Are… are our devices about to start whispering data to each other?
(TECH NEWS) Bluetooth has been around for years, but will smartphones and other devices soon use audio to transmit data?
Wireless technology has branched off into several different avenues over the past couple of decades, with wireless Internet, cellular data, and Bluetooth all providing similar means of information delivery. Thanks to work by Lisnr, a startup based in Cincinnati, we may soon be using a new option: sound.
Principally, delivering information via sound isn’t as bizarre as it—well, sounds. Things like dial-up have been transcoding digital information into perceptible sound and then back into information since the 90s, and the practice itself most likely goes back farther than that.
More recently, the process of pairing your phone with a Chromecast device is also reliant on data-over-sound.
The key difference between dial-up and Lisnr’s approach is that, unlike the majority of past instances of information over sound, information will be transmitted over the air rather than through a hardwired connection.
This approach would make things like scanning a card at a restaurant or a pass at a venue much more efficient, as people wouldn’t have to worry about their phones failing to use properly the Bluetooth NFD feature. Similarly, the process would likely be as quick as using Bluetooth, and it might even be more ubiquitous.
Transmitting data via sound would be a relatively cost-effective solution as well, since the bulk of card readers that can handle Bluetooth also come equipped with external microphones that would allow for audio reception if given a minor set of tweaks. This means that the average business wouldn’t have to spend thousands of dollars upgrading their equipment just to meet an upcoming trend.
Two large concerns come to mind when considering this technology, the first of which is the security aspect. It’s easy to understand why people might be skeptical about sending information—encrypted or otherwise—across radio waves, though preliminary assessments concluded that transmitting data over sound is as secure as (if not more so than) using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.
As with any emerging technology, we’ll have to see how quickly the world can respond and adapt to its nuances.
The other concern is that data-over-sound transmissions will be too simple to differentiate between different devices, but Google’s Chromecast pairing is definitive proof that this won’t be an issue – data transmission via audio has already been proven to be more accurate than Bluetooth recognition.
Audio data transmission is still a ways off, but don’t be too surprised if you find yourself paying for your meal with radio waves instead of Bluetooth in the not-too-distant future.
Microsoft patents mind control for your technologies
(TECH NEWS) New patent lets Microsoft give users mind control powers to operate apps with just their brains, no movement required.
Microsoft’s new patent gives users the ability to control apps with their minds. This month, Microsoft was granted a patent for a device that decodes electroencephalogram (EEG) readings to launch and operate compatible apps.
EEGs are typically used to diagnose epilepsy and other brain disorders by applying small electrodes sensors to the scalp and detecting electrical activity in the brain. Your brain cells use electrical impulses to communicate, and these show up as way lines on the EEG recording.
Using sensor-equipped headbands, Microsoft’s device could ideally interpret neurological data to have users open and use apps with thoughts instead of gestures.
Just like when an EEG is done, the device would read neurological signals through sensors. However, in this case, users could “train” the device to recognize which signals should apply to intended app behavior.
Algorithms would learn the brain behavior and use neuron fluctuation to draw or move objects at the user’s will based on detected patterns.
Some operative gestures include intention to swipe, finger pinch, mouse clicks, and button pushes.
According to the patent, “Neurological user intention data corresponding to a physical gesture is generated when a user thinks about and/or focuses on a movement, in the same way an amputee might think about moving an amputated limb.”
Once the user thinks or focuses on a movement, the data is communicated to the computer system that runs the app.
Theoretically, any kind of app could be used. The patent mentions video games, AR and VR simulators, 3D modeling software, web browsers, and even word processors. Apps controlling mechanical tools and machinery like robotic arms could also be used with Microsoft’s new patent technology.
So basically, some day you could control your Word documents with your mind, including copy pasting with or without formatting.
Understanding intention based on neurological data is the focus of many brain-machine computing studies and research initiatives. Scientists and researchers can investigate the connection between intention and “free will” actions, like moving your arm.
Studying if these actions originate at a neurological level will shed light on how people predict or modify their own decisions.
Sure, there’s horrifying implications about mind control apps. If we can train machines to essentially read our minds, what’s stopping a Minority Report-like future? Regulations, hopefully.
But this patent also opens up the possibility for less dystopic things, like controlling prosthetic limbs and giving differently abled individuals the ability to control apps and devices even if they are not able to physically move.
So let’s cross our fingers we don’t end up in the evil scientist implication timeline of this patent, and look forward to a future where we can type documents without lifting a finger.
Razer teams up with Hue so colors change in the room as you game
(TECH NEWS) Create stunning light effects while gaming thanks to new dynamic pair, Hue and Razer. Time to nerd out!
Gaming hardware company Razer is now compatible with Philips’ line of Hue lighting products. Now gamers can sync their room’s lighting to things happening in-game, creating amazing light shows and reactive effects.
With its motto “For Gamers. By gamers,” Razer is known for creating customizable top-of-the-line gaming hardware, software, and system setups. Chroma by Razer incorporates lighting effects into enabled devices, like keyboards, gaming mice, headsets, and even laptops.
Chroma features a huge variety of lighting effects, with 16.8 million colors available. Using Synapse 3, Razer’s Chroma hardware configuration tool, gamers can assign macros and fully customize device lighting.
Speaking of device lighting, if you haven’t seen a Philips Hue bulb in action, either find cooler friends or to march yourself down to Home Depot or somewhere and buy yourself a set.
According to Philips, “Hue is your personal wireless lighting system that lets you easily control your light and create the right ambiance for every moment.” Essentially, Philips offers dope lightbulbs you can control from an app using your voice or simple interface to adjust brightness, timers, and ambience.
If you’re feeling vanilla, you can get their white or white ambience, but the magic is in the color ambiance line.
Hue’s color ambiance bulbs feature 16 million colors plus customizable brightness, syncing with music and movies, and now games.
Each bulb can be set to a custom color and changed to create custom scenes and effects. Bathe your room in dungeon-like dim red, pick out a bright purple for dance party purposes, or go for a warm daylight color.
Pairing Razer Chroma enabled devices with Hue lighting in your home means the entire room can light up in reaction to your games. Yes, the whole room.
Maybe you were in disbelief about the promotional video above because the shelves light up and you were thinking, “no way it can’t do that, that’s just video magic.” The answer is actually yes way, it can do that because Phillips sells lightstrips as well as bulbs.
So theoretically you could deck out your entire room (or house!) with Hue bulbs and lightstrips to create a totally immersive gaming experience.
The video also suggests your computer may gain autonomy the moment you leave, Toy Story-style, but that’s not an officially listed spec.
To make this magic happen, you’ll need a Chroma-compatible Razer device with updated Synapse 3 software, at least one multi-color Hue bulb, the latest Hue software, and a Philips Hue Bridge V2 to connect everything.
Bridges are available for purchase separately, or if you’re just getting started on your Hue journey, starter packs include three bulbs and a Bridge.
Once you have the necessary items, connect the software and begin creating lighting masterpieces. Transform your gaming experience thanks to this new amazing pairing and make your friends very, very jealous.
Google and Lenovo team up to create impressive VR headset
(TECH NEWS) The first ever Google and Lenovo collaboration on a VR headset is wowing technologists.
Say what you will about Google, but when they break into an industry, they settle in for the long haul. While this philosophy has become increasingly more evident over the years, Google’s collaboration with Lenovo to create their debut VR headset is the latest and greatest reminder.
The first thing that stands out about Google’s VR headset—aptly named the Mirage Solo – is that it is completely wireless, thereby permitting up to six degrees of freedom (up, down, left, right, forward, and backward). A common complaint for VR sets in the past has been that the wire tethering the user to the input has felt too restrictive, so the wireless aspect is a nice shift for the industry.
The Mirage Solo’s hardware specifications aren’t anything to laugh at, either. Sporting 64 GB of storage and an SD card slot for more if you need it, four GB of built-in memory, and the same processor found in the Samsung Galaxy S8, the Mirage Solo is well-equipped enough to handle more than competitors.
And, unlike Google’s Apple counterparts, the Mirage Solo supports audio via a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack.
As with any emerging technology, there are a few drawbacks to the Mirage Solo, the first of which is its battery life. Lenovo’s estimates put the VR headset’s average battery life at around 7 hours at a time—this is to be expected given the high resolution of the display itself, and it’s not a meager amount of time by most metrics; however, you’ll definitely have to recharge between segments of your preferred game.
Another issue noted by testers is the bizarre graphical presentation. Since the Mirage Solo runs on Google’s Daydream platform—software developed initially for a mobile audience—some of its textures, transitions, and other movement-related graphics are a bit plainer than a competing VR set might allow for.
One particularly cool aspect of the Mirage Solo lies not with the headset itself, but with Lenovo’s Mirage Camera. The camera allows you to shoot 180° videos that you can play back in your VR set. Looking away from the 180° field will provide you with a gentle transition into a night sky screensaver, which is a nice touch.
The Mirage Solo is expected to launch this spring with a price tag of around 400 dollars per headset. If you’ve been looking for a VR headset that stands out from the others in the market, this may be the one for you.
