Apple debuts new iPhones, AirPods, Watches, and Fitness+ update

Apple releases information on new iPhone 14 lineup, AirPods Pros, Apple Watches, and exciting updates to Apple Fitness+.

Published

apple iphone 14

iPhone users know September means a new iPhone launch, and Apple has certainly delivered with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

It’s totally worth it to watch the launch video for all the latest.

Apple’s going new places with machine learning in what they call a “future we hope you never have to use” with safety features including the ability to sense if you’re in a serious crash and automatically call emergency services.

And if you’re out of cell service, you can send an SOS via satellite. Truly incredible, life-saving technology.

Beyond what Apple says any previous phone camera can do, the 14 Pro delivers a 4-pro lens 48 MP camera that professional photographers will love. In the video department, the 14 Pro includes 4k at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps, HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps, action mode, and image stabilization.

All of this with more clarity than ever before.

The all-new A16 bionic chip means what Apple promises will be the best iPhone ever.

For those looking for the non-Pro series, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus deliver also. The consumer class phone promises the best battery life ever and includes the same crash detection and emergency SOS via satellite as the Pro series. Their chip is the A15. The phone camera is 12MP and video includes action mode.

Engadget reports that US models of the iPhone 14 will no longer have a physical SIM card slot, moving to eSIM instead.

All the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models will be available for pre-order on Sept. 9. The 14 Pro models and iPhone 14 will be available in stores on Sept. 16. The 14 Plus will be available on Oct. 7.

The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999. The Pro Max starts at $1099. The iPhone 14 starts at $699 and the 14 Plus starts at $799.

Those buyers looking for the smaller-sized iPhone are out of luck. Engadget reports the iPhone mini is out.

For more information on additional released products and details, check out the Apple Events page.

Written By

Mary Beth Lee retired from teaching in Texas this year after 28 years as a student media adviser. She spends her time these days reading, writing, fighting for public education and enjoying the empty nester life in Downtown Fort Worth.

