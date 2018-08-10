Real Estate Marketing
Boost conversions by making your YouTube videos interactive
(TECHNOLOGY) There’s a tool that lets you turn your YouTube videos into dynamic CTAs and embed them on your website. Go get it!
Dynamic content is all the rage these days, and video marketing—especially in the chilled-out atmosphere that a service such as YouTube provides—has been proven to have incredible effects on conversion rates. While pairing your marketing CTAs with your YouTube channel has traditionally been a bit of a hassle, Videozyme has a one-stop solution.
Simply put, Videozyme is a YouTube call-to-action generator.
It’s a web-based application which allows you to embed a video from your YouTube channel on your website and then create a CTA link from the proper point in the video to the item or service you want to sell. The link itself takes the form of a dynamic, animated button which draws the eye without involving the clunky YouTube annotation boxes, and it disappears after a few seconds on-screen.
Here is a quick setup guide:
Perhaps the coolest side-effect of Videozyme is that it only places the CTA button on the embedded video in your website; the YouTube video itself remains untouched, which helps you avoid some of the controversy around advertising and marketing on YouTube.
This also means that your video’s stats will remain largely unaffected by your website’s traffic, allowing you to track engagement on both platforms separately.
Possible applications of Videozyme range from using it with your own YT library to creating a highlight reel of celebrities using your products and services (complete with links, of course). Both approaches have merit, though it’s important to keep in mind YouTube’s stringent copyright policies if you decide to go with the latter.
One small downside here is that Videozyme works specifically on HTML framework sites such as Blogger, WordPress, Tumblr, Wix, and so on, meaning that site compatibility isn’t guaranteed for your platform. As the service gains traction, it seems reasonable to expect it to build out to include other popular platforms, especially where eCommerce is concerned.
Videozyme also allows for five free uses per month, so you can give it a whirl without investing more than a few minutes of your time. If you’ve been looking for a way to merge your website’s CTAs with dynamic video content, this is a good place to start.
We bet your fancy website is making people violently ill (literally)
(MARKETING) Your fancy, self-animating website might be making people violently ill, even if it is insanely beautiful. Sorry…
Interactive websites with dynamic content take time to build, but — when properly created — such websites can hook a potential customer before they’ve even seen your product pitch. Unfortunately, that same website may be making some of your customers violently ill. Literally.
You’re probably familiar with current website design trends: self-animating content, vivacious pop-ups, infographics which populate as you scroll down, and videos (oh my God, so many videos) dominate the landing page.
While this is a fantastic design choice in and of itself, having such a large number of moving parts also means that you may be excluding people who suffer from motion sickness or migraines from your content.
Virtually any unsettling or unexpected movement can trigger vertigo or a splitting headache for people with these conditions, so they’re liable to skip your website entirely. Forever.
Dynamic web elements are a huge problem in this regard, but you should also be on the lookout for things like optical illusions, complex backgrounds, and other trippy aspects of your website. Even things like 360-degree videos which move slightly as you scroll or a black-and-white pinstripe background can be enough to cause problems for people with motion sickness — if it’s complicated enough to strain your eyes, it’s probably alienating people, and they’ll never say a thing about becoming ill, they’re just gone.
Luckily, there are a couple of things you can do to mitigate the damage caused by your website, the first being a disclaimer. Just like some websites include epilepsy warnings, your site might benefit from a “dynamic content” warning which targets would-be users who have anything from mild vertigo to full-blown inner ear issues.
Like any other physical impediment, web-triggered motion sickness deserves an accessibility feature.
Your first step should be to simplify your website’s landing page, making sure to minimize the fancy animations and cut back on things like scrolling text, pop-ups, and flashing lights (in other words, keep it as static as possible).
You should also consider including a simplified version of your website — even if it’s just a basic (ugly) HTML version — for people with photosensitivity or motion sickness.
Migraines, light sensitivity, and motion sickness are common enough issues that optimizing your website may be the step you need to begin converting a significant portion of your intended audience.
