DoorDash and Facebook team up to deliver Marketplace goods

Two powerhouse companies in the social media and delivery space team up to deliver online sold goods right to the buyer’s door.

Published

More convenience for consumers is the name of the game as DoorDash has signed on to deliver small, sold Facebook Marketplace items to nearby buyers.

In an exclusive report by The Wall Street Journal, DoorDash would deliver to customers up to 15 miles away, and items must be small enough to fit in a trunk.

The deliveries will take place within 48 hours.

At this time, it is unclear how many customers will have access to the service upon release. Both Meta and DoorDash confirmed the news, however, they did not expand on it any further.

Facebook Marketplace users can also have larger items delivered through a service called Dolly.

In May, DoorDash posted user terms saying users agreed to allow the delivery and that they had been connected to DoorDash by Meta.

The move comes as DoorDash pushes to deliver goods outside of food and as DoorDash CEO Tony Xu joined the Meta Board of Directors earlier this year.

Business to Community reported Xu’s appointment to Meta’s Board comes as Meta works to further monetize its social media platforms by incorporating more e-commerce and social commerce features.

The service is being offered in several test markets currently.

For Facebook Marketplace users, the service offers an easy way to deliver.

This isn’t the only expansion DoorDash is working on as it seeks to expand its service.

DoorDash is currently testing a service called DoorDash Drive. On their website, the company says On-Demand Delivery is their fulfillment delivery service, meaning Dashers deliver orders from your website, app, or other channels. DoorDash Marketplace orders come in through the DoorDash app.

Companies can find out more about the service on the DoorDash Drive site.

Mary Beth Lee retired from teaching in Texas this year after 28 years as a student media adviser. She spends her time these days reading, writing, fighting for public education and enjoying the empty nester life in Downtown Fort Worth.

