The CAPTCHA is officially outdated, there, we said it
(TECHNOLOGY) Collectively, we are spending 500 years per day on completing CAPTCHAS which is fricken’ bonkers but is about to change.
CAPTCHAs have been in the news recently, and not because their stock is going up. A frightening figure regarding how long the world spends proving their humanity each day has some creators looking to replace – or just eliminate – what they view to be an archaic and wasteful process from the internet.
A CAPTCHA, or a “completely automated public Turing test to tell computers and humans apart,” is a puzzle or activity designed to prevent automated access to things like online accounts, payment portals, and so on. You’ve seen them before: checkboxes that ask you to confirm you’re not a robot, clickable pictures of traffic lights, indecipherable text for you to translate into a random word or phrase.
In theory, a CAPTCHA is enough to prevent a bot from logging into your account and doing what bots do. In practice, CAPTCHAs have become little more than inconvenient meme material that, despite their best efforts, aren’t really that effective.
Indeed, CAPTCHAs have become their own bizarre ecosystem, with themed variations that, while usually hilarious, serve the twisted purpose of adding more inconvenience to the security process.
For example, Squat Captcha – an initiative launched by absolute madman, Miquel Camps Orteza – requires a user to turn on their camera and perform squats before they can complete a payment.
But as funny as the idea behind Squat Captcha is, a host of problems accompany it – starting with the notion that enabling one’s webcam on a third-party site makes it more secure. This is a great example of a product that, while perhaps more immune to bot attacks, inconveniences the user and weakens their personal device security in the process.
Now, Squat Captcha is clearly a joke product meant to entertain (and, by the look of the extension’s copy, “prevent compulsive purchases on amazon [sic]”), but it’s also an extremely effective parody of the state of CAPTCHA methods. According to a Cloudflare study referenced on Product Hunt, we (humanity) are spending around 500 years per day negotiating CAPTCHAs and proving that we aren’t robots.
In light of this revelation, Cloudflare has made it their goal to eliminate CAPTCHAs entirely, with their experimental programs entailing options to “touch or look at” the device on which one would usually view a CAPTCHA. It’s an ambitious undertaking, one that the majority of us are unlikely to see in practice for quite some time.
As with any early rendition of a process, the CAPTCHA has become outdated; only time will tell what monstrous and whimsical options materialize to replace it. Just hopefully not making us all squat.
We just found the best video calling app for the remote-hybrid future
(TECHNOLOGY) We are swooning over this tech that allows you to be in the room and folks remotely and this video app eliminates the echo. Wow.
There are an awful lot of cool choices for video conferencing these days–arguably too many, especially when considering how burnt out on video conferences everyone is. But while the market is saturated with your standard talking-heads-on-a-screen fare, there hasn’t been much in the way of support for hybrid work–until now.
Around 2.0 is a video-conferencing app designed specifically to be used in a hybrid work environment–one in which both in-office employees and ones working remotely have to collaborate–and it’s built from the ground up with that ecosystem in mind.
There are a bunch of cool features built into Around, the most technical of which is the proprietary EchoTerminator technology. This software allows everyone in the meeting to keep their mics enabled throughout the session, whether they’re all in the same room or not–EchoTerminator will kill things like reverb, equalizes everyone’s sound so there isn’t any massive disparity, and auto-mutes obnoxious noises in the background.
Around does all of this without detracting from the audio fidelity needed to participate in meetings without annoying all of your coworkers, making the decision to mute or unmute a moot exercise.
While Around’s audio features are groundbreaking, they also focused on making the video experience less frustrating (and/or insecurity-activating). Around’s camera frame finds a face and focuses on it, whether or not the person attached to the face in question is moving. This helps keep the user in the frame at all times rather than allowing distracting background elements to make their way into the frame.
The camera even has an “anti-fatigue” filter that makes faces look softer and less sharp (or pixelated), thus preventing any high-definition anxiety.
In addition to the above features, Around includes multiple different persistent rooms so that you can jump into different meetings, audio-based rooms for whenever you need to take a break from the video stuff, and a cool option to transfer your call from your computer to your phone with one click if you need to take a meeting on the go.
As coworking becomes more common in the remote enterprise and high profile companies begin to implement hybrid work models, something like Around is exactly what the doctor ordered: a pleasant break from conventional video conferencing practices without requiring an entire upheaval of your building’s communications process.
SigmaOS is the first browser folks have geeked out about in a long time
(TECHNOLOGY) Browsers haven’t garnered new fans since Chrome, but SigmaOS has a fantastically creative UX, and a focus on multi-tasking.
Aside from a few situational outliers, the number of practical browsers for people to use across the board has been pretty limited. SigmaOS is an entry that promises a “radically different UX,” and with it, the opportunity to finally use something that isn’t Google Chrome.
SigmaOS is a productivity-first browser, so the majority of the marketable features focus on how it can impact consumers’ work days.
The first thing you’ll notice about SigmaOS is that it doesn’t look like any other mainstream browser on the market. For starters, the browser’s “tabs” are not particularly traditional; rather, they serve as spaces for you to arrange your webpages and any apps you have running in the browser.
Organizing tabs isn’t new, but SigmaOS’ file system-like method of organization is a refreshing take on the comparably clunky tab consolidation we’ve seen before.
This browser also boasts a split-screen feature that prioritizes browser window space for…well, browsing, while reserving a side panel for things like notes, web apps, or less-spacious browsing. It’s a small but significant addition that cuts down on the frequency of clicking between tabs – something that eats up time in any other browser without some customization.
Collaboration appears easier than usual with Sigma OS, too. Other SigmaOS users can receive web pages from you within the browser window itself, and there are a variety of sharing options that SigmaOS can access directly from your available apps.
There are a few other features that stand out as being both innovative and useful. For example, the “snooze” feature allows you to close pages that you don’t need for now; after your imposed time limit, the snoozed pages will come back, allowing you to clear out work temporarily without having to track down your old pages again.
Finally, SigmaOS reportedly allows you to do everything (from managing your tabs to entering search queries and more) without the use of a mouse. Again, this isn’t excessively new, and keyboard shortcuts are something that many superusers can leverage to get the most out of Chromium-based browsers; however, SigmaOS is built for convenience for the average user, making this a notable choice.
If you’ve been looking for a browser overhaul, SigmaOS is worth a look – especially if you struggle with productivity.
How to safeguard your small company’s data without distrusting staff
(TECHNOLOGY) Even a tiny company has valuable data that can be stolen from inside – without adopting a policy of distrust, you can take preventative action
Data breaches are scarily common in today’s digital world, and even gargantuan businesses can easily be brought to their knees should a wayward phishing attempt (or a disgruntled former employee) succeed in making off with valuable information.
While your small business probably doesn’t have all of the same calibre of worries as your more monolithic counterparts, don’t make the mistake of thinking that your data can’t be stolen to devastating effect, even if you think the data you have is irrelevant and not worthy of being stolen (you’re wrong).
Cloud storage and increased collaborative tool use means that things like sensitive documents and files are at increased risk of theft. Small businesses are especially susceptible to this due to a lower likelihood of advanced security usage, so it pays to know what kinds of things you might be at risk of losing.
According to MUO, employees are most likely to steal collaborative documents, consumer databases, and any resources devoted to research and development.
Safeguarding these items can be tricky due to their relatively high-traffic use, so a preventive strategy is your best defense.
It should be noted that trust in your employees is crucial, and treating them like they’re poised to steal from you at any moment is not a particularly effective management strategy.
However, it’s important to be aware of the following reasons – and possible preventive measures – for employee theft of data.
Firstly, corporate espionage (as dramatic as it sounds) is still something you have to worry about as a small business owner. It isn’t uncommon for competitors to bribe (or even simply persuade) current employees to share data, even if your competitors are relatively small themselves.
Your employees should know that data is sacred (and confidential), but employing things like intrusion systems and holding trainings for recognition of espionage can help prevent this problem.
Those competitors might also try to snag some of your employees, and not just for their work ethic. Employees may save their own copies of documents that they think will be helpful in their new workspace; in doing so, they can unwittingly aid your competitor with much more than their skillset. Again, reminding your employees that all work documents are both confidential and property of your brand can cut down on accidental data theft in this category.
Non-Compete agreements and NDAs can also prevent this kind of theft, intentional or otherwise; if an employee chooses to leave your business, making sure they are aware of their contractual obligations is key. Perhaps the worst competitor you can have is a former employee who launches their own business in your field, though, and this is a situation in which data theft can be intellectual. Once again, Non-Competes and NDAs are helpful in mitigating damage in this context.
Finally, angry employees can find themselves doing a myriad of dumb (and harmful) things, up to and including data theft.
As mentioned earlier, early prevention is the best way to keep your data on your servers and out of your departing employees’ hands. Restricting employee access to files and folders can limit the number of possible breaches, and the aforementioned Non-Compete and Nondisclosure agreements are absolutely crucial in any business that deals in data–just make sure you’re discussing the terms of those agreements with employees as they come and go.
