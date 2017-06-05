Android creator is taking a crack at smartphones on his own

Onto the next project

Andy Rubin, one of the creators of the Android software, has developed his own smartphone.



Rubin stepped away from Google a few years ago to start Playground, a technology investment company, and one of the first investments is a creation of his very own: Essential.

Another name in the hat

Essential is launching a brand new smartphone with an Android operating system to compete with other major brands.

The premise is to keep the design minimal and the quality high, making it more of a “high-end” smartphone.

High-end is right when it comes to price as well. The Essential smartphone starts at $699 in the US.

Saturated market

Breaking into the smartphone market is definitely not easy, even with Rubin gaining recognition as a creator of Android. At this time, more established brands like Samsung and Apple dominate the market, so many smaller companies have found it difficult to gain notoriety.

In addition, Essential is priced the same as many popular phones.

Consumers may consider it a gamble to pay the same for this new phone as opposed with sticking with a brand that is tried and true.

Essential

Rubin feels that the quality of the Essential phone is enough to compete with the major players. The phone is made from titanium, which he ensures is strong enough without any added case.

The design is simple, with no logos added on and an infinity screen reaching almost end to end.

In addition, the combined rear lenses make it easier to take photos in low light. There is also an option to add on a 360 degree camera and snap on accessories to the magnetic dots located on the back of the phone.

Full on blitz

Essential plans to launch a smart home assistant as well. Their creation will have it’s own operating system, Ambient OS, which will use the home network as much as possible to connect with other devices without having to go to the cloud.

This device may reach a wider audience as the home assistant market is still fresh.

This market still has room for growth, with the current options from Amazon and Google constantly being upgraded to meet new needs.

