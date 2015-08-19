Magic Actions plugin is a must for any YouTube addict

Calling all YouTube addicts

If you watch a lot of videos on YouTube, especially longer videos, you may want to try Magic Actions, a plugin that promises to enhance your YouTube experience. Magic Actions gives you pro features to control your YouTube experience, and makes watching longer videos easier on the eyes.

Magic Actions gets YouTube to automatically play videos how you like them, whereas previously you would need to make manual adjustments. As its name would imply, AutoHD sets up YouTube to play all videos in the highest definition available, while AutoWide plays all videos in widescreen.

Other cool Magic Actions features

You can also prevent YouTube from automatically playing videos after they are finished loading. Instead, Magic Actions will play an alert sound to notify you when the video is ready. That way, you can start to load a longer video and do something else in the meantime. The video won’t start until you press play.

Cinema Mode is especially helpful for easing eye strain when watching long videos. It gives the video a “dynamic backlight” in one of 20 predefined color schemes, or you can create and save your own themes.

Appealing to our inner lazy bones

With one click, you can take screenshots from playing videos and save them in PNG, JPEG or WEBP image formats. One click will also set YouTube into “night” mode, for easier viewing after the sun goes down. Magic Actions allows you to view and delete your watch history, shows you ratings for related videos, and hides annotations and comments if you don’t want to see them. If you like to know about the users who post videos on YouTube, Magic Actions can show you their info in the comments section so that you don’t have to click over to the user page to read it

Perhaps the most useful feature of Magic Actions is that you can control the volume of videos simply by scrolling your mouse wheel.

Magic Actions is “donation-ware,” so you can download it for free (and if you like it, consider donating), and it’s available on Chrome, Firefox, or Opera.

