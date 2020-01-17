Social Media
New Reddit policy on impersonation mimics other social media giants
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Reddit is the latest social media company to change their policy to protect against deepfake impersonation, because of the harm they can cause.
Reddit is the latest social media company making updates to their rules and policies ahead of the 2020 election. Companies like Facebook, Twitter, and now Reddit are all trying to make the social internet a safer place to receive information.
Reddit’s new policy officially bans impersonation with the goal of handling “bad actors who are trying to manipulate Reddit, particularly are issues of great public significance, like elections.”
Deepfakes have become a key topic of conversation the last few years. In the wake of the mass spreading of misinformation during the 2016 presidential election, users have grown wearier than ever of the information they see online. Deepfakes are no longer a niche subject, but an everyday pain point that technology companies are scrambling to control.
In a statement made on r/redditsecurity, Reddit informed users of the change to website policy stating, “Reddit does not allow content that impersonates individuals or entities in a misleading or deceptive manner. This not only includes using a Reddit account to impersonate someone, but also encompasses things such as domains that mimic others, as well as deepfakes or other manipulated content presented to mislead, or falsely attributed to an individual or entity.”
The platform isn’t trying to make a mass change to it’s often humor driven culture. Parody and satire are still allowed forms of impersonation so long as the joke is obvious. Reddit has vowed to always take context into account when looking at cases of user impersonation.
It’s a good sign for society when popular social platforms start taking their role in controlling the spread of false information seriously. Companies like Reddit are in a position to create real change in the way we spread and consume information about major global events.
What’s unclear is how much man power these companies are putting behind their policies. Reddit ends their statement by pointing users to a report form that users can submit if they or someone else is the victim of impersonation. The question users should be asking is how long would it take to get a response or see action on these reports?
Policy changes are great, but if companies are simply throwing them onto their fine print with no resources behind enforcement then it’s not social change, it’s just legal jargon to protect their ass.
Social Media
Image size is a vital factor into usability of your brand
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Keep all of your social media profiles and products looking their best with the social media image size cheat sheet for 2020.
We can safely say that the one thing social media will assuredly do in 2020 is only get more powerful. As such, it’s important to keep up with the sizing information for social media images to keep all of your profiles looking fresh. Make A Website Hub has the official rundown in their annual Social Media Image Sizes Cheat Sheet.
Twitter:
• Profile Photo: 400 x 400 pixels / Displays at 200 x 200 pixels (a maximum 100 KB file size)
• Header Photo: 1500 x 500 pixels (a maximum 10 MB file size)
• In-stream Photo: 440 x 220 pixels (a maximum 5 MB file size for photos and 3 MB file size for animated gifs)
Facebook:
• Cover Photo: 820 x 310 pixels (a preferred maximum file size of 100 KB)
• Profile Picture: 180 x 180 pixels
• Shared Image: 1200 x 630 pixels
• Shared Link: 1200 x 627
• Event Image: 1920 x 1080 px (Shows in feed: 470 × 174 pixels)
• Highlighted Image: 1200 x 717 pixels (appears on profile at 843 x 504 pixels)
Google+:
• Profile Image: 250 x 250 pixels
• Cover Picture: 1080 x 608 pixels
• Shared Image: 497 x 373 pixels
Instagram:
• Profile Picture: 110 x 110 pixels
• Photo Size: 1080 x 1080 pixels
• Video to Stories: 750 x 1334 pixels
• Photo Thumbnails: 161 x 161 pixels
Pinterest:
• Profile Picture: 165 x 165 pixels
• Board Display Image: 222 x 150 pixels
• Pin Sizes: a width of 238 pixels (with scaled height)
Tumblr:
• Profile Image: 128 x 128 pixels
• Image Posts: 500 x 750 pixels
YouTube:
• Channel Cover Picture: 2560 x 1440 pixels (for desktop), 1855 x 423 pixels (for tablets), 1546 x 423 pixels (for smartphones), and 2560 x 1440 pixels (for TV)
• Video Uploads: 1280 x 760 pixels
LinkedIn:
• Personal Page
o Personal Background image: 1584 x 396px
o Standard Logo: 400 x 400 pixels
o Profile image: 400 x 400 pixels
• Company/Brand Page
o Background image: 1536 x 768px
o Standard Logo: 400 x 400px
o Business / Career Cover Picture: 974 x 330 pixels
o Square Logo: 60 x 60px
o Business Banner Image: 646 x 220 pixels
o Standard Logo: 400 x 400px
Ello:
• Banner image: 2560 x 1440 pixels
• Profile image:360 x 360 pixels
WeChat:
• Profile Photo: 200 x 200 pixels
• Article Preview Header: 900 x 500 pixels
• Article Preview Thumbnail Image: 400 x 400 pixels (Displays at 200 x 200 pixels)
• Article Inline Image: 400 px x Any size px
Weibo:
• Cover Image: 920 x 300 px
• Profile Pictures: 200 x 200px (Displays at 100 x 100 px)
• Banner: 560 x 260 px
• Instream: 120 x 120 px
• Contest Preview: 640 x 640 px
Snapchat:
• Geofilter: 1080 x 1920
Social Media
Facebook wants to show how “inclusive” it is with new logo
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Facebook has a new logo, but you won’t see any change on the mobile app. The social network giant wants to expand to be more inclusive with this logo
Facebook has a new logo, but you won’t see any change on the mobile app. It’s easy to think of Facebook as just the social network where you avoid (or start) political debates with friends and family, but that’s just a piece of the picture. The new logo reflects Facebook’s ongoing expansion as a company beyond their original social network.
Facebook’s roots as a social networking company are undeniable. People have been using the platform to connect with family and friends across the globe since 2004. For many of us, Facebook is part of our everyday lives. It’s how we chat with friends across the globe, meet our partners, join communities, and sometimes it’s even part of our work life.
We have seen Facebook take on some big new projects this year including the announcement of Facebook Horizon, a social virtual reality world expected to launch in 2020. Facebook’s identity as a company now expands far beyond the Facebook app.
Facebook is the parent company of 74 companies including some equally popular and well-known apps such as Instagram and Whatsapp. The company operates out of 60 offices world-wide and employs over 43,000 people.
The new logo is part of an effort to create a clearer distinction between Facebook the parent company and Facebook the social network.
According to Facebook, “The new company branding is designed to help us better represent the diversity of products we build, establish a distinction from the Facebook app and communicate our purpose in the world.”
The main design differences between the two logos are the font and the color. The corporate logo is designed in all caps using a font designed in-house. The type is san serif and open with consistent letter width throughout.
Unlike the true shade of blue that we all associate with the social network’s logo, the color of the new corporate logo will be fluid. The color will change depending on the environment such as the product it’s promoting. The corporate logo can be depicted as either solid colors or a gradient.
Facebook has been more than just a social network for a long time, now their logo can help them reflect that.
Social Media
The US Navy, and Army ban TikTok for fears of national security risks
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Tiktok is a fun app until you realize the data goes to almost directly to a foreign government, it actually makes sense the US Navy wants to ban it’s use.
It’s no surprise that the more connected we are, the harder it becomes to keep something secret. For instance, Amazon’s Echo makes the perfect spying device and the fitness app Strava accidentally revealed the locations of military bases. And then there’s TikTok, the highly popular social media app that also happens to be under the thumb of the Chinese government.
Which is why the US Navy is reportedly banning TikTok from all government issued devices, both abroad and at home.
At first glance, this might seem like the military is going overboard. After all, TikTok is an extremely popular and widespread app made for sharing funny 15 second videos. Not to mention, the US Navy isn’t banning other popular social media apps. What makes being owned by China such a big deal?
A lot, actually.
TikTok has already been under fire for censoring material that the Chinese government opposes – which is everything from mentions of Tiananmen Square to LGBT issues. There are also fears of what could happen with TikTok storing user’s data, although TikTok has been working to store American data on American soil.
That said, with TikTok’s parent company, Bytedance, residing in China, it is still beholden to the Chinese government.
When it comes to the US Navy, it’s not the censorship that’s worrisome, it’s the data. Sure, no average person wants their data to be leaked or stolen. But there are major potential repercussions when it’s part of the United States military and the information is going directly to a foreign government. At best this information could contain things like demographics, average schedules and locations, but at worst, it might very well reveal more damning secrets.
So far, the US Navy was the first branch of the U.S. military to ban TikTok outright, although Army cadets were first told not to use the app; After some urging from the pentagon the whole branch has banned TikToks use As of right now, it’s unclear if other government agencies will follow suit.
As technology becomes more integrated in our lives – and more complicated – it’s likely we will have to start making more tough calls like this in the future. After all, you never know what seemingly innocuous app could be causing damage on a personal, or even national, scale.
Google chrome: The anti-cookie monster in 2022
Finally the American workforce is now mostly women!
New Reddit policy on impersonation mimics other social media giants
Computer vision helps AI create a recipe from just a photo
Interview escape plan 101: Because you definitely need one
7 ways to tell if a job posting is actually a human sex trafficker
What’s DMT and why are techies and entrepreneurs secretly taking the drug?
12 inspirational quotes for a successful 2020
Coworking spaces are still on the rise, regardless of WeWork mistakes
Entrepreneurs thrive because they are easily distracted?!
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business News3 days ago
7 ways to tell if a job posting is actually a human sex trafficker
-
Business News3 days ago
What’s DMT and why are techies and entrepreneurs secretly taking the drug?
-
Tech News1 week ago
AI technology is using facial recognition to hire the “right” people
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
UI/UX design trends in 2020 for maximum user friendliness
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Counter Terrorism in the tech space is a growing concern for Facebook
-
Business News1 week ago
The devastating ripple effect of California’s new gig worker laws
-
Social Media2 weeks ago
The US Navy, and Army ban TikTok for fears of national security risks
-
Social Media1 week ago
Facebook wants to show how “inclusive” it is with new logo