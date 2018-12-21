Tech News
New year, new trends: Social media edition
(SOCIAL MEDIA) As a new year rapidly approaches, these are the trends we see social media capitalizing on.
Here’s the thing about social media: it’s here to stay. I’ve been on the social media train for a while, but I’m far from one of those savants who has millions of followers and interaction with everything they post. Despite my far-from-influencer status, social media trends are something I find incredibly interesting.
Towards the end of each year, I do some digging to see what trends are in store for the next 365 days, and the following is a list of the common trends social media experts have predicted for 2019:
1. Stories: Stories first became a thing with a little guy known as Snapchat. They then evolved to platforms like Facebook and Instagram, and are apparently something to keep an eye on in 2019. Being that stories only last for 24 hours, they give the viewer a sense of real-time connectivity with a person or a brand, leaving them feeling like they’re “in the know”. Use stories to tell your story to your audience and to let them get to know you better.
2. Go live: Same as above, but amplified. This is the definition of real-time, as audiences can connect with you as you stream live. This helps build a bond in the relationship between a consumer and a brand, and allows the brand to instantly connect with their audience. Think Q&A or big announcements. Pro-tip: go horizontal on Facebook, but vertical on Instagram!
3. Authenticity: The social world now sees right through brands that have a large number of followers but no engagement. Build organically by finding your niche audience and play to what they want to see. Social media allows you to give a microphone to the voice of your brand. Make that voice authentic.
4. Consistency: Consistency is key with social media. If people are following you, that means that they want to hear from you. Develop a social media plan where you know what you’re going to post each day. Feel free to try different media: text, graphics, video, etc. But, once you determine which works best for your brand and your audience engagement, try and stick to that media and keep it consistent.
5. Ads: Ads will continue to be important for brands as competition for exposure is always increasing. Build your ads by repurposing your organic content that has performed well. Then, tailor them to fit each social media platform.
Artificial intelligence wants to improve your resume
(TECHNOLOGY) Artificial intelligence can do everything from drive a car to improve your resume – we’re movin’ on up!
Remember the career service office in college, who gave you your first lesson on resume writing? Or maybe you remember the coaching company who helped you tweak your cover letter and professional story for a career change?
Now, imagine all those experiences automated by artificial intelligence (AI). Seems farfetched? It’s closer than you think.
Enter Skillroads, an “AI career service to help you land a dream job.” This tool acts as a new resume builder, a current resume evaluator, and a cover letter builder, to set you up with the most optimal job app documents.
The resume builder takes your desired position, and a questionnaire outlining your experience, and a list of your skills and turns it into a resume for you. Powered by “smart data sourcing and natural language,” Skillroads turns those inputs into “strengths and skills that suit you best,” likely by matching your skills with desirable keywords.
That same technology fuels the “smart resume check.” You can upload your current resume, and the tool will grade it on ATS (applicant tracking systems) compatibility, formatting, and sectioning, among other things. In addition to the quantitative scores, the tool offers steps to fix and improve the document.
Once your resume is ready, next up is the Cover Letter Builder. Using your resume details, Skillroads automatically identifies key competencies to address in the letter, then builds the language and story using best writing practices.
The tool itself wants to appeal to users targeting Fortune 500 Job Opportunities, as the tool also incorporates a search engine for jobs at those companies. The tool can match the documents it creates with open opportunities, to save people time during the job hunt.
So, how does it stack up to a resume writing service?
A human review can give you different perspectives from different people; unless all such perspectives are accounted for in an algorithm, you may not receive the most comprehensive audit possible. Furthermore, you can’t get feedback on things like in-person interview or phone screen performance from an algorithm. Not yet, anyways.
While a human review is still superior, this is a good first step to integrate artificial intelligence into a algorithm-oriented job application environment.
How to opt out of Google’s robots calling your business phone
(TECH) Google’s robots now call businesses to set appointments, but not all companies are okay with talking to an artificial intelligence tool like a person. Here’s how to opt out.
You know what’s not hard? Calling a restaurant and making a reservation. You know what’s even easier? Making that reservation though OpenTable. You know what we really don’t need, but it’s here so we have to deal with it? Google Duplex.
Falling under “just because we can do it, doesn’t mean we should do it,” Duplex, Google’s eerily human-sounding AI chat agent that can arrange appointments for Pixel users via Google Assistant has rolled out in several cities including New York, Atlanta, Phoenix, and San Francisco which now means you can have a robot do menial tasks for you.
There’s even a demo video of someone using Google Duplex to find an area restaurant and make a reservation and in the time it took him to tell the robot what to do, he could’ve called and booked a reservation himself.
Aside from booking the reservation for you, Duplex can also offer you updates on your reservation or even cancel it. Big whoop. What’s difficult to understand is the need or even demand for Duplex. If you’re already asking Google Assistant to make the reservation, what’s stopping you from making it yourself? And the most unsettling thing about Duplex? It’s too human.
It’s unethical to imply human interaction. We should feel squeamish about a robo-middleman making our calls and setting our appointments when we’re perfectly capable of doing these things.
However, there is hope. Google Duplex is here, but you don’t have to get used to it.
Your company can opt out of accepting calls by changing the setting in your Google My Business accounts. If robots are already calling restaurants and businesses in your city, give your staff a heads-up. While they may receive reservations via Duplex, at least they’ll be prepared to talk to a robot.
And if you plan on not opting out, at least train your staff on what to do when the Google robots call.
Bose launches headphone-less headphones for your face
(TECHNOLOGY) Bose is using augmented reality in a fascinating new way (even if we’re poking fun at it).
Just in time for the holidays, Bose releases Frames, their new breakthrough sunglasses that combine the protection and style of premium sunglasses, the functionality and performance of wireless headphones, and the world’s first audio augmented reality platform.
At $199 per pair, they’re the perfect gift for the person who has everything and who will eventually lose them in a lake, leave them in a fitting room, or crush them in a car seat.
Frames have the ability to stream music and information, take and make calls, and access virtual assistants. Bose promises that your playlists, entertainment, and conversations will stay private, although how your conversations will remain private is unclear. Expect confusion from every stranger within earshot.
Bose is calling Frames a revolutionary wearable, but aren’t these just headphones for your face? Very cool headphones for your face?
Bose is pushing the AR functionality hard.
Although they can’t change what you see, they know what you’re seeing using a 9-axis head motion sensor and the GPS from your iOS or Android. Once they know what you see, the AR automatically tunes you into audio commentary for that place, opening users to endless possibilities for travel, learning, entertainment, and gaming.
They claim Frames are hands-free and clear-eyed, but even if that’s the case, do we really need more people walking around under the influence of distraction? As if it weren’t enough to have people’s eyes glued to their phones, now we can have people in matching sunglasses wandering around talking to themselves. Now who looks bonkers?
Frames are available for preorder now and are expected to ship in January 2019. Look for Bose to release updates to their AR at SXSW in March.
