up to the schoolyard bully. They forgive themselves for mistakes and cheer themselves on as they work toward their goals.” I’ll get back to you if I ever figure this one out.

5. Mentally strong people set boundaries. By behaving assertively and refusing “to let people dictate whether they’re going to have a good day or bad day,” these people are establishing firm physical and emotional boundaries.

Sixth we’ve got some mentally strong folks who wisely manage their time. (Don’t look at me.) Time is a finite resource, so never waste a moment!

7. Fulfill your big purpose in the world. Everything you do today impacts the big TOMORROW.

Ocho. Grow stronger, get better. According to Morin, “Mentally strong people view everyday challenges as opportunities to grow stronger. Additionally, they never settle or consider themselves strong enough. There is always room for improvement. They know that just like physically strong people need to work out to stay in good shape, they need to keep working out their mental muscles to prevent atrophy.”

Last but not least, number nine. The mentally strong monitor their personal progress. They are not oblivious to whether they are regressing or improving in their studies, at work, or in life. “Rather than make excuses for their mistakes or failures, they seek explanations that will help them perform better moving forward,” Morin says.

#MentallyStrong