Tech News
Apple and China struck a secret (not so secret now) deal: What’s in it?
(TECHNOLOGY) A report uncovered a $275B agreement struck between Tim Cook from Apple and officials from China. What is the fine print?
If you’re an Apple fan boy, you might want to take a seat. I don’t want you to get dizzy and collapse from the cognitive dissonance you’re bound to feel from this information.
Apple and China struck a secret deal back in 2016 with internal documents and unnamed sources being leaked this month from The Information. I could probably just stop here because we all know secrets are bad news. If you need further proof, Elizabeth, the stripper from the hit TV show The Office, imparts some healthy advice that Apple should heed: “Secrets, secrets are no fun. Secrets, secrets hurt someone.”
According to The Information, the $275 billion dollar deal was struck with Tim Cook promising Chinese officials that Apple would “develop China’s economy and technological prowess through investments, business deals, and worker training.” The aim of the “memorandum of understanding” was to avoid regulatory disruptions affecting Apple’s business.
To the surprise of no one, Apple is now the largest smartphone brand in China. This milestone marks the first time in over 6 years, according to data from the analysts at Counterpoint Research, which confirms The Information’s sources.
So, what’s in the secret deal? Well, let’s start by traveling back to 2015. Apple was preparing to release the Apple Watch in China. However, Chinese regulators had other ideas.
They informed the company that to move forward with their product release they would have to comply with the requests from China’s Bureau of Surveying and Mapping to make the Senkaku (or Diaoyu depending on your stance of the dispute) Islands appear larger on the maps. The long-standing territorial dispute between China & Japan has made their request of Apple even more controversial. Why make the islands appear larger? To keep it top of mind for the residents there in China? It’s only in China that the islands appear larger on the map. Once you’re outside the boundary of China they return to the regular size. Apple caved to this request. United States officials have backed Japan by committing to defend the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands per The Guardian adding an uncomfortably hot layer to Apple’s agreement with China.
Most Apple-carrying customers proudly point to Apple’s privacy changes regarding app tracking and Phone ID tracking. In turn, Apple has benefitted from using this information in their marketing endeavors with Tim Cook stating on Twitter, “At Apple, we’ve always believed that you should be in control of your data — what you do with it and who you share it with should be up to you. App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14.5 gives you the choice to share the data that’s being collected about you across apps and websites.” Sounds great, doesn’t it? But it doesn’t exist in China.
The secret deal ensures the privacy relay is not available in China. Maybe their new slogan should be: Apple, we care about your privacy… as long as it doesn’t affect our bottom line.
Check out the full article here to find out what other concessions Apple has agreed to in order to make a buck.
New free tool, Jupittr, makes auto-generated subtitle videos from audio
(TECHNOLOGY) Content creation just got easier. Jupittr is a new, 100% free tool that creates videos from your recorded audio. Genius, and easy!
With the rise in popularity of podcasts and audiobooks, it was about time for a creator’s tool like Jupitrr to come along and change the game. Jupittr makes content creation for social media fast and easy by turning audio into shareable video.
To make audio into a shareable video, make a title, record the audio on any device and generate the video with auto-generated subtitles. Not only is it easy and fast, but this new creator’s tool is also available unlimitedly, 100% for free. Many content creator tools are paid or limited in some way but Jupittr is not. Jupittr also offers unlimited video duration, unlimited transcripts, and unlimited HD videos, all for free. The only thing that Jupitrr requires is an internet-capable device with a microphone, no app downloading necessary! (Which is good because who has the device storage for yet another app, am I right?)
Content creation and promotion are usually extremely time-consuming but Jupittr creator, Lee Tsz Hoi, wanted a faster and more streamlined approach. Less time creating content means more content can be created and more content promotion can take place. The most interesting part of this application is that it creates auto-generated subtitles of the audio it accompanies. This is revolutionary for creating accessible content for both the and visually impaired but also for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and does not require any additional work for the content creator, as much of the content being generated on social media either lacks the ability to be close captioned, relies heavily on visual components or is extremely time-consuming to close caption. With 253 million people being visually impaired worldwide and 360 million people worldwide being Deaf and much of the internet remaining inaccessible, especially websites and social media sites, the implication of the new creator tool is huge, not just for creators but also for consumers.
Jupittr recently launched and is currently available for use. Jupittr’s recent launch is very exciting and it will be interesting to see the effects it will have in the content creation space, for content creators and content consumers, especially from an accessibility standpoint.
Tech News
Airbnb addresses issues in accessibility by adding new filters and photos
(TECHNOLOGY) Finding accessibility-friendly Airbnbs lodging has not been the easiest process, but the company just unveiled new features to help.
In a commendable step forward for the platform, Airbnb has updated its filtering features and added additional location photo screening to make its platform more user-friendly for those with disabilities. This is the first big overhaul since 2019. Studies have demonstrated that guests with disabilities are more likely to face discrimination on the platform and the platform is making moves to address this issue. In a tweet on November 9th, the CEO of Airbnb, Brian Chesky, posted: “We’re reviewing every accessibility feature on Airbnb for accuracy. To date, our agents have double-checked photos of features in more than 25,000 homes.” The tweet features an 18-second video showcasing the accessibility features interface, which looks promising at a first glance.
In a curious decision, the number of accessibility filters has been lowered from 21 to 13, in what is described as an attempt to streamline searches. While there is room for skepticism on that notion, better screening and search optimization for the remaining accessibility features is a welcome improvement. Perhaps we’ll see some of the nixed search filters, such as handheld showerheads, make a return in future updates.
The standards and burden of evidence for listing accessibility options have become more stringent. Each feature now must be clearly documented with photo or video evidence, which are reviewed by designated trained staff. With standards now clearly defined for hosts to use to determine accessibility compliance of their spaces, the process should be smoother for all parties involved. Examples of clarified guidelines include defining a ‘wide entrance to bedroom’ to be at least a 32-inch doorway, with photos of the measurement to confirm, as well as similar additional documentation being required for accessible parking spaces. Where previously hosts just had to show a space clearly marked as accessible, images or video now need to also show how far from the primary entrance the space is, as well as prove that the space is clearly labeled with official signage or has a private driveway a minimum of 11 feet wide.
As a disabled person myself, and with a partner who has two defective knees– I can say there are a few filters I will miss. However, the more reliable accuracy of the labels for postings is a large step forward. I look forward to not getting any more third-story apartments showing up in searches for wheelchair-accessible properties. Planning my next vacation will likely be much less frustrating, if only we could agree on somewhere to go.
Update (December 07, 2021 at 12:58pmCST): Liz DeBold Fusco, Communications Lead for North America at Airbnb tells us, “To better serve our guests, and with input from our community and partners, we have updated the filters to make it easier for guests to find homes which suit their needs. One of those updates is simplifying to focus on essential and most used filters.”
Business Finance
Can you afford missing a paycheck? Finance tips for freelancers
(FINANCE) Freelancers who are not always promised a regular paycheck could benefit from staying on top of their finances. Here’s our tips!
Most Americans don’t have a regular savings account and could not handle a $1,000 emergency, let alone miss practically a month of pay. We all could benefit from some careful reflection about the precarious nature of our personal finances.
Particularly those of us who don’t receive a regular paycheck.
Entrepreneurs and those invested in the gig economy have volatile incomes, and literally no promise of a paycheck ever – that can impact your personal finances in a number of ways.
Variable incomes are normal for this group and can impact entrepreneurs in ways as simple as handling debt.
If this is you – here are a few things to keep in mind that can help you deal with the volatility of living on a variable income and handling your personal finances.
- Set up an emergency fund. Start with 500 if you have to, and remember this is an emergency fund for your personal expenses, not your business. If you have an emergency fund, make sure you identify what an emergency is and also be prepared to put money back when it comes out. If you have a hard time not spending money in front of you, put your money in a local bank or CU that you don’t have immediate access too.
- Stick to a budget. when you can’t forecast your income appropriately, controlling expenses is so critical it’s the few things that are in your control.
- Don’t mix business with personal. While you may be pouring your personal energy and time into your start-up or gig, be careful about mixing expenses for two reasons: First, it messes up your budget. You need to have separate budgets for personal and business. Second, there could be tax challenges – consult a tax professional for more information. Here’s a little primer to get you started.
- Save for retirement. There are tax benefits and come on, don’t wait till you can’t work anymore. Also, an IRA IS NOT AN EMERGENCY FUND.
- Practice good financial behaviors. Automate bill pay. Online statements. Digital receipt tracking. The more you can automate your life, the better you are. You already have so many demands on your time, reduce that so you can spend more time doing what you love and what matters.
- Consider diversifying your income. Either ensure you have multiple strings or a backup gig (even if it’s just uber driving) or be prepared to do temporary or contract labor during your slow seasons.
The path to entrepreneurship is rough. If the government can be unstable, those of you who work in the world of startups, gigs, and entrepreneurship, need to be even more on your toes. The “normal recommendation” for saving is 10% of your income, but normal may not be enough for you. Be prepared and save (more) of your paycheck.
Disclaimer: I am neither a tax nor investment professional. This is personal financial advice and I encourage you to visit a professional if you need more specific plans of action.
