Ultimate list of Austin women who can speak at your tech event
(TECH) Event organizers don’t always know where to look when hoping to improve diversity, so here are hundreds of Austin women ready to get involved!
Have you ever been to a tech event and were struck by the lack of women on panels? Not any of our events of course, but it happens, and in Austin, we don’t believe it is intentional. Yet it still happens.
Instead of complain and move on, we’re doing something about it by publishing a list of women that have raised their hands, ready to to get involved!
We intend on updating this list from time to time, so check back for more names, or add yours if you’re interested.
This isn’t any sort of speaker agreement, just a list of people that identify as female that are willing to step in to speak on their areas of expertise. Austin is a cool town to be involved in, and we’re proud to be headquartered here!!
The categories are: Business Development and/or Sales, Creative, Development and/or Engineering, Finance and/or Investing, IT and/or Programming, Marketing and/or Media, Non-Profit and/or Academia, Operations and/or Management, Security and/or Tech Law, UX/UI Research and/or Design.
It was difficult for each person to select only one category that describes them (for example, I tend to speak on marketing, but my title is COO, so I am listed under “Operations/Management”), so click around to find a good fit for your event.
Business Development and/or Sales
Allison Ramsey
CEO & Founder, Empire Life
Amber Gunst
CEO, Austin Technology Council
Christina Trapolino
Enterprise Solutions Engineer, Sprout Social
Cindy Goldsberry
Revenue & Relationships Director, Investor, Author, Higher State Technology
Elisa Sepulveda
Evangelist, Galvanize
Irene Brinker
CEO/Founder, Devali
Janet Zaretsky
BS-to-Brilliance Master, Empowered Women Enterprises, LLC
Jennifer Archambeault
Broker/Owner
Jennifer Monk Lin
Principal Product Manager, IBM Cloud
Nicole Forbes
Sr Strategic Partner Manager, BigCommerce
Patti DeNucci
The Intentional Networker(tm)
Phoebe Nygren
Corporate Account Executive, Box
Rochelle Gonzalez
Senior Sales Executive, Shogun
Sloan Foster
CMO, Kuware
Teri Kelly
VP of Strategy and Business Development, Valkyrie Intelligence
Creative
Amy Weissgarber
Creative Director/Photographer
April Kling Meyer
Proprietor, ALKM.me
Emily Leach
Founder, The Freelance Conference
Kristen Dunn
Graphic Designer + Illustrator, Kristen Dunn Media
Liz Feezor
Founder and Principal, Liz Feezor Creative
Lizette Resendez
Associate Creative Director, Oracle
Melanie Sexton
Learning and Experience Designer, Sonatype
Dr. Mickra Hamilton
CEO, Apeiron Zoh Corporation
Roanna Flowers
Program Developer, Strategy & Story
Sarabeth Flowers Lewis
Freelance SaaS Copywriter, Lewis Commercial Writing
Sequoyah Johnson
Artist & Teacher
Sheana Firth
Principal, Breakaway Graphics LLC
Shannon Lea
Certified Coach, Strengths Strategy, Inc.
Vana Ash
Designer & Photographer, Vana Ash Creative
Development and/or Engineering
Annie Hsieh
Dev Lead, Square Root
Bindiya Mansharamani
Director of Engineering, Rigup
Candace Ohm
Senior Business Intelligence Developer, DOSH
Cheryl Tulkoff
Director of Corporate Quality, National Instruments
Claire Bingham
Software Engineer (Mobile Android), HomeAway
Dana Lachman
Front End Engineer, HomeAway
Emily Bartha
Senior Data Scientist, The Zebra
Giselle Valenzuela Aldridge
Founder, Colossians Consulting
Jamy Squillace
Director of Product Management, uShip
Katie McNeil
Software Engineer, Senseye
Kristen Beane
Product Manager, Rooster Teeth Games
Molly Mae Potter
Director – Client Engineering Operations, Dell
Olivia Hayes
Director of Product, Independent Contractor
Robin Dykema
UI Engineer, Taulia
Robin Reynolds
Director of Product, uShip & Founder, Roots and Revival
Sara Inés Calderón
Sr. React Native Engineer, Tribl & musx
Siobhan Burch
Software Engineer, HomeAway
Tasha McCarter
Manager of Development, SunPower Corporation
Tess Snider
Owner/Programmer, Hidden Achievement
Finance and/or Investing
Kerry Rupp
General Partner, True Wealth Ventures
Mari Ramirez
Owner/CPA
Meredith Butterfield
Principal Data Scientist, Valkyrie Intelligence
Tina Cannon
VP Government Relations, Austin Chamber of Commerc
IT and/or Programming
Emilie Yeager
Director of Product & Software Engineering, Curb
Emily Cogsdill
Senior Data Insight Analyst, HomeAway
Jessica Salimas
Content & Collaboration Manager, Cloudera
Magdalena Vial
Sr. Manager, IT Strategy & Business Operations, Forcepoint
Sara Hall
Founder, Valkyrie Government
Sasha Parsons
Associate Product Manager, Indeed
Spencer Unangst
IT Business Operations, Forcepoint
Marketing and/or Media
Alexis Davis
Founder, The Content Plug
Alicia Palomares
Digital Marketing Analyst, Kadence Digital
Amanda Powell
Acquisitions Manager, DigitalMarketer
Amy Lemen
Product Marketing Manager – Cloud, Blue Prism
Andrea Bridges-Smith
Global Product Marketing Manager, HomeAway
Angelica Erazo
Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator, Oracle
Ashley Jennings
Program Manager, Co-Owner
Ashley Malcom
Social Media & Advertising Manager, uShip
Catherine Jewell
Head Coach, The Career Passion Coach
Caroline Gormley
Lifecycle Marketing Strategist, Freelance
Casey Taylor
Analytics Consultant
Cathy Tilton
Founder, Digital Creative
Christa Tuttle
CEO, Launch Marketing
Christina Linnell
Social Media Community Manager, Indeed
Christina Freeman
Director of Product (Marketing Growth), The Zebra
Christy Leger Kirby
Strategy Director, Spredfast-Lithium
Courtney Lowell
Head of Corporate Communications and PR, Silvercar
Dakota Lowe
Freelancer and Social Media Manager, Spredfast
Dana Marruffo
Freelance PR/Principal BuzzPR
Deanna Root
Owner, Marketing & Project Management Agency
Donnet Bruce
Integrated Marketing Manager
Elisa Leichty
Owner and Digital Marketer, Heavy Fuel
Erin Wike
Career Coach & Lecturer, The University of Texas
Fran Harris
CEO, Fran Harris Enterprises, LLC
Haley Martis
Global Event Operations, Dell
Hope Ruiz
Marketing Specialist, SolarWinds
Hudaina Baig
Account Director, SocialWithin
Jenny Magic
Consultant, Convince & Convert
Jenny (Ryan) Ragusa
Head of Product Marketing, data.world
Jodi Holzband
Owner, Jodi Bart Holzband PR Consulting
Joleen Jernigan
Writer & Social Media Manager, Reach Social Media
Julie Niehoff
Founder, Distance Learning Media
Kelly Treybig
Videographer
Lisa O’Neill
Principal, Breakaway Public Relations
Kat Mandelstein
Director or Marketing, PwC
Kelly Rohm
Go to Market Manager, Dell Financial Services
Kelsey Hayenga
Marketing Events Manager, PostUp
Kim Carpenter
Founder, World Changing Women
Kristina Smith-Puerto
Social Selling Program Manager, NetSuite
Lani Dame
Product Marketing Leader, IBM
Laura Furr
Owner, Lollipop Social Media
Laura Musa
Director of Channel Solutions, Adlucent
Laurie Felker Jones
Founder + CEO, JuceBox Hero
Lauren Mireles
Integrated Marketing Manager, Americas at National Instruments
Leslie Wingo
President/CEO, Sanders\Wingo
Lisa Boe
Senior Marketing Communications and Strategic Design Consultant
Lisa Friedrich
SEO Manager, uShip
LuAnn Glowacz
Owner, WordCove
Marcy Comer
VP Marketing, Dosh
Meagan Dobson
Coach, Consultant, Marketer and Evangelist, Future of Work
Megan Headley
VP of Research, TrustRadius
Melanie Wise
Principal, MW Marketing Consulting
Melina Moreno
Founder, Social Ads Made Simple
Melissa Lopez
Sr. Global Talent Acquisition Specialist, AMD
Michael Manning
President & Head of Marketing, Rocksauce Studios
Michelle Williams
Paid Media, Aceable
Monica Teredesai
Product Management, ObjectSolutions, Inc.
Nammy Sirur
Cofounder, The 9to5 MisFits and MisFit Communications
Nerissa Sardi
Founder, Marketing In the Wild
Nichele Lindstrom
Director of Digital, Whole Foods Market
Nicole Beck
PR Manager, The Zebra
Nicole Boynton
Director of Education, Texas National Title
Noreen Vincent
Marketing and Ecommerce Consultant
Pavi S Dinamani
Cofounder, The 9to5 MisFits and MisFit Communications
Piper LeMoine
Web Developer, AT&T Cybersecurity
Rachel Jamail
Site Lead, Facebook
Rachel Truair
Director of Global Enterprise Campaigns, Adobe
Rachelle McWright
Social Media Community Manager, Emerson
Sabrina Wojtewicz
Regional Executive Director, Bunker Labs
Samantha Rae Lopez
Social Media Strategist, Spredfast-Lithium
Sarah Boyd
Principal & Marketing Strategist, Confido Marketing
Sarah L Cook
Director of Marketing, Caringo Inc.
Shilpa Bakre
Communications Strategist, UT at Austin
Tracy Cooper
Drupal Digital Marketing, SEO, & Analytics, Volacci Marketing
Tzatzil LeMair
Senior Content Marketing Strategist, Sensis
Upasna Gautam
SEO Manager, Ziff Davis
Valerie Whitmore
Founder & Director of Marketing, CDKitchen, Inc.
Vickie Flaugher
Founder, Content Enterprises
Whitney Magnuson
Global Head of Social Media & Influencer Marketing, IBM
Non-Profit and/or Academia
Amenity Applewhite
Product Manager, City of Austin
Beverly Hamilton
Principal, Small But Mighty Consulting
Estefanita Jaselle Valdez
Instructional Designer, Aceable
Gina Helfrich
Communications Director &Program Manager for Diversity & Inclusion, NumFOCUS
Jennifer Houlihan
Consultant
Kelly Mayberry
Business Consultant, Ngage Live Chat
Leigh Petersen
Business Analyst, HomeAway
Patty Prado
Project Manager, Leadership Development & Assessment, Dell Medical School
Operations and/or Management
Alexandria Porter
Founder & CEO, Volumer & Underminer Studios
Alora Chistiakoff
President, Firebird Summit
Amanda Kirchem
Sr. Agile Project Manager, Cvent
Amber Bass
Vice President, Integreon
Anna Miller
Owner & President, Higher State Technology
Angela Melpolder
Human Resources Generalist, Cvent
Anita Tavakley
Client Services, Data Breach Response Consultant, AllClearID
Anna Dickerson
Director of Marketing and Operations, The Agent School
Ashley Connell
Founder, Noteworthy Meetings
Ashley Perryman
Director of HR & Talent, bulldog solutions
Barbary Brunner
CMO, Phunware
Brooke Olson
Recruiter, Rooster Teeth
Carla Carrasco
Strategy Analyst, Indeed.com
Chelle Honiker
CEO, Athenia Creative, LLC
Christine Bolaños
Freelance Journalist
Courtney Langdon
Knowledge Manager, Q2 eBanking
Elise Graham Kennedy
Honey & Vinegar, Founder
Jami Caruso
Director of Customer Happiness, uShip
Jennifer Haston
Founder, Haston Helping Hands
Jessica Miller-Merrell
CEO, Workology
Kaneisha Grayson
Founder & CEO, The Art of Applying
Katie Stephens
CEO & Founder, MakeCrate
Kelsi Cochran
Head of People, Personify
Kristin Steiner
Digital Lifecycle Services Manager, Emerson Automation Solutions
Lani Rosales
COO at The American Genius
Lauren Goldstein
Founder, Golden Key Partnership
Lav Chintapalli
Leadership Coach & Strategist, Pathway Power & Founder, Alcye
Lisa Besserman
CEO & Founder, Startup Buenos Aires
Mandalyn McDaniel
Data Analyst, FEMA
Melissa Arnett
Business Intelligence Program Manager, Oracle
Melissa Moloney
Senior Manager, Accenture
Mirrya Huszka
Director of Program Management, Entegris
Mojdeh Gharbi
Co-Owner/VP of Marketing & Operations, Certain Affinity
Nada Lulic
Director – Employee Success, Zenoss
Nancy Maxfield-Wilson
Chief Resilience Officer, MyMaxPerformance LLC
Renee Trudeau
Founder & President, Renee Trudea
Lisa Besserman
CEO & Founder, Startup Buenos Aires
Rachelle Oribio
CEO & Founder at ValorUp
Raechele Greenwald
Founder + CEO, Software Sandbox
Renée Hopkins
Head of Global Workforce Planning & Analytics, Facebook
Sarah Roche
Digital Project Manager, Charles Schwab
Shelley Delayne
Founder, Orange Coworking
Siri Chakka
Co-founder, Reset
Unji Udeshi
Director of Global Customer Marketing, HomeAway
Valerie Figlin
Program/Project Manager, Facebook
Vickie Sokol Evans
Founder, RedCape Co.
Victoria Sherman
Partner/Head of Global Operations, The Lonely Entrepreneur
Security and/or Tech Law
Cheska Lesaca
Paralegal
Laura Frederick
Senior Counsel, Tesla
Marissa E Palmer
IT Security Risk & Compliance Analyst, HomeAway
Reda Hicks
Founder, GotSpot, Inc.
UX/UI Design and/or Research
Abbey McCoy
CEO/CXO, AbbeyXD
Addy Ruth
Sr. Front End Web Design/Developer, Strive Logistics
Alyssa Hess
Lead Researcher, UX Measurement & Foundations, HomeAway
Annie Hardy
Founder and Managing Director, zeet insights
April Wright
UX Designer, Blackbaud
Emily Sue Tomac
Research Manager, TrustRadius
Hailey Farris
Experience Designer, HomeAway
Jenn Lindeman
UX Designer, Silvercar
Jess Moss
Sr. Experience Designer, projekt202
Jessica Sustaita
Senior UX Research, HomeAway
Joie Chung
Design Lead, HomeAway
Kati Presley
Head of UX, Rocksauce Studios
Laura Trujillo
Content Strategist, City of Austin
Leslie Harris
Visual Designer, T3
Marla Erwin
UX/UI Product Design Manager, Charles Schwab
Melissa Lau
UX Design, Self-employed
Sarah Kettles
Director of Research, The Zebra
Selina Martinez
Senior Product Owner, Quest Software
Sharon Brener
Director of User Experience, data.world
Tori Breitling
Product Designer, City of Austin
Zoha Shafiq
Experience Designer, HomeAway
Methodology Notes:
– We opted out of using pictures because this is not about appearances, rather skill.
– This is not an awards show, these are people who filled out a simple form indicating their interest.
– We asked for LinkedIn profiles rather than transient social media profiles or websites that may not remain up to date.
The fascinating future of technology in healthcare
(TECH NEWS) Technology in the world of healthcare has been lagging but things are changing, and quickly.
Tech in healthcare has been lagging
It’s undeniable that technology is playing a huge role in how we get around, how we interact with each other, and how we do business. But what about how healthcare is delivered and managed?
For many patients, interactions with the healthcare world can feel jarringly slow and disconnected, especially when it comes to communication between doctors and patients or between different healthcare providers.
Doctors and tech entrepreneurs acknowledge that in many ways, technology in healthcare has been lagging – but that’s about to change, and quickly. From the way hospitals are built to the way we visit doctors, get ready for some huge technology disruptions in the world of healthcare.
How patient data is shared
It may not seem like the sexiest part of the healthcare world, but it’s a critical aspect of how care is delivered: patient data.
“If you’re a patient, it’s difficult to track down your medical records,” says Kevin Grassi, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of PatientBank. “95% of medical info is exchanged by fax or by hand. In 2016 it’s ridiculous for faxing to be the main communication method, but faxing is HIPAA compliant, and it’s been the backbone of medical information exchange.”
Today, online fax services are the only easy way for patients to receive digital copies of their medical records.
There are health information exchanges in certain geographic areas, but they are limited to information like immunizations and prescriptions, Grassi says, and systems in different parts of the country aren’t set up to communicate with each other.
So if you’re a resident of New York who is seeing an oncologist in Texas, you’re on your own finding and conveying all the pertinent medical details, and you will likely have to navigate through several isolated patient portals.
That’s where Grassi hopes PatientBank will change things. PatientBank is a HIPAA-compliant service that can request medical records for you from multiple providers, and combines the information you choose to store into a summary that can be shared with doctors and family members.
Grassi hopes the technology will not only make it easier to safely share information, it will also increase patient engagement. That’s a crucial issue for doctors as well, since reimbursement models for physicians will change in 2017, from a fee-for-care model to a value-based system.
In an effort to improve patient outcomes, doctors will be required to do much more follow up care than they currently do.
“If a patient can give medical record access to their doctor, they’re empowered to look at that information, maybe even see where it isn’t correct – which is a big issue particularly in medication records,” Grassi says. “Engaged patients are healthier patients.”
It’s not just transmitting patient data that is difficult – sometimes just getting it in the first place is nearly impossible. That’s something Fahad Aziz, Co-Founder and CTO of CareMerge, learned firsthand when he got into a bicycle accident. He was treated in Seattle, then went back to San Francisco, where his doctor wanted to learn what had happened and how he’d been treated in order to give Aziz follow up care.
“I couldn’t get my medical records from the operation in Seattle. They put me in an endless loop of trying to get my records, and after two weeks I just gave up,” Aziz says. “That started me thinking differently about my company, and what we are doing.”
CareMerge builds coordination and communications technology specific to geriatric care that lets doctors share information with nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
If a doctor sends a patient from a hospital to a nursing care facility, for instance, that physician can use CareMerge to keep tabs on the patient’s progress and get alerts if there’s a change so that a doctor can visit at the nursing home.
That cuts down on patients being readmitted to hospitals, and improves patient outcomes, Aziz says. That’s a direction he sees a lot of healthcare technology going.
“There are close to 100,000 apps that area healthcare-related, but they are all isolated, none of them talk to each other,” Aziz says. “There’s been a lot of talk around building care coordination systems that talk to each other, but there wasn’t a driver to really make that take off until the shift to value-based reimbursements was finalized. All the entities responsible for providing patient care will have to talk to each other, and for the first time these systems are starting to get traction.”
Make way for AI
Aziz predicts that artificial intelligence (AI) is also going to lead to major changes in the healthcare industry.
“A lot of startups are working on technology that will read notes from your doctors, and based on intelligence like your own labs, or viral incidents in the area, will give you recommendations,” Aziz says. “That’s where the future is going to be. Five years from now, there is no doubt you and I will have an app that will give information about an episode happening to me, and what it means not just for me but for my whole family.”
That kind of machine learning will eventually replace many routine doctor’s visits, Aziz predicts.
AI will be able to coordinate data in a way that is currently not possible, he says, which could mean better, more coordinated treatment plans for complex health problems.
Smarter hospitals
That same unified coordination will also become a factor in the new hospitals being built.
Auron Priestley, MD, says that hospitals are under duress trying to solve the issues around patient handoff.
“Physicians today have no secure and efficient collaborative tool to share information at the end of shift changes,” Priestley says. “Believe it or not, they use Word documents to share information between each other at the end of shifts. Often written in short code and when physicians are exhausted, some information may be missed. Miscommunication in hospitals currently results in 80% of preventable patient deaths in the U.S. 250,000 preventable patient deaths occur each year.”
To combat this, Priestley worked with the American College of Surgeons (ACS) to create Kolkin SOS, a HIPAA-compliant app that makes it easy for doctors to collaborate on clinical workflow in real-time. It can work with or without Internet connectivity, and allows physicians to share clinical protocols and best practices. The ACS is working on getting the app integrated into hospital IT systems.
Grassi also thinks that technology in hospitals will change around the customer experience: remote checking in that can eliminate waiting rooms, or kiosks that will help shorten wait time.
In Austin, Texas, the new Dell Seton Medical Center is under construction, and will include smart screens in each patient room so that healthcare teams can access patients’ medical history and monitor their condition in real time. Because it is a teaching hospital, there will also be cameras in operating rooms, which will allow medical students to observe procedures from offsite.
Whether it’s sharing notes between doctors or more efficiently monitoring patients, technology in hospitals will streamline communications, something physicians hope will save time and improve safety and patient outcomes.
Conclusion:
Cutting edge technology has already led to huge advances in how our health care is delivered, from robotic surgery to advances in prosthetics. Now physicians and tech entrepreneurs are making inroads in how medical data is shared, both between patients and their providers and between physicians.
For physicians involved in piloting new technology, the hope is that those innovations could mean more efficient doctor’s visits, fewer medical errors, and greater patient satisfaction. With evolving challenges in the U.S. like aging and disease, that’s certainly welcome news to healthcare providers and patients alike.
#MedTech
For meetings that should be an email? There’s an app for that
(TECH NEWS) If you’re tired of having your precious work time taken up by useless meetings, there may be a solution.
Have you ever attended a meeting that turned out to be a waste of time and set you back on your work? I’m going to go out on a limb here and assume that every person reading this article is nodding in agreement.
Meetings, if executed appropriately (and sporadically,) can be effective. However, having weekly (or even daily) meetings that are designed to catch-up or give reports can add up to a ton of wasted time.
Across the board, meetings are generally geared towards productivity, and oftentimes they are counterproductive. So, how can you still get that need for touching-base with employees while still being productive? StandupMeet might just have the answer for that.
StandupMeet is a tool designed to make meetings more productive and agile. According to their statistics, more than $37 billion per year are being spent on unproductive meetings.
The main features include: the digitization of meetings, the instantaneous sharing of minutes, and the ability to assign actions and keep track of progress.
By making the meetings digital, you organize meeting points in one place. Decisions, actions, and key points can be logged in real time and accessed before the meeting.
This makes projects more agile and helps to increase critical success factors.
With instantaneous sharing of minutes, you can collaborate and share minutes of the meeting, key result areas, and action points. This is also done in real time and is shared with colleagues to make sure that each person is on the same page.
Finally, by assigning actions and keeping track of projects helps to ensure data integrity and provides accountability to each team member. Automated reminders are available so that you can spend your time on the more valuable tasks first.
In addition, StandupMeet also offers: project wised meeting, customized meeting types, organized agendas, shareable meeting minutes, accountability, reminders to ensure time is being appropriately applied, recurring meetings, conflict-free meeting scheduling, locations, automated follow ups, automatically tracked action points, and flexibility across time zones.
This can save time and increase productivity for on-site workers and can also be beneficial for teams that are remote.
Personal finance steps every freelancer must take to avoid ruin
(FINANCE) The government shutdown showcased financial instability, but what do people that have no paycheck guarantee need to do to be secure?
In light of the recent government shutdown, there has been a lot of attention in regards to how missing paychecks impacts the average American. Most Americans don’t have a regular savings account and could not handle a $1,000 emergency, let alone miss practically a month of pay.
While things look positive for the backpay of those government workers, we all could benefit from some careful reflection about the precarious nature of our personal finances.
Particularly those of us who don’t receive a regular paycheck.
Entrepreneurs and those invested in the gig economy have volatile incomes, and literally no promise of a paycheck ever – that can impact your personal finances in a number of ways.
Variable incomes are normal for this group and can impact entrepreneurs in ways as simple as handling debt.
If this is you – here a few things to keep in mind that can help you deal with the volatility of living on a variable income and handling your personal finances.
- Set up an emergency fund. Start with 500 if you have too, and remember this an emergency fund for your personal expenses, not your business. If you have an emergency fund, make sure you identify what an emergency is and also be prepared to put money back when it comes out. If you have a hard time not spending money in front of you, put your money in a local bank or CU that you don’t have immediate access too.
- Stick to a budget. when you can’t forecast your income appropriately, controlling expenses is so critical it’s the few things that are in your control.
- Don’t mix business with personal. While you may be pouring your personal energy and time into your start up or gig, be careful about mixing expenses for two reasons: First, it messes up your budget. You need to have separate budgets for personal and business. Second, there could be tax challenges – consult a tax professional for more information. Here’s a little primer to get you started.
- Save for retirement. There are tax benefits and come on, don’t wait till you can’t work anymore. Also, an IRA IS NOT AN EMERGENCY FUND.
- Practice good financial behaviors. Automate bill pay. Online statements. Digital receipt tracking. The more you can automate your life, the better you are. You already have so many demands on your time, reduce that so you can spend more time doing what you love and what matters.
- Consider diversifying your income. Either ensure you have multiple strings or a backup gig (even if it’s just uber driving); or be prepared to do temporary or contract labor during your slow seasons.
The path to entrepreneurship is rough. What we can learn from the very struggles of the federal employees and the government shutdown is that if the government can be unstable, those of you who work in the world of startups, gigs, and entrepreneurship, need to be even more on our toes. The “normal recommendation” for saving is 10% of your income, but normal may not be enough for you. Be prepared and save (more).
Disclaimer: I am neither a tax or investment professional. This is personal financial advice and I encourage you to visit a professional if you need more specific plans of action.
