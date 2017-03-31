A team effort

Collaboration is essential to any team progressing. However, problems can ensue if there is no clear direction.



Just think of work meetings that go on for hours because no one can agree on anything. Or more often than not, no topics were planned for the discussion in the first place.

Loudest voice wins, not anymore

This is where Delibr comes into play.

The new dashboard was designed as a tool for collaborative problem solving.

Their goal is to “map your team’s thinking” by giving everyone a chance to discuss topics on an easy to use dashboard.

Delibr aims to enable more team involvement, while providing a method for teams to make better decisions faster.

How Delibr Works

Delibr was designed to be simple and effective.

A team can propose a question or problem to be solved, and members of the group can then agree, disagree and discuss.

In order for everyone to be in the know, individual photos appear next to each new comment.

It is a way for everyone to be accountable for their input, and also participate in the discussion.

Delibr does not ensure that problems will be solved immediately, but it provides the tools necessary to move communication forward.

Groups can list pros and cons, visualize new solutions, and jointly discuss their reasoning.

Teamwork makes the dream work

Delibr addresses an issue that all organizations face: how to communicate effectively.

They designed the site so that every member of the team has the chance to have their voice heard.

Think of it as a tool for structured discussion, just a step above online messaging so that things actually get done.

Delibr can capture what the entire team is thinking while also understanding why.

All organizations face difficult questions.

However, finding the answers to these questions does not need to be difficult.

Hopefully with Delibr teams will have fun solving problems, and be able to grow together.

