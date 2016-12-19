Dropbox Paper is the team collab tool to end all team collab tools

Awesome to awesomer

Don’t you love when awesome things defy the odds and become awesomer? I do too. Which is why I’ve already signed myself, my mom, and my entire office, up for the new Dropbox Paper feature.

Why I just spammed everyone

The basic awesomeness we’ve become familiar with thus far, is Dropbox, a file hosting service for people to share photos, documents, videos and other files. Anything you add to Dropbox, shows up anywhere Dropbox can be accessed; laptops, phones, iPads, and gadgets in general. So, if you’re a professional forgetter like myself, and forget your laptop with today’s presentation at home, you can still access it from another.

Alternatively, if you don’t have space to save photos on your flash drive or hard drive, simply save them to Dropbox. The most useful part of Dropbox, though, is the ability to share files with anyone or whoever has an email, which is pretty much anyone.

Go team!

Because this sharing function is so useful, the good people of Dropbox has honed in and created an even better sharing experience in the form of a team management tool: Dropbox Paper. Paper’s sole purpose is to keep files in one organized place, like it always has, but by now offering an additional space for sharing team ideas, feedback and tasks.

Why Dropbox paper?

Starting with the basics, this beefed up sharing experience keeps documents organized in folders that are searchable by various keywords and shareable with anyone you choose. Upon sharing, you can track each user’s activity in the audit log, and see the last time they viewed a particular file, feedback, or task.

If you lose a team member or need to protect company information for another reason, paper makes it extremely easy for you to suspend or delete accounts, transfer account data, and unlink devices.

More in-depth uses include user’s ability to embed files from YouTube, Google, and Dropbox (of course). So let’s just say you’re in the middle of a typical YouTube binge and you stumble across the video depiction of your ideal web design; you can embed and share that video with your team instantly. Let’s also say this video motivates you to create to do lists – you can create a list and allot tasks to team members in the same window. Finally, if you’re so excited the video starts making you blurt out uncontrollable code strings, you can record them in a cool code block that auto formats code strings. YAHTZEE!

Sign up your entire network

Really quickly before you go, you should also know team editing is possible, which means real-time updates as your team edits a document, as well as the option to comment and decorate the comments with fun stickers (which is what sold me).

Lastly, it’s free, so signing up won’t make you feel worse about all the holiday dough you’ve been spending.

Which reminds me, Dropbox Paper is a great FREE holiday gift for your friends who work on teams, or enjoy sharing awesomeness. Sign them and yourself up, here. Let us know how you all like it in the comments below!

#DropboxPaper