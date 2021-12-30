Tech News
FDA in talks to regulate 3D printed medical devices to ensure correct care
(TECHNOLOGY) FDA wants discussion about medical devices that are 3D printed at the point of care to maintain safety for patients.
3D printing is changing manufacturing in many different industries. The medical industry discovered the value of 3D printing in the 1990s, using the technology to create dental implants and custom prosthetics. Today, 3D printing is being used in cancer research, to print surgical tools, and to create organs and skin for transplant. The FDA regulates medical devices, including those printed through 3D technology.
Traditionally, healthcare providers who need 3D printed devices would send the information to a manufacturer and wait for the device to be made and sent back. With 3D printing technology becoming more available, more healthcare facilities (HCFs) have the capability to print devices at the point of care. The FDA recognizes that this is a significant development for the medical industry. To that end, the FDA is engaging in a discussion to establish the framework for regulations to print medical devices at the point of care.
Key points of discussion for medical 3D printing
The FDA published a discussion paper to drive the conversation on regulatory oversight. The 19-page document includes information about the history of 3D printing in medical devices and the regulations by the FDA to date. It also gives examples of regulatory oversight, but this document is not meant to provide regulations, just to start the conversation. The concerns:
- Make sure 3D printed devices printed at the point of care are safe and effective. Many HCFs entering 3D printing may not be aware of the regulations about manufacturing medical devices.
- Assuring that product specs are met. The regulations for 3D devices are less defined than for those made with traditional manufacturing.
- Clarifying responsibility. A medical device can go through many hands before it gets to the patient, from design to quality control and adverse events. There are concerns about who is responsible for each of these activities.
- Knowledge and training. The FDA wants to ensure that the entity printing medical devices have the understanding and expertise to handle the process.
Submit comments on the discussion paper
The discussion paper goes on to ask specific questions from the industry, manufacturers, healthcare providers, and other stakeholders to address the challenges and concerns of 3D printed medical devices. Comments are open until February 8, 2022.
Tech News
Former Head of AI at MagicLeap creates Headroom, a new AI tool for video
(TECHNOLOGY) In order to improve video quality and accessibility, Headroom uses AI to follow gestures and create transcripts for one-click notes.
The worldwide pandemic has affected many things, chief among them, the way we work, hang out, and attend school. With many people having to shift over to online hangouts, online school, and working from home, video conferencing software is more popular than ever. With video conferencing becoming a 5.77 billion market in 2020, and a 6.28 billion market in 2021 with those numbers only expected to rise in the coming years, it was about time for a company to create innovations in the video conferencing field. That’s where Headroom comes in.
Utilizing artificial intelligence, Headroom, provides transcripts of the dialogue in real-time, one-click notes, (no more furiously scribbling notes during meetings) as well as, enhanced video and audio quality at a lower bandwidth, gesture recognition Headroom also has gesture recognition ( the AI recognizes multiple gestures including, thumbs up, thumbs down and raising your hand, which means no more interrupting your boss or teacher mid-sentence to ask a question or voice your opinion.) Headroom also has real-time sharing of speaking time by participant, and cloud video recordings and replays. Best of all, the transcripts and notes are searchable for convenience.
Not only will Headroom make your next meeting more efficient, it will, in turn, also provide accessibility to the Deaf and hard of hearing, by creating transcripts of the call in real-time. A feature that is currently non-existent among other videos conferencing software. Like other video conferencing software, Headroom is completely free to use.
CEO and Co-founder Julian Green, said he helped build Headroom from the ground up, to save us all from the “video conferencing hell” that we have all been in for the last year and a half. Green is an ex-Google engineer, who spent part of his career managing deep tech moonshots and launching computer vision products like Cloud Vision API. Co-founder Andrew Rabinovich, prior to having co-founded Headroom, spent five years at MagicLeap, where he was the head of AI. With so much talent at the helm of the company, it is easy to see Headroom becoming a smashing success.
You can try it today, for free, and give your feedback to the creators. You can follow this link to get started using Headroom!
Tech News
AI voice isolation tool: Say goodbye to distracting background noise
(TECHNOLOGY) Background noise during online calls, especially at work, can be embarrassing. This new AI voice isolation tool brings clarity to your calls.
Besides potentially being overly boring, online meetings are worse when there is too much noise going on in the background. Although we’ve all come to learn to accept the barking dogs, crying babies, or loud highway traffic sounds in the background by now, what if we didn’t have to?
IRIS Clarity is a desktop app that uses AI voice isolation technology to remove all those distracting background noises from online meetings. The app is available for Mac and Windows and works across all communication platforms, such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet.
Setting up the software is simple enough, and there are no complex configurations. You hit download and get started. By simply toggling IRIS Clarity on, the surrounding noises are removed in real-time. Since the technology behind the app is multi-directional, the ambient and background noises are not only removed from your audio but are removed for all participants on the call as well. Also, the app runs directly on your device, and nothing is recorded or transferred so your data is secure.
According to the company, by removing these disruptive sounds, “IRIS Clarity allows for clearer communications”, which allows for conversations having “greater focus and improved engagement”. Ultimately, resulting in a meeting where the ‘you’re on mute’ dance is a thing of the past. And, having to repeat yourself over and over again will, hopefully, come to an end.
Because of an increase in demand for video communication tools, an array of apps for video conferencing, video transcribing, and video presentations have filled the market. Each one promising to be better than the next. Whether IRIS Clarity is the best, I’ll let you decide. However, it is pretty neat, and crisp audio is something I think a lot of us would really like.
So if you’d like to see whether IRIS Clarity is as good as it sounds, their website has examples of audio clips you can listen to, such as office calls, call centers, airplane traffic control, etc so you can hear the app in action.
Overall, the AI technology behind the app is clever, and it’s very useful for teams in high-volume areas where muting and unmuting audio is a big problem.
Tech News
AR is not dead: Apple may produce their own augmented reality glasses
(TECHNOLOGY) While Apple has not confirmed the development of augmented reality (AR) glasses, they just might be the best group to create the glasses.
Apple comes up with just enough new updates to consistently release new iPhones and largely maintain their customer loyalty and hold on to the smartphone (and smartphone accessories) market in the United States (though Android has the market globally). With their historically large $365+ billion dollars made in the 2021 fiscal year, one could wonder what’s next for the company. Sure, their consistently increasing sales don’t seem to be in danger, but a company that prides itself on innovation must have something up their sleeve, right? Cue augmented reality (AR) glasses. Maybe. Probably. Most likely.
Apple hasn’t directly confirmed (or denied) that they’re developing the glasses, but there have been a good few leaks with seemingly solid information. While there was some speculation that the glasses could be available by the end of 2022 (perhaps in time for the holiday season), new insight points to 2023 as the more likely year.
So, with companies such as Snapchat and even Google trying their hand at AR glasses and unfortunately failing, what makes Apple so different? There are a few reasons:
- Again, consumer loyalty. People love to buy accessories for their smartphones, and Apple users are no different and greatly enjoy the many design options that come with owning an iPhone. With Apple’s history of sleek designs that people enjoy, it should stand to reason that any AR glasses would follow suit.
- Better roll-out. Where a large part of Snapchat’s Spectacles downfall came from the gap between their announcement/initial marketing and official sales, Apple’s roll-outs are much more highly anticipated and welcomed. Though they would also be testing a new market, their reputation in the tech community definitely precedes them.
- Apple’s processing. With the company’s experience of creating efficient processing speeds and quality user experience, they arguably have a better understanding how what customers want and need from yet another tech product. Bonus points if it can rely on the iPhone itself for some of its processing needs.
Whether you’re Team iPhone or Team Android, there’s no denying that Apple is one of the best companies primed to make a positive impact on the AR initiative. Here’s also to hoping that people who already need glasses won’t face an issue akin to having to put sunglasses on top of their normal ones. (For those who don’t know: it’s rough.)
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Score to scale your business: Up your game in a competitive market
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Why email remains the top communication tool for businesses
-
Opinion Editorials2 days ago
Saying “I love you” has a time and place, what about at work?
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
How to declutter the chaos in your life by cleaning your digital hoarding
-
Opinion Editorials20 hours ago
A remarkably simple way to rethink what motivation means to you
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
Are you worried about risking your reputation during your job search?
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Friends in the business world: How to tell if they’re true and genuine
-
Business Finance1 week ago
How to win over investors immediately with a great 1st impression