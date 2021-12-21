Tech News
AirTag by Apple may be one of the worst products they’ve ever made
(TECHNOLOGY) Apple thought they were slick by creating the Airtag, a little tracker gadget that keeps up with whatever its attached to-creeps are slicker.
Big brother, I mean Apple, is under fire for their ability to track people using one of their products, the AirTag.
Just like the Tile, the AirTag was created to attach to items the user owns so they can find them easily. They use Bluetooth for close-range tracking and a community app network for long-range tracking. The AirTag also uses an Apple-designed U1 wideband chip for the precise location with specific Apple iOS devices. They seem pretty similar, but the Tile software is not built into any fixed operating system and only works with the community long-range tracking when the Tile app is installed on a device. However, the iPhone iOS comes with the Find My app built into the device software. With almost a billion Apple device users, the available network of phones for the AirTags to bounce location data back is never-ending as long as there’s someone with an iPhone nearby.
There are several examples of how these could be used maliciously including stalking, theft, etc. Reports of misuse, from the York Regional Police in Canada, are stating thieves could attach an AirTag in a public place, like a mall or shopping center, then use that to track the vehicle and owner to the home where the thief would then steal the vehicle.
According to Screenrant, “Bluetooth is not the sum of an AirTag and both Find My [app] and ultra-wideband [chip] are designed to help where Bluetooth can’t. For example, when outside of the Bluetooth range, the Find My network can be used to find the general area of an AirTag, making it possible to initially locate a lost or missing item from great distances. Once within range, Bluetooth can take over. Then, when within a close enough distance of the device, the short-range ultra-wideband helps to ensure the exact location of an AirTag can be identified, even when Bluetooth is having issues pinpointing the item.”
To combat people’s inherent circulating fear, Apple has created a beta version update which includes new options in the Find My app allowing users to search for orphaned AirTags and learn how to disable them or return them to their owner. Apple will alert your iPhone if an unwelcome AirTag, that is not registered to you, is found in your proximity. They also have created a notification beep that the AirTag makes between 8 – 24 hours of separation. If you’re an Android user you should know that the only way for you to find out is to hear the AirTag beep or physically find the device until the app. The AirTag is said to only chime once. Apple suggests following up with the police if you feel unsafe.
The Apple AirTag tracking trend is a cause for new concerns. Instead of worrying about being drugged at a bar you now have to consider someone slipping an Apple AirTag into your purse and tracking you back to your home. Stay safe.
Tech News
Apple and China struck a secret (not so secret now) deal: What’s in it?
(TECHNOLOGY) A report uncovered a $275B agreement struck between Tim Cook from Apple and officials from China. What is the fine print?
If you’re an Apple fan boy, you might want to take a seat. I don’t want you to get dizzy and collapse from the cognitive dissonance you’re bound to feel from this information.
Apple and China struck a secret deal back in 2016 with internal documents and unnamed sources being leaked this month from The Information. I could probably just stop here because we all know secrets are bad news. If you need further proof, Elizabeth, the stripper from the hit TV show The Office, imparts some healthy advice that Apple should heed: “Secrets, secrets are no fun. Secrets, secrets hurt someone.”
According to The Information, the $275 billion dollar deal was struck with Tim Cook promising Chinese officials that Apple would “develop China’s economy and technological prowess through investments, business deals, and worker training.” The aim of the “memorandum of understanding” was to avoid regulatory disruptions affecting Apple’s business.
To the surprise of no one, Apple is now the largest smartphone brand in China. This milestone marks the first time in over 6 years, according to data from the analysts at Counterpoint Research, which confirms The Information’s sources.
So, what’s in the secret deal? Well, let’s start by traveling back to 2015. Apple was preparing to release the Apple Watch in China. However, Chinese regulators had other ideas.
They informed the company that to move forward with their product release they would have to comply with the requests from China’s Bureau of Surveying and Mapping to make the Senkaku (or Diaoyu depending on your stance of the dispute) Islands appear larger on the maps. The long-standing territorial dispute between China & Japan has made their request of Apple even more controversial. Why make the islands appear larger? To keep it top of mind for the residents there in China? It’s only in China that the islands appear larger on the map. Once you’re outside the boundary of China they return to the regular size. Apple caved to this request. United States officials have backed Japan by committing to defend the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands per The Guardian adding an uncomfortably hot layer to Apple’s agreement with China.
Most Apple-carrying customers proudly point to Apple’s privacy changes regarding app tracking and Phone ID tracking. In turn, Apple has benefitted from using this information in their marketing endeavors with Tim Cook stating on Twitter, “At Apple, we’ve always believed that you should be in control of your data — what you do with it and who you share it with should be up to you. App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14.5 gives you the choice to share the data that’s being collected about you across apps and websites.” Sounds great, doesn’t it? But it doesn’t exist in China.
The secret deal ensures the privacy relay is not available in China. Maybe their new slogan should be: Apple, we care about your privacy… as long as it doesn’t affect our bottom line.
Check out the full article here to find out what other concessions Apple has agreed to in order to make a buck.
Tech News
New free tool, Jupittr, makes auto-generated subtitle videos from audio
(TECHNOLOGY) Content creation just got easier. Jupittr is a new, 100% free tool that creates videos from your recorded audio. Genius, and easy!
With the rise in popularity of podcasts and audiobooks, it was about time for a creator’s tool like Jupitrr to come along and change the game. Jupittr makes content creation for social media fast and easy by turning audio into shareable video.
To make audio into a shareable video, make a title, record the audio on any device and generate the video with auto-generated subtitles. Not only is it easy and fast, but this new creator’s tool is also available unlimitedly, 100% for free. Many content creator tools are paid or limited in some way but Jupittr is not. Jupittr also offers unlimited video duration, unlimited transcripts, and unlimited HD videos, all for free. The only thing that Jupitrr requires is an internet-capable device with a microphone, no app downloading necessary! (Which is good because who has the device storage for yet another app, am I right?)
Content creation and promotion are usually extremely time-consuming but Jupittr creator, Lee Tsz Hoi, wanted a faster and more streamlined approach. Less time creating content means more content can be created and more content promotion can take place. The most interesting part of this application is that it creates auto-generated subtitles of the audio it accompanies. This is revolutionary for creating accessible content for both the and visually impaired but also for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and does not require any additional work for the content creator, as much of the content being generated on social media either lacks the ability to be close captioned, relies heavily on visual components or is extremely time-consuming to close caption. With 253 million people being visually impaired worldwide and 360 million people worldwide being Deaf and much of the internet remaining inaccessible, especially websites and social media sites, the implication of the new creator tool is huge, not just for creators but also for consumers.
Jupittr recently launched and is currently available for use. Jupittr’s recent launch is very exciting and it will be interesting to see the effects it will have in the content creation space, for content creators and content consumers, especially from an accessibility standpoint.
Tech News
Airbnb addresses issues in accessibility by adding new filters and photos
(TECHNOLOGY) Finding accessibility-friendly Airbnbs lodging has not been the easiest process, but the company just unveiled new features to help.
In a commendable step forward for the platform, Airbnb has updated its filtering features and added additional location photo screening to make its platform more user-friendly for those with disabilities. This is the first big overhaul since 2019. Studies have demonstrated that guests with disabilities are more likely to face discrimination on the platform and the platform is making moves to address this issue. In a tweet on November 9th, the CEO of Airbnb, Brian Chesky, posted: “We’re reviewing every accessibility feature on Airbnb for accuracy. To date, our agents have double-checked photos of features in more than 25,000 homes.” The tweet features an 18-second video showcasing the accessibility features interface, which looks promising at a first glance.
In a curious decision, the number of accessibility filters has been lowered from 21 to 13, in what is described as an attempt to streamline searches. While there is room for skepticism on that notion, better screening and search optimization for the remaining accessibility features is a welcome improvement. Perhaps we’ll see some of the nixed search filters, such as handheld showerheads, make a return in future updates.
The standards and burden of evidence for listing accessibility options have become more stringent. Each feature now must be clearly documented with photo or video evidence, which are reviewed by designated trained staff. With standards now clearly defined for hosts to use to determine accessibility compliance of their spaces, the process should be smoother for all parties involved. Examples of clarified guidelines include defining a ‘wide entrance to bedroom’ to be at least a 32-inch doorway, with photos of the measurement to confirm, as well as similar additional documentation being required for accessible parking spaces. Where previously hosts just had to show a space clearly marked as accessible, images or video now need to also show how far from the primary entrance the space is, as well as prove that the space is clearly labeled with official signage or has a private driveway a minimum of 11 feet wide.
As a disabled person myself, and with a partner who has two defective knees– I can say there are a few filters I will miss. However, the more reliable accuracy of the labels for postings is a large step forward. I look forward to not getting any more third-story apartments showing up in searches for wheelchair-accessible properties. Planning my next vacation will likely be much less frustrating, if only we could agree on somewhere to go.
Update (December 07, 2021 at 12:58pmCST): Liz DeBold Fusco, Communications Lead for North America at Airbnb tells us, “To better serve our guests, and with input from our community and partners, we have updated the filters to make it easier for guests to find homes which suit their needs. One of those updates is simplifying to focus on essential and most used filters.”
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials4 days ago
Score to scale your business: Up your game in a competitive market
-
Business News4 days ago
Why email remains the top communication tool for businesses
-
Business Entrepreneur6 days ago
Freelance full time may be in your future: When should you take the leap?
-
Business News1 week ago
Diversity is more than race and gender: Why age should be included too
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Success is more than salary: An interview with Redken’s Lindsey Olsen
-
Business Marketing5 days ago
Offline marketing can still be beneficial in a digital world
-
Opinion Editorials1 hour ago
How to declutter the chaos in your life by cleaning your digital hoarding
-
Business Finance1 week ago
What is financial impostor syndrome and how to fix it