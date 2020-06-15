Tech News
Facebook moderators should be brought in house to give them the support they need
Content moderators on Facebook sued the social media giant for $52 million due to traumatic working parameters and little support. What needs to change?
Moderating illicit content on Facebook is an extremely demanding job, and, sadly, it isn’t getting any easier despite increased visibility from lawmakers and mental health workers alike.
Facebook moderators are tasked with addressing anything from non-compliant images and videos–things that, while legal, violate Facebook’s terms of use–to real-time depictions of abuse, crime, and other forms of dark content that would make even the most experienced of Redditors shudder. It’s a thankless job that, according to former mods, has left many workers with PTSD.
Unfortunately, the dark con of any social media network is that any kind of content may be uploaded, and–in the “right” environment, such as a quasi-community of like-minded users–that same content can prosper until addressed by a moderator. No pressure, of course–these contractors only have to browse an unending tidal wave of content while making split-second decisions about whether or not each piece is “bad enough” to warrant moderation.
To make matters worse, attempts to use AI moderation have been lackluster at best, according to Slate. Even if AI were advanced enough to make the crucial distinctions Facebook trusts moderators to shoulder every day, Slate reminds us that “a move to fully automated moderation has long been the nightmare of many human rights and free expression organizations” due to the potential for actual censorship of free speech.
But between the volume of content moderators have to peruse and the aforementioned traumatic tone of the majority of that content, it’s no surprise that prominent figures such as NYU’s Paul Barrett are getting involved–and they want change sooner rather than later.
Chief among the many critical aspects of content moderation that require reform is the practice of outsourcing the work, a strategy that creates a “marginalized class of workers,” argues Barret. It’s true that moderators receive low pay, no benefits, and little support–amenities that are all present in spades for full-time employees of Facebook and similar social media companies.
In fact, many of Facebook’s content moderators were, until recently, employed as subcontractors through Cognizant, a consulting company which exited the content moderation business in October of 2019. This model of operation often afforded the employees less than $30,000 per year with few–if any–health benefits.
This lack of health benefits, coupled with the sheer trauma inherent in content moderation, may be what led content moderators to successfully sue Facebook for $52 million this year. Many of these moderators were previously diagnosed with PTSD from the stress of the job.
“Content moderation isn’t engineering, or marketing, or inventing cool new products. It’s nitty-gritty, arduous work, which the leaders of social media companies would prefer to hold at arm’s length,” Barret adds in an interview with Washington Post. Such distancing, he posits, affords “plausible deniability” for missed content to the companies in question–a practice from which Facebook is not exempt.
But Facebook shouldn’t be worried about maintaining distance from moderated content when the NYU report postulates doubling down on moderation attempts could provide the breadth needed to keep Facebook clean (well, relatively) while giving the operators in question a much-needed break.
The plan also addresses training teams in every country, having moderators work in shifts so as to mitigate the effects of exposure to traumatizing content, and making counseling services available to those who need it immediately rather than funneling requests through the bureaucratic equivalent of a thimble.
Unsurprisingly, moderators have expressed an inability to advocate for themselves regarding this issue, claiming in an open statement on Medium that “We know how important Facebook’s policies are because it’s our job to enforce them…We would walk out with you—if Facebook would allow it” in response to Facebook walk-outs in the past few weeks.
Facebook moderators protect all of us from people who seek to expose us to frightening, dehumanizing content–and often advocate for the victims of that content in the process. It’s our responsibility to protect them from unfair working conditions and life-long trauma.
During this pandemic, a faster, more stable internet is essential
(TECH NEWS) People are wanting better internet, but as an essential service as opposed to frivolous convenience. In the midst of this pandemic, they are right.
Here in the US, we are, for the majority of us, a society based on the speed of information. Gone are the times when a letter to our sweethearts took days to go across a city. Now texting over a matter of days can be the length of some relationships. That includes the beginning honeymoon period, the rough middle, and the fiery breakup. These days people can coordinate tactical units, or run urban combat games in real time from miles away. The amount of activities that can be run and set up with the instant communication of the internet is literally limitless. Now however, for the first time, we are experiencing an interruption to this new lifestyle.
A worldwide pandemic has brought us to a new normal. As we adapt to this newness, we are finding things that are just not up to snuff with our new at home lifestyles. Unfortunately, that includes the hardware for internet connections. A number of cities in the US are having issues keeping up with bandwidth demands in certain areas. Whereas, before they were only dealing the with overwhelming searches for adult videos, now they actually have to contend with Zoom meetings, and constant pushing for contesting work schedules.
In a news report released at the beginning of June, San Angelo, TX reports increased complaints to their town council of the quality and service abilities of their main cable and internet provider. Here in Houston, rumors of rolling internet shortages have also been circulating as a means to keep up with new demand. Areas around the city have reported issues with speed and connectivity ever since the beginning of the stay at home order in March. A simple Google search can show a number of outages in the state.
The main issue here however is that this is in a state that has put more effort into making sure that the internet can permeate the land. What about states that are little more behind in the times, like Nebraska perhaps?
In a statement released on the 12th of June, the Omaha World-Herald, an analysis of the available broadband internet showed that for some of their counties there was a lot lacking in that area. Particularly in tribal lands where schools are working on using the internet for homework and lessons. The state is working on grants to get this taken care of though, hopefully before the school year begins.
It’s difficult for some of us to imagine some of these situations. Growing up with all of these things at our fingertips makes the concept of not having a computer or a smartphone rather foreign. But to put some scale to this concept, almost half of the living world is succeeding in this new life without internet. Some people weren’t even aware that a pandemic was occurring until their jobs told them to stay home indefinitely.
We all need to reassess our needs and also our desires. Paying attention to the things that our jobs require as well. Some extra help from the internet companies may also be in order as well.
Twitter to relaunch verification system with stricter rules
(TECH NEWS) After some serious issues with false information, Twitter is bringing back their verification system, but will they learn from past mistakes?
It stands to reason that Twitter’s headquarters is quite busy these days given the ongoing battle between the tech giant and the President of the United States. For years, Twitter has been grappling with how best to foster a platform for open discussion while protecting users from disinformation and violence.
One of the ways that Twitter imagined it would protect users from disinformation on their platform used to be its verification system. Verified users received (and many still hold) a blue checkmark next to their name on the platform. Verified users on Twitter used to be a big deal, with many semi-celebrities occasionally tweeting self-deprecating remarks about their lack of a checkmark. The idea was, if an author, actor, or politician said something online users could trust that they had been authenticated. These checkmarks were never meant to be an endorsement by Twitter. Unfortunately for Twitter, an endorsement is exactly how many people read the little blue checkmarks.
This put Twitter in an uncomfortable position when a known white supremacist organizer was verified on the platform in 2017. In response to the ensuing backlash, the Twitter Support account stated, “Verification was meant to authenticate identity & voice but it is interpreted as an endorsement or an indicator of importance. We recognize that we have created this confusion and need to resolve it.” The verification program has been paused ever since.
Three years later, in the face of another election year, and a boon of complex political and moral questions, Twitter is rumored to be bringing back its verification system. Reverse engineer, Jane Manchun Wong, was the first to notice and call attention to the “request verification” button hidden on Twitter’s backend. While Twitter did not deny the existence of this feature, they also have not offered any additional information on its return.
In recent months, Twitter has employed the verification system in a limited capacity. In order to help provide users with credible sources of information about COVID-19, Twitter verified the accounts of hundreds of global public health authorities.
Twitter’s actions around the use of the verifications system in the wake of the global pandemic point to a renewed vigor by the platform to help users figure out who are sources of credible information, and who is shouting unchecked, and therefore potentially dangerous, information from the digital rooftops.
This new keyboard makes copying and pasting as easy as snapping a pic
(TECH NEWS) If you are tired of switching between apps to input information, Anyline is a new app with a scanning keyboard that brings CTRL + C to real life.
As time goes on, the value of efficiency and convenience becomes more and more important. We’ve seen this in many examples from talk-to-text, to ordering food directly to your door without ever even speaking to another human.
Now coming into the convenience game is a keyboard that allows you to scan instead of type. Anyline is the new keyboard that instantly collects data with the snap of a camera.
Scan ID information, serial numbers, vouchers, IBANs, and barcodes in an instant with your smartphone, as it is compatible with Android and iOS. The app also allows you to scan things such as gift card barcodes, phone numbers you see on street advertisements, and more so, in a sense, it brings CTRL + C to real life.
With your smartphone, you can instantly collect data with the scan function on your keyboard. The platform is compatible with messenger, email, and browser apps. You scan the data and instantly paste it where you want it, saving the time of manual data entry.
This would be useful for scanning things to your notes section that you may refer to often, like your health insurance ID number, your WiFi router information, credit card info and what not.
With anything else like this, the concern of privacy is always there – so make sure you’re doing what you can to protect your information (using a passcode and/or Face ID, not using shared/public networks, etc.) While you should know it by heart, I would recommend not ever scanning your social security number.
However, something like this does save a lot of time as it doesn’t involve mistyping – it picks up a barcode accurately. Also, you won’t need someone reading something back to you so you can accurately type it down into your phone.
This could be a simple way to save time and become a more efficient person in general, and it makes it easier to share information with others. This is also super helpful for people who have trouble reading the teeny tiny type that barcodes are often displayed in.
Comment your thoughts below, and share any tips you use to help further your efficiency!
