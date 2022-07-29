AG’s recommended podcast: The cult of multi-level marketing

Did you know that 26% of Americans listen to podcasts every week, with that number growing exponentially?



Even non-listeners are familiar with Joe Rogan’s podcast which remains the most listened to in America, but he’s not everyone’s flavor (nor is Ben Shapiro who is the ninth most popular podcaster).



For that reason, we’re sharing with you podcast episodes to expose you to up and coming voices that are relevant to your professional life. And not only are we uncovering podcasters you might not already be familiar with (unless you’re a super listener, congrats), we’re pointing you to specific episodes we think are great entry points.



Today, we want to introduce you to “Sounds Like a Cult,” one of the newer podcasts on the block. Hosts Amanda Montell and Isa Medina analyze a different group each week that has entered the zeitgeist to uncover if it’s really a cult or not.

Our favorite episode so far is Episode 07: “The Cult of Multi-Level Marketing.”



