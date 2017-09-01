Our five faves for Friday (holy freakin’ snopes!)

FRIDAY FAVORITES

Friday, or as most of my millennial co-horts and on-trend stores have dubbed it, Fri-YAY. As in Yay, it’s the weekend!! But the weekend isn’t the only thing to be excited about on Friday. We have decided to dedicate a little piece in our corner of the internet to share stories, items and causes that we think are mega rad.

1. Favorite Video

HOLY FREAKIN’ SNOPES. This dude is incredibly awkward and says everything wrong and it feels oh so right.

2. Favorite Cause

I’m from Houston. My family’s home was spared but so many of my former classmates, friends and neighbors weren’t.

The best thing that this Hurricane and subsequent flood have taught me is that we can rally. Regardless of skin color, religion, body type, sexuality, or whatever other identifiers we cling to, if we just see the human in everyone, we can rally and do something good. There is no we and them, just us.



via Kintigo

(Ps – Kintigo is a rad lifestyle brand created by Steve Wallace. They, too, are coming alongside brothers and sisters affected by Hurricane Harvey. #withyouforyou!)

I have a bit of skepticism for relief organizations but this is a list I agree with. Check out the list and see if there are ways that you or someone you know might be able to help. There is no shortage of need in Houston — as well as Corpus Christi, Rockport, Port Aransas, and now the Golden Triangle.

3. Favorite News Story

Virtual Reality has taken an interesting turn. I’m sure the creators of VR were like, “man! This is gonna be so rad! We can play video games and watch movies with these weird headsets and it’ll feel like we’re there.”

One thing I think they probably didn’t expect was for their tech to be used to teach KFC employees how to properly and safely cook the food.

4. Favorite Tech Toy

Okay, its not really a toy, but I’m oddly excited about this whole Dominos plus Ford thing…. Especially the part about not having to have a stranger come to my door.

I’ve seen one too many Criminal Minds episodes so I’m always a bit hesitant to give Joe the Pizza guy my address. But this self driving car makes me all sorts of excited for pizza ordering.

5. Favorite Not-Fortune, Fortune

Cheers to the freakin’ weekend

We hope you have a mega rad weekend!! Enjoy some time with family or friends, read a book, see a movie, relax a little bit! You worked hard this week, you’ve earned it.

