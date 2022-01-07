Business News
Your food and drink labels are lying to you, LEGALLY! (F U FDA)
(BUSINESS) As if the FDA can lose anymore’s of the American’s trust, they passed a food and drink law that allows 20% margin of error in calorie labels.
Just how many calories are in your food and drink? Why you can’t trust food labels…or the FDA….for your health.
In September 2020, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, or TTB, quietly updated its policies concerning calorie counts for wine, distilled spirits, and malt beverages. When labeling calorie statements, producers are now allowed a 20% variance. While this may not seem like a HUGE deal to some, it shines a light on a bigger problem in food production. We are being lied to.
Understanding the TTB ruling
The TTB Procedure 2004-1 determined that the statement of calories on labels needed to be within a range of +5 or -10 calories of the actual amount. Essentially, that means that a 100-calorie drink could be in the range of 90 to 105 calories when the product was analyzed for its actual calorie count.
However, with the new ruling, TTB 2020-1, broadens that range to 20%! According to the new TTB ruling on its website, this change was requested by its industry members. Now, drinks that are labeled 100 calories could actually have up to 120 calories! The TTB ruling is designed to “help producers provide nutritional information to restaurants” that must provide nutritional data to their patrons.
Why you shouldn’t trust labels
You may think that 20 calories extra on a drink isn’t too bad. The problem isn’t that alcohol producers are legally able to mislabel their items. According to the TTB, the change in tolerance is based on FDA regulations:
“The FDA food labeling regulations (see 21 CFR 101.9(g)) provide, in pertinent part, that subject to certain exceptions, a food with a label declaration of calories is deemed to be misbranded if the calorie content is greater than 20 percent in excess of the value stated on the label.”
Essentially, food producers now have the same 20% variance in labeling that alcohol producers do. There’s a 20% margin of error that shouldn’t slide. If you’re counting calories, that’s potentially 20 extra calories for every 100 calories, or 400 extra calories per 2000 calories daily. According to Harvard Health Publishing, that’s an extra 30 to 60 minutes of exercise to burn those calories.
Let’s congratulate the alcohol industry for its labeling policies by making it easier for brands to provide nutritional information, but let’s NOT forget that labels aren’t 100% truthful.
IRS is requiring third-party payments apps to report transactions over $600
(BUSINESS) After a particularly hard year for small businesses, the IRS is cracking down once again. Business transactions over $600 must be reported.
Small businesses or freelancers that use third-party apps to receive (or make) payments should be aware of new IRS rules under the American Rescue Plan made in March 2021. PayPal, Venmo, and all Third-Party Settlement Organizations (TPSOs) are now required to send businesses a 1099-K if business transactions exceed $600 per year.
How this rule changes the reporting requirements
Previously, payment apps or TPSOs were only required to send the 1099-K form if transactions exceeded $20,000 or there were over 200 separate transactions within a calendar year. The new reporting requirements started on January 1, 2022, so it does not impact 2021 taxes, but small business owners, gig workers, online sellers, and independent contractors should be aware of the rules to be able to keep records associated with their business. Business owners should already report this income to the IRS, but this new rule is intended to create more transparency and visibility into money moving into accounts.
Rules to note under the new requirements
According to a PayPal press release this change is only for payments received for goods and services. It doesn’t include paying your friends and family. It also shouldn’t apply to selling personal property, provided that you sell the item at a loss. The reporting also won’t apply to amounts sent as reimbursement. However, businesses need to keep records to make sure their reports comply with IRS rules.
What kind of problems could ensue?
It should be noted that there isn’t an appeals process for what is being reported to the IRS. There’s no guarantee that Aunt Mary’s $2,000 loan won’t be reported as income. The IRS is watching more small businesses closer than ever. Here’s a more technical explanation from The Joint Committee on taxation. Talk to your tax pro about this new requirement if you’re concerned about how it will affect your business.
Discord is piloting Premium Memberships feature that allows monetization
(BUSINESS) The Discord platform hosts all, from firms to freelancers. With their new premium service, users can make money on their channel’s content.
Discord is in the process of testing a premium service that, if implemented, would allow moderators to monetize their servers, allowing users to pay for tiered content and access to otherwise inaccessible channels.
Discord’s Premium Memberships feature would feasibly include creator access to analytics, premium channels, and servers, and other forms of rewards for paying subscribers, all in an effort to integrate with Discord what many creators have used things like Patreon for in the past.
The company hopes to create more of a sense of community with longevity on their own platform. “By providing tools that let community creators earn money, more of them will run healthy engaged communities for longer periods of time,” Sumeet Vaidya, Discord’s director of engineering, told The Verge.
“This is one of our most-requested features from creators,” said Vaidya.
While Discord has allowed creators to connect their Discord services to things like Patreon, YouTube, Twitch, and more, the Premium Memberships initiative will theoretically help keep users–both creators and subscribers–centered on Discord, allowing for a more streamlined approach and, ideally, a decrease in frustration stemming from platform-jumping for rewards.
The integration into Discord also means that a certain amount of the proceeds will go directly back to Discord itself. For now, Discord has said that creators will retain 90 percent of the revenue they make from Premium Memberships, leaving Discord’s overall fee at 10 percent.
Discord’s vision is, as highlighted by The Verge, reminiscent of the core allure of Clubhouse: closer-knit, more intimate communities that exist–and continue to do so–with purpose. It’s clear that the company has the intention of rewarding creators, fostering long-lasting connections between members of those creators’ communities, and empowering others to migrate their membership tiers from multiple platforms into one central hub.
As of now, Discord’s current roll-out of Premium Memberships access is confined to desktop (including web browser) platforms, and only a handful of creators have access to the feature. Since the actual features of a Premium Membership will be contingent on the whims and culture selected by creators, it’s reasonable to expect a long, slow roll-out with some tweaks along the way to accommodate common needs.
Get what you want through negotiation and persuasion, sans aggression
(BUSINESS NEWS) There is a myriad of different approaches to negotiation and persuasion. We’ve compiled a few tips for you- 1st: avoid aggression.
The art of persuasion
Persuasion as a tactic in negotiations and conversations is often times the only way we can arrive at a solution. We are prompted to negotiate at work, with our children, at our gigs, and many times with ourselves. Negotiations are cognitively, emotionally, and in ways physically, exhausting.
In addition, the demands that lead us to the persuasion table often push negotiators into aggressive, or even threatening directions, even when that person would not normally use threats or aggression as a communication style.
Do not be aggressive
The problem with threatening or aggressive negotiations is that for the most part – they don’t work. Many times threats are simply emotional outbursts, even if they are successful at best they are short-term wins with the potential for future collateral damage.
To avoid threatening your way into a ruined relationship and negotiate with poise and skills, consider the following:
- Emphasize the role of reciprocity – people will be more receptive to demands or needs if something is given.
- Be the first to offer something. It sets the tone and makes people more receptive to what you are trying to influence.
- Embrace the “common ground” –
- Align your attitude with theirs to create comradery
- Do not accuse them of being wrong – this simply becomes a personal attack.
- Do not insult or demean their position. Even if you disagree, acknowledge that you understand the perspective.
- Make yourself likable:
- Be polite and practice your manners.
- Dress well and convey your confidence.
- Be present and listen to what is said.
- Be confident.
- When you present information, ensure that information doesn’t violate conversational maxims, this means that the information will be better received and you won’t be forced to rely on threats:
- Information is complete and full.
- Information is truthful and accurate.
- Information is relevant to the conversation.
- Information is expressed in an easy-to-understand way.
- Express humility – admit when you are wrong. It prevents it from becoming an emotional derailed later in the argument.
- Check your emotions regularly. We often resort to threats as an emotional outburst in an argument. If you find yourself resorting to threats
- Utilize the scarcity principle – instead of a threat, indicate that an offer or a situation has a time limit and will expire.
- Stop the negotiation if you feel like you can’t negotiate without being angry. It’s better to walk away rather than risk the potentially negative consequences for future negotiations.
Better to avoid
Although there are some cases where threats MAY be helpful for the most part it is better to maintain poise and avoid threats.
The consequences of threats can be ruined relationships and reputations, and ultimately, may keep you from reaching the ultimate goal of your negotiations.
