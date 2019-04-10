Tech News
FCC wildly misreports broadband adoption, leaving many under-served
(TECH NEWS) If one person in a county has broadband, the FCC considers the entire county’s needs met, leaving entire swaths of America ignored.
Broadband Internet connection is essential for nearly everyone working today. However, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has not lived up to their own reports in improving access to underserved and rural communities. Microsoft’s own analysis indicates that 162.8 million Americans don’t use broadband speeds while the FCC reported the number as 24.7 million in 2018.
Why does this matter?
First of all, broadband connection is classified as 25Mbps download speeds and 3Mbps for uploading. For students, business owners, freelancers, and average Americans going about their day, having a fast, efficient Internet connection is a necessity.
It creates more opportunities for community growth, jobs, and education.
The overall impact on economic well-being can’t be overstated. Yet, according to Microsoft, a third of the population either doesn’t use broadband or does not have access.
Additionally, their analysis concludes that the counties with the highest unemployment also have the lowest broadband access and usage.
Within the last five years, the FCC has received $22 billion in grants and subsidies with broadband adoption hardly considered. Clearly, if the numbers are this far off, then this massive budget is used beyond inefficiently.
Microsoft’s study traced the data discrepancy back to the FCC’s Form 477, a required filing for service providers. The questions lack specificity where a single “yes” can imply that a whole area has access to broadband when this isn’t true.
Also, because the FCC’s data is based on census blocks, these units are misleading for rural areas; if one person in the block reports broadband service, the entire block is reported as covered.
Internet connection aside, the broader implications are how these numbers affect public fund allocations at the local, state, and federal levels. If these underserved communities are misreported, they will continue to go without the support they need.
Tech News
Why Google’s AI ethics advisory board immediately imploded
(TECH NEWS) Google announced their new advisory board to examine ethics regarding artificial intelligence, but employees wildly rejected the members involved.
At the end of March, Google announced that it was creating a board to help the tech giant navigate the ethics of developing artificial intelligence (AI). This board was called the Advanced Technology External Advisory Council (ATEAC) and pulled together eight panelists representing a broad spectrum of expertise.
According to Google’s announcement, the board was to meet four times over the course of 2019 and discuss “complex challenges” that come from the increasing ubiquity of AI like facial recognition and fairness in machine learning, whether or not the company should work on military applications of AI, and how AI might perpetuate economic disparity worldwide.
The council has already been disbanded.
The board’s quick disintegration comes not from its conflicting ethical ideas regarding AI, but rather furor over the politics of the board members themselves.
It turns out that it was disbanded because of who was on the panel, not really what actually happened once the council convened.
One member, Kay Cole James, has a history of making controversial statements about immigrants and the trans community in her position as the President of the Heritage Foundation. Thousands of Google employees petitioned against her inclusion on the high-profile board.
Another board member that employees rejected was Dyan Gibbens the CEO of Trumball, a company that specializes in drones used by the military (or as Google put it “automation…[ in] resilience in energy and defense.”)
These two members in particular were chosen for the ATEAC in order to bring diversity of thought, but their presence seemingly just brought external drama. When other members were asked by the public whether they thought James’ inclusion on an ethical board was… well, ethical… instead of falling into rank and file, Joanna Bryson replied that she knew even worse information about another (unnamed) board member.
The ATEAC immediately began to lose members and n April 4th, Google announced, “It’s become clear that in the current environment, ATEAC can’t function as we wanted. So we’re ending the council and going back to the drawing board.”
If you put the differing ideologies of its members aside, having only four meetings over the course of the year didn’t really give the organization a lot of time to deeply engage with the weighty topics it was supposed to cover. And, as Vox astutely observes, its unpaid members could only come from a very rarified pool of already wealthy candidates.
This effectively ended the whole hullabaloo, but it begs the question: How exactly was the ATEAC supposed to function?
Tech News
Investors are betting big on fitness tech
(TECH) Fitness tech is getting sophisticated, and investors are eyeballing the market for new opportunities and innovations.
Fitness tech is hitting the ground running, and ambitious startups are looking to leverage all the awesome emerging technologies to propel themselves forward. Startups are seeking to leverage AI, genomics, virtual reality, and biometrics to make fitness tech more effective and more personal.
Fitness tech startups are emerging in every type of product it seems – wearables, subscription based coaching services, gamification, eco-friendly running shoes (like Vivobarefoot), high quality performance earbuds, scales that do heat mapping (go google Shapescale). Even smartshirts like Hexoskin, a Canada-based startup working to provide a smartshirt that tracks fitness over time (and shocker – you can wash it!).
Beyond inspiring the health-minded millennials or the metric-hungry researcher, investors are eyeballing fitness tech startups and see great potential. According to CBInsights, funding hit several all-time highs for fitness last year, with over 2.4 billion dollars reported in equity funding since 2013 – that number has likely only increased as more and more companies are competing in the fitness-focused consumer realm.
Here’s some numbers, geeks: Genomics start-up FitnessGenes (which provides DNA-driven diet and exercise advice) disclosed $5 million in funding, and AThGene follows up with $4.7 million in disclosed funding. Skulpt – a handheld body scanner, captured over $6.59 million in funding, a standout amongst 3D body imaging. Volt Athletics uses predictive analytics and AI enabled smart coaching, and boasted $2.44 million in funding.
Fitness tech startups are hitting big domestically, but abroad as well. India and China both have strong national policies promoting physical health and fitness-focused careers, mix that with stronger middle class buying power and more access to mobile technologies and that is setting a perfect stage for companies like India’s CureFit, which has netted $46 million in funding.
Fitness technology is only going to continue to get more powerful, and its applications will continue to be more useful not only for consumers, but also for medical and research professionals. Smartwatches, headphones, shirts, and yoga mats – our bodies are becoming an attractive stage for the Internet of Things that has taken over our homes, cars, and businesses.
For aspiring entrepreneurs, there are new opportunities to leverage emerging technologies to help make us more fit and prevent injuries. The future seems exciting too – what happens when smart homes meet smart fitness and our houses start using our biodata to learn our routines? The future is exciting!
Tech News
Feds say Grindr app is a threat to national security
(TECHNOLOGY) Grindr is no stranger to controversy, but when they were acquired, the American government took a closer look at their new owners abroad. And they’re not happy.
The U.S. government thinks that using the gay dating/hookup app Grindr may put you at risk for more than just catfishing. The Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS) has notified Grindr’s parent company that their ownership of the app constitutes a national security risk.
Over the past three years, Grindr has been acquired by one of China’s largest gaming companies, Beijin Kunlun Tech Co Ltd. Kunlun bought a majority share in Grindr in 2016 for $93 million and completed the full acquisition of the company last year.
Grindr’s founder and CEO, Joel Simkhai, stepped down after last year’s acquisition. Controversy around the acquisition arose when Grindr’s new president, Scott Chen, a straight man, made a post on Facebook that seemed to suggest that he believed the marriage should be “between a man and a woman.”
Landen Rafe Zumwalt, Grindr’s director of communications at that time, resigned over the post.
Last August, Kunlun was preparing for an initial public offering of Grindr. Now, with CFIUS on its case, Kunlun is looking to sell Grindr outright. Investment bank Cowen Inc. will help facilitate the sale process and is looking for U.S. investment firms who may want to buy. Grindr could even end up being sold to one of its competitors.
It is somewhat unusual for CFIUS to intervene in an acquisition that has already occurred. However, Kunlun failed to submit their acquisition to CFIUS in advance, bypassing a chance to have their acquisition pre-approved. Interventions like this one seem to be on the rise as the Trump Administration increasingly seeks to block the use of Chinese technologies and has become wary of allowing Chinese companies access to the personal data of U.S. citizens.
Grindr had already come under fire last year when it was revealed that the dating app was sharing users’ HIV status without their permission.
Last year, U.S. Senators Edward Markey and Richard Blumenthal sent a letter to Grindr, demanding answers in regards to how the new Chinese owners would protect user privacy. The Senators applauded CFIUS’ intervention, saying in a statement that the committee “made the right decision. It should continue to draw a line in the sand for future foreign acquisition of sensitive personal data.”
