A few hot tips to give your social media the edge it needs to thrive

Growing with the internet

Growing up, I’ve always had a fascination with communications and the ways that we interact with each other. Now, I am a millennial, but I’m in this weird space in-between. I remember dial-up and floppy discs and the first time DVDs came out, but I also have had a phone since middle school, won participation trophies (which my dad wouldn’t let me keep).



I was so interested in communications that I decided to study it in school. But hear me when I say this. Millennials best friends, Social Media, is something that I still struggle to wrap my head around. It is an ever-evolving revolving door of rules and etiquette and layout updates.

Big hit

Social Media has expanded to new heights recently. Dating apps, productivity apps, health apps, photo apps and the classics can all be included under the umbrella of social media.

If I’m being honest, I haven’t strayed too far from the classic social mediums.

Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat are my go-to’s with the occasional Twitter or Pinterest screentime. I am more of an upload and let the app do the work kind of gal. However, if you’re a bit more hands on, and prefer to format and edit your data per the guide of the individual social mediums, here are a few tips on formatting those pages.

P.S.- Make sure to refresh photos, update info and clean up a bit each quarter.

TWITTER

The page size is set at 1280 x 1024.

Header photo: 1500 x 500 – Image guidelines: recommended 1500 x 500 px; Maximum file size of 10MB; Use JPG, GIF, or PNG.

Profile photo: 400 x 400 (displays at 200 x 200) – Image guidelines: square image, recommended 400 x 400 pixels; Maximum file size 100KB; Use JPG, GIF, or PNG.

In-stream photo: 440 x 220 – Image guidelines: Minimum to appear expanded 440 x 220 pixels; Maximum to appear expanded 1024 x 512 pixels; Appears in stream collapsed at 506 x 253 pixels; Maximum file size of 5MB for photos and 3MB for animated GIFS.

FACEBOOK

Profile image: 180 x 180 px – Image guidelines: Must be at least 180 x 180 pixels; Photo will appear on page as 160 x 160 pixels; Photo thumbnail will appear throughout Facebook at 32 x 32 pixels – Notes: The photo represents you or your brand and will appear on your timeline layered over your cover photo; It will also appear when you post to others’ walls or write comments.

Highlighted image: 1200 x 717 px – Image guidelines: Will appear on your page at 843 x 504 pixels; Choose a higher resolution for best quality.

Cover photo: 851 x 315 px – Image guidelines: Appear on page at 851 x 315 pixels (anything less will be stretched); Minimum size of 399 x 150 pixels; For best results, upload an RGB JPG file less than 100KB; Images with a logo or text may be best as a PNG file.

Shared images: 1200 x 900 – Image guidelines: Appear on page at 851 x 315 pixels (anything less will be stretched); Minimum size of 399 x 150 pixels; For best results, upload an RGB JPG file less than 100KB; Images with a logo or text may be best as a PNG file.

Shared link: 1200 x 627 – Image guidelines: Recommended upload size of 1200 x 627; Square photo a Minimum of 154 x 154 in feed, Square photo a Minimum of 116 x 116 on page, Rectangular photo a Minimum of 470 x 246 in feed, Rectangular photo a Minimum of 484 x 252 on page. Note: Facebook will scale photos under the minimum dimensions. For better results, increase image resolution at the same scale as the minimum size.

GOOGLE+

Profile image: 250 x 250 – Image guidelines: Minimum 120 x 120 pixels; Recommended 250 x 250 pixels; Maximum not listed (a 20MB photo at 5200 x 5300 pixels was able to be uploaded); JPG, GIF, or PNG. Note: You upload your image in a square format and then going render it into your page as a circle, so make sure you choose a photo that will not cut out your face.

Shared image: 497 x 373 – Image guidelines: Appears in home stream and on page at a width of 426 pixels (height is scaled); Minimum width of 497 pixels (will scale the height for you); Maximum upload 2048 x 2048 px; Shared link – 150 x 150 (thumbnail).

Cover image: 1080 x 608 – Image guidelines: Recommended 1080 x 608 pixels; Minimum 480 x 270 pixels; Maximum 2120 x 1192 pixels; Note: the cover photo may be the biggest on your page. Shared image: 150 x 150 – Image guidelines: Shows in the feed and on page as 150 x 150 pixels (pulls in photo from linked site).

INSTAGRAM

Profile image: 110 x 110 – Image guidelines: Appear on your home page at 110 x 110 pixels; Square photo – make sure to maintain an aspect ratio of 1:1.

Photo thumbnails: 161 x 161 – Image guidelines: The thumbnails will appear on the page at 161 x 161 pixels; Square photo – make sure to maintain an aspect ratio of 1:1.

Photo size: 640 x 640 – Image guidelines: The size of Instagram images has been increased to 640 x 640 pixels; Instagram still scales these photos down to 612 x 612; Appear in feed at 510 x 510 pixels.

Your oyster

Social media is your oyster, there is really not a wrong way to do it. The only way you can do it wrong is to not make it yours. Have fun with it, be creative, don’t take yourself too seriously.

P.S. If you’re more into visuals…

