There’s a new social media app in town with a focus on all things ‘pets’

It’s no surprise that Americans love their pets. Whether you have a cat, dog, gerbil, or snake, these owners spend money to take care of the pets. Petpedia reports that the US pet industry was $99 billion in 2020. It’s expected to grow by 6% annually over the next few years. With Americans staying home with their pets, about 21% of pet owners are spending more money on their pets than pre-pandemic spending, and business people are taking note.

PetsJoin – social media for pet lovers

PetsJoin is one of the latest apps to focus on all things pets. Billed as a way to “fill your life with some cute and positive energy,” It’s a social network that lets you create posts and connect with other pet owners. Add bios for each of your pets and find followers who want to keep up with your pets. You can message within the app to sell and buy locally. There’s even a section to find local parks and vet clinics.

PetsJoin is available to download in both the App Store and Google Play Store. The app is free to download. As far as user-friendliness, Petsjoin is simple and easy to use, but it’s going to take more users to make it more viable.

More apps to come

According to Mars Petcare US, 25% of photos posted on social media include a picture of a pet. Pet posts get the most love, sometimes more than people’s personal lives. Petsjoin isn’t the first social media app that brings pet lovers together, it’s just one of the newest. It joins a long list of pet-focused apps, such Chewy, which gives you access to shopping for pets, to Pet Minder, an app where you can manage your pet’s care and routine. Expect to see more pet-focused apps in the future.