Boost conversions by making your YouTube videos interactive

Dynamic content is all the rage these days, and video marketing—especially in the chilled-out atmosphere that a service such as YouTube provides—has been proven to have incredible effects on conversion rates. While pairing your marketing CTAs with your YouTube channel has traditionally been a bit of a hassle, Videozyme has a one-stop solution.

Simply put, Videozyme is a YouTube call-to-action generator.

It’s a web-based application which allows you to embed a video from your YouTube channel on your website and then create a CTA link from the proper point in the video to the item or service you want to sell. The link itself takes the form of a dynamic, animated button which draws the eye without involving the clunky YouTube annotation boxes, and it disappears after a few seconds on-screen.

Here is a quick setup guide:

Perhaps the coolest side-effect of Videozyme is that it only places the CTA button on the embedded video in your website; the YouTube video itself remains untouched, which helps you avoid some of the controversy around advertising and marketing on YouTube.

This also means that your video’s stats will remain largely unaffected by your website’s traffic, allowing you to track engagement on both platforms separately.

Possible applications of Videozyme range from using it with your own YT library to creating a highlight reel of celebrities using your products and services (complete with links, of course). Both approaches have merit, though it’s important to keep in mind YouTube’s stringent copyright policies if you decide to go with the latter.

One small downside here is that Videozyme works specifically on HTML framework sites such as Blogger, WordPress, Tumblr, Wix, and so on, meaning that site compatibility isn’t guaranteed for your platform. As the service gains traction, it seems reasonable to expect it to build out to include other popular platforms, especially where eCommerce is concerned.

Videozyme also allows for five free uses per month, so you can give it a whirl without investing more than a few minutes of your time. If you’ve been looking for a way to merge your website’s CTAs with dynamic video content, this is a good place to start.