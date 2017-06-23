Snapchat’s new mapping feature is more than just a fun toy #relevant

Lemme lemme upgrade ya

Snapchat announced a new addition to the app that they hope will keep users coming back.



The new map feature allows users to share their locations upon using the app in order to stay connected.

SnapMap

They call it the “Snap Map” but it’s more than just a catchy name. The feature is simple and a part of the Snapchat update for iOS and Android.

Snap Inc. claims it’s “a whole new way to see the world and get inspired to go on an adventure.”

This may be a stretch, but the feature does make it easier to share where you are via Snapchat. Once you use the Snapchat app, you’ll have a choice whether to share your location with friends or be in ghost mode.

Anyone that shares their location will appear on the snap map where anyone you’re connected with can access and click on.

Users can view the entire map and pinch to zoom out. You can also click on a friend on the map to view their snap story.

all about location

Apple, Google and Facebook have already integrated location sharing features which have proven to be popular. Snapchat hopes that the map will keep bringing users back to the app, as opposed to using it once and dropping off.

After revealing only a 5% growth in users at their first quarterly earnings report, the company knew it must find other methods to keep investors happy.

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel has said that he does not plan to use the typical strategies apps try to keep users. He does not want to send notifications reminding people to use the app, he would rather they want to use it on their own.

As he explained to investors, strategies such as that only seem to have a short-term effect and often turn users off after becoming spam.

lateral movement

Snapchat is also expanding their reach by partnering with Time Warner. They just signed a $100 million deal to produce shows that will appeal to millennials.

Time Warner hopes to compete with other major streaming and cable options by intrigue a younger demographic. At least for that crowd, it still remains true that Snapchat knows best.

#SnapMaps