FDA in talks to regulate 3D printed medical devices to ensure correct care

The worldwide pandemic has affected many things, chief among them, the way we work, hang out, and attend school. With many people having to shift over to online hangouts, online school, and working from home, video conferencing software is more popular than ever. With video conferencing becoming a 5.77 billion market in 2020, and a 6.28 billion market in 2021 with those numbers only expected to rise in the coming years, it was about time for a company to create innovations in the video conferencing field. That’s where Headroom comes in.

Utilizing artificial intelligence, Headroom, provides transcripts of the dialogue in real-time, one-click notes, (no more furiously scribbling notes during meetings) as well as, enhanced video and audio quality at a lower bandwidth, gesture recognition Headroom also has gesture recognition ( the AI recognizes multiple gestures including, thumbs up, thumbs down and raising your hand, which means no more interrupting your boss or teacher mid-sentence to ask a question or voice your opinion.) Headroom also has real-time sharing of speaking time by participant, and cloud video recordings and replays. Best of all, the transcripts and notes are searchable for convenience.

Not only will Headroom make your next meeting more efficient, it will, in turn, also provide accessibility to the Deaf and hard of hearing, by creating transcripts of the call in real-time. A feature that is currently non-existent among other videos conferencing software. Like other video conferencing software, Headroom is completely free to use.

CEO and Co-founder Julian Green, said he helped build Headroom from the ground up, to save us all from the “video conferencing hell” that we have all been in for the last year and a half. Green is an ex-Google engineer, who spent part of his career managing deep tech moonshots and launching computer vision products like Cloud Vision API. Co-founder Andrew Rabinovich, prior to having co-founded Headroom, spent five years at MagicLeap, where he was the head of AI. With so much talent at the helm of the company, it is easy to see Headroom becoming a smashing success.

You can try it today, for free, and give your feedback to the creators. You can follow this link to get started using Headroom!