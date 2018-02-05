Tech News
If you can hack this car, it’s yours for free
(TECH NEWS) Hackers couldn’t get through this IoT security system, even the promise of winning a new car.
Apparently, there’s nothing hackers like more than being told they can’t hack something. At the 2017 DEF CON, hackers were enticed with a challenge: hack a car, win a car.
Participants were challenged to hack into various autonomous vehicles in the Car Hacking Village. Yes, there really was a thing called that.
Internet of Things (IoT) cybersecurity companm,y Trillium Incorporated managed to stump the best of the best. 700 hackers tried, and not a single person got through layer one of protection.
For their extraordinary, seemingly unhackable system, Trillium won the Discovery category at CB Insights Demo Day (pitch video is below), a showcase of ground-breaking early-stage startups.
As more IoT devices hit the market, concerns about safety and data protection arise as well.
In 2015, Fiat recalled 1.4 million vehicles after researchers found a software weakness, and in 2017, Tesla had to release security patches for their self-driving Tesla X models due to vulnerabilities.
So far, these hacks have been discovered by researchers, and to date, no autonomous vehicles have been reported as hacked.
However, Trillum aims reduce software vulnerabilities with their multi-layered IoT system featuring encryption so car owners never find themselves in a situation where their vehicle is remotely controlled by a hostile hacker.
Theoretically, connected vehicles could have their software hacked, leaving steering, acceleration, and braking out of the actual driver’s control. Yes, we are at a point in existence where we have to worry about our cars being hacked.
But don’t worry too much, Trillium has your back.
Their software includes in-vehicle network protection, machine learning, IDPS firewall, over the air updates, and a big data analytics platform. Basically, they’ve got you covered and aren’t going to let your future car get hacked.
In their winning pitch at Demo Day, Trillium’s Strategic Business Development manager Adrian Sossna touted the benefits of cyber insurance as a new revenue stream. While insurance company revenue would drop due to a decrease in accidents, cyber insurance for vehicles brings a whole new product to the market.
To drivers, Trillium offers cybersecurity as a service at $10 per vehicle per month. Trillium and the original car manufacturer each get a thirty percent cut, and the insurance company gets 40 percent.
Recurring upgrades to vehicles and software updates means a continuous revenue stream throughout a car’s lifetime.
Sossna stated, “Until we have cybersecure vehicles, we will never have autonomous vehicles. We will never have full deployment of electric vehicles, we will never have ride-sharing the way we are intending to do it.”
Congrats to Trillium for stumping the hackers and for the Demo Day win. You can contact the company directly to inquire about their products. Below is their winning pitch:
Tech News
Whipnote’s AI tech takes live caption notes of conference calls
(TECHNOLOGY) What sucks more than conference calls? Taking notes during conference calls. Whipnote might help you.
How many times have you been sitting in on a conference call, only half paying attention because you’re feverishly scribbling down notes? We’ve all been there, and it’s inefficient.
Worry no more because, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, there’s a technology for that! Whipnote is a new form of AI developed to take and track conference call notes in real time.
“We started Whipnote with the vision of bringing artificial intelligence to our everyday interactions. We’ve always loved the non-intrusive simplicity of voice/AI apps like Siri and Alexa, but we couldn’t find anything that would work for actual human conversations,” says Sabrina Atienza, a Whipnote developer.
“Today we’re excited to announce that Whipnote combines the non-intrusiveness of these voice apps with the ability to fully transcribe our actual conversations in real-time. It’s like AI-powered TV live caption, now available for conference calls so that you never miss a key point, question, action item, or objection.”
Atienza hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on ProductHunt recently, following the announcement of Whipnote. The questions, comments, and feedback seem generally favorable for Whipnote’s technology, as most people agree they could use an AI stenographer for their conference calls.
It is acknowledged within the conversation that there are similar technologies out there (such as Gong.io) but Whipnote says it differentiates itself since it is compatible with direct calls (for example, me directly calling your cell phone).
Once all of the notes from the call are transcribed in one neat place, it makes it easier for you to follow up with the caller with all of the key points. According to their website, for every 20 conference calls, Whipnote saves you 15 hours, on average.
So, how does it work? You add Whipnote to your calendar invite for the conference call (notes@whipnote.com) and it will automatically join when the conference call starts. Once the call starts, you’ll receive an email with the live speech-to-text transcript (with the ability to edit, highlight, and annotate). Once the call is over, you can share with clients and colleagues via email.
As of now, Whipnote is only able to transcribe in English and requires a solid audio system for 90 percent accuracy on the transcription.
Tech News
There’s a watchdog for internet pricing and broadband issues!
(TECHNOLOGY) Internet and broadband issues impact every one of us, especially our businesses – having a watchdog around is pretty helpful.
In an era of unreliable news, it’s more important than ever to find an outlet that is dedicated to providing you with the Joe Friday “just-the-facts, ma’am” approach, designed to give you what you need to know to make the best decisions you need to.
When it comes to Net Neutrality, broadband issues, and reporting on the business side of broadband/cable providers, the watchdog writers over at Stop the Cap do just that.
Combining advocacy with journalism, they are focused on reporting on both consumer protection and pro-consumer actions that allow the consumer to have more freedom in the marketplace, with protections against usage based caps or pricing. Supported only by contributions from their readers, they routinely turn down offers for advertisement from the broadband/cable industry, and it maintains no ties to any political group, special interest lobbying firms, or other commercial interests.
That’s pretty unique – funding for most sites covering the issue can be tied back to special interest groups on both sides.
A quick glance at their home page reveals timely articles on topics as diverse as Comcast’s December round of layoffs, extended phone services outages in rural West Virginia due to copper thefts, and the ongoing cable outages in Puerto Rico (which, seriously? Still?) and are presented in a updated, fact-supported, easily digestible manner. And they’ve been around for a few months shy of a decade – that’s nearly a billion years in internet years as sites tend to die within the first two years.
The site isn’t pretty, but their approach and stance on fair reporting, with their outlook on supporting the consumer make this a quick read to help you make better choices in the marketplace. It also serves as a truly meaningful way for the cable and internet industry to be held accountable, as well as politicians that are making policy decisions on these topics.
Tech News
Brief of what’s happening in the autonomous car movement
(TECH) The autonomous car movement is gaining traction, but it’s more complex than just making your Lexus take you to the store while you read the newspaper.
With so much happening in the autonomous vehicle industry, we thought it was time for a roundup of the latest goings-on. Let’s do this!
If you’re a regular American Genius reader, then you’ve been following the rapid progress towards populating our streets with autonomous or “self-driving” vehicles. Just about every automotive and tech company is working on it, including companies like Apple that are staying hush-hush about their progress, even though everyone knows they’re up to something. With so much happening in the industry, we thought it was time for a roundup of the latest goings-on.
First of all, in order to truly understand autonomous cars, it’s important to know that not all autonomous cars are the same, and that the different types of vehicles require different levels of human intervention to operate. Some smart cars simply assist the driver, or only become autonomous for certain functions. Others still require human assistance, but only as a co-pilot, with the car taking on most of driving, allowing the passengers to look away and take their foot off the pedal. Fully autonomous cars require no human assistance whatsoever. In the future, various vehicles with different levels of autonomy will probably be used for different functions.
There seems to be a lot of energy towards developing autonomous vehicles for public transportation. Last year the United Kingdom began testing a driverless shuttle. The company who developed it, Oxbotica, believes their shuttle will become part of daily life in London by next year.
But innovators are developing autonomous vehicles for a lot of other purposes that are less obvious. And not all applications of autonomous technology will be used for getting people from one place to another. Uber has already tested delivering goods in autonomous semi-trucks. Meanwhile, for sheer entertainment alone, Roborace is working on a driverless alternative to NASCAR racing.
And why not driverless pizza delivery? In a partnership with Ford, Dominos began testing a pilot program to deliver pizza by autonomous vehicle. For now, customers will be greeted by a backup driver, a Ford engineer, and a Domino’s employee whose job is to get a sense of whether or not customers can adapt to this method of delivery. However, if all goes well, customers will soon be able to approach the vehicle and enter their phone number to open an insulated compartment containing their pizza.
Driverless cars won’t be limited to roadways – they are taking to the sky as well. If you still think that flying cars are a sci-fi fantasy, think again. Driverless drone taxis are already serving customers in Dubai, and last year, NASA signed a contract with Uber to develop the software that may one day manage traffic when urban dwellers start commuting by air en masse.
Uber may be one of the rising stars in the autonomous car field, but they received harsh criticism when autonomous vehicles they were testing in San Francisco were caught frequently endangering bicyclists by cutting into the bike lane before making a turn.
While there’s a lot of excitement (and growing consumer acceptance) around autonomous vehicles, they probably won’t become a major part of our daily lives until their makers can genuinely convince the public that they are safe.
Whipnote’s AI tech takes live caption notes of conference calls
If you can hack this car, it’s yours for free
10 cryptocurrency news stories that tickle our fancy
There’s a watchdog for internet pricing and broadband issues!
Brief of what’s happening in the autonomous car movement
Web design and development trends that will dominate 2018
Tinder creators launch Ripple, a professional networking app void of pros
Zillow sued for concealing Zestimates on certain listings
So the Labor Department is cool with unpaid internships again
Microsoft patents mind control for your technologies
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
