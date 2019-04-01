Tech News
Feds say Grindr app is a threat to national security
(TECHNOLOGY) Grindr is no stranger to controversy, but when they were acquired, the American government took a closer look at their new owners abroad. And they’re not happy.
The U.S. government thinks that using the gay dating/hookup app Grindr may put you at risk for more than just catfishing. The Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS) has notified Grindr’s parent company that their ownership of the app constitutes a national security risk.
Over the past three years, Grindr has been acquired by one of China’s largest gaming companies, Beijin Kunlun Tech Co Ltd. Kunlun bought a majority share in Grindr in 2016 for $93 million and completed the full acquisition of the company last year.
Grindr’s founder and CEO, Joel Simkhai, stepped down after last year’s acquisition. Controversy around the acquisition arose when Grindr’s new president, Scott Chen, a straight man, made a post on Facebook that seemed to suggest that he believed the marriage should be “between a man and a woman.”
Landen Rafe Zumwalt, Grindr’s director of communications at that time, resigned over the post.
Last August, Kunlun was preparing for an initial public offering of Grindr. Now, with CFIUS on its case, Kunlun is looking to sell Grindr outright. Investment bank Cowen Inc. will help facilitate the sale process and is looking for U.S. investment firms who may want to buy. Grindr could even end up being sold to one of its competitors.
It is somewhat unusual for CFIUS to intervene in an acquisition that has already occurred. However, Kunlun failed to submit their acquisition to CFIUS in advance, bypassing a chance to have their acquisition pre-approved. Interventions like this one seem to be on the rise as the Trump Administration increasingly seeks to block the use of Chinese technologies and has become wary of allowing Chinese companies access to the personal data of U.S. citizens.
Grindr had already come under fire last year when it was revealed that the dating app was sharing users’ HIV status without their permission.
Last year, U.S. Senators Edward Markey and Richard Blumenthal sent a letter to Grindr, demanding answers in regards to how the new Chinese owners would protect user privacy. The Senators applauded CFIUS’ intervention, saying in a statement that the committee “made the right decision. It should continue to draw a line in the sand for future foreign acquisition of sensitive personal data.”
Tech News
Are… are our devices about to start whispering data to each other?
(TECH NEWS) Bluetooth has been around for years, but will smartphones and other devices soon use audio to transmit data?
Wireless technology has branched off into several different avenues over the past couple of decades, with wireless Internet, cellular data, and Bluetooth all providing similar means of information delivery. Thanks to work by Lisnr, a startup based in Cincinnati, we may soon be using a new option: sound.
Principally, delivering information via sound isn’t as bizarre as it—well, sounds. Things like dial-up have been transcoding digital information into perceptible sound and then back into information since the 90s, and the practice itself most likely goes back farther than that.
More recently, the process of pairing your phone with a Chromecast device is also reliant on data-over-sound.
The key difference between dial-up and Lisnr’s approach is that, unlike the majority of past instances of information over sound, information will be transmitted over the air rather than through a hardwired connection.
This approach would make things like scanning a card at a restaurant or a pass at a venue much more efficient, as people wouldn’t have to worry about their phones failing to use properly the Bluetooth NFD feature. Similarly, the process would likely be as quick as using Bluetooth, and it might even be more ubiquitous.
Transmitting data via sound would be a relatively cost-effective solution as well, since the bulk of card readers that can handle Bluetooth also come equipped with external microphones that would allow for audio reception if given a minor set of tweaks. This means that the average business wouldn’t have to spend thousands of dollars upgrading their equipment just to meet an upcoming trend.
Two large concerns come to mind when considering this technology, the first of which is the security aspect. It’s easy to understand why people might be skeptical about sending information—encrypted or otherwise—across radio waves, though preliminary assessments concluded that transmitting data over sound is as secure as (if not more so than) using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.
As with any emerging technology, we’ll have to see how quickly the world can respond and adapt to its nuances.
The other concern is that data-over-sound transmissions will be too simple to differentiate between different devices, but Google’s Chromecast pairing is definitive proof that this won’t be an issue – data transmission via audio has already been proven to be more accurate than Bluetooth recognition.
Audio data transmission is still a ways off, but don’t be too surprised if you find yourself paying for your meal with radio waves instead of Bluetooth in the not-too-distant future.
This story was first published in January, 2018.
Tech News
Silicon Valley created tech for your family that’s too addictive for theirs
(TECHNOLOGY) Tech inventors are big on innovating and advancing tools, but a growing parenting trend in tech circles seems hypocritical.
I consider myself an older Millennial. I was slowly but surely introduced to technologies as they became mass-marketable, but they didn’t affect every moment of my day-to-day life. I learned how to use computers in elementary school, I chatted on AOL as a preteen, and when I was 16, my parents gave me my own cell phone “for emergencies.” I promptly dropped it under the car seat, where it remained for a year, before I or my parents even noticed that it was missing.
In less than a generation, our relationship to cell phones has transformed completely. For one thing, my first cell phone didn’t have a touch screen. It didn’t have an internet connection. Hell, for an entire year, I didn’t even use the damn thing.
Fast forward to 2018, when your children can learn to use an iPad at the same time that they learn to use a toilet.
Interestingly, the tech whizzes who designed much of the technology that now pervades nearly every moment of our lives seem wariest of the negative impact screen time might have on kids. The NYT reports that the trend amongst Silicon Valley parents is to severely limit or even ban cell phone use by their children.
Parents in all echelons of the tech industry are limiting their kids’ exposure. Steve Jobs kept iPads out of the hands of his young children. The Gates offspring didn’t receive cell phones until high school (just like me, in 2001), and Tim Cook discourages his nephew from using social networks.
These concerned parents describe the addictive potential and negative consequences of screen time in increasingly pessimistic terms.
Athena Chavarria, a former Facebook employee, believes that “the devil lives in our phones and is wreaking havoc on our children.”
Chris Anderson (yes that Chris Anderson), former editor of Wired and founder of GeekDad, says that when it comes to screens, “On a scale between candy and crack cocaine, it’s closer to crack cocaine.”
Parents are even making contractual agreements to make sure their kids don’t use screens while under the supervision of their nanny or babysitter.
Like basically every human idea or invention ever, connected, screened devices reveal that our ability to create new technologies far outpaces our ability to understand the consequences – positive or negative – of that tech.
Those closest to the situation – the inventors themselves – are often the first ones to sound the alarm when they realize that their hard-won advancements may not have been such a great idea after all.
Said Chris Anderson of the addictive nature of cell phones, “We thought we could control it. And this is beyond our power to control.”
Tech News
Amazingly fun tech toys that are secretly educational
(TECHNOLOGY) STEM toys for children are fun *and* educational – here are some that have caught our eye.
There’s a new trend amongst startups – and amongst kids’ toys: educational playthings that teach your little ones STEM skills like programming and coding.
Toys that double as learning tools are nothing new, but digital, connected technology still is, and so is the idea that your toddler can get a leg up in the tech industry by getting an early start.
Parents, universities, and economists seem concerned that acquiring STEM skills will soon be the only way to guarantee a good job, despite reports from the U.S. Census Bureau that 3 out of 4 STEM majors end up in non-STEM fields anyway.
So if your kid is more into, say, baseball or dancing than computers, you might be wasting the pretty pennies these high-powered educational toys will cost you.
Kids, with their alarmingly short attention spans, are as likely to toss these toys back into the toybox as any other. But if your wee one seems to have a knack for all things technical – or if you’d just rather see them learn how to build a device than passively stare at one all day – then check out TC’s guide to STEM toys.
Even though these toys are marketed towards the younger set, I found myself a little envious, wishing I could take a few for a test drive – especially since many of them are modern, high-tech reboots on old standbys from my childhood.
Lego’s Boost Creative Toolbox uses the same classic Lego blocks, but allows you to animate and program your creations.
Several products cross-market with some of my childhood favorites; Dash Robotics has teamed up with Mattel to make Jurassic World robots, and Kano makes a Harry Potter Coding Kit that teaches kids to program a wand that can interact with digital content. There’s even Electro Dough which is basically electrically-conductive Play-Doh that can light up and make sounds. I want!
In fact, a lot of the toys combine arts ‘n’ crafts with STEM lessons. Adafruits makes a marker with electronically conductive ink that can light up circuits and interact with computer programs, and an electronic pencil that synthesizes music. Root Robotic’s little bot can draw pictures and compose songs.
For the more straightforward tech nerds, Makeblock, Evo, Robo Wunderkind, and Wonder Workshop all make programmable robots – a big step up from the “artificially intelligent” Furby’s of my childhood. Sphero’s Bolt is a ball-shaped robot, while Airblock makes a programmable hovercraft.
There’s the Pi-top Modular Laptop that teaching kids coding, and there are even opportunities for kids to build their own electronics; Kano offers a build-it-yourself computer.
The holidays are just around the corner – but whether STEM educational toys will be the next Tickle Me Elmo remains to be seen.
Feds say Grindr app is a threat to national security
This CRM taps AI to improve your client relationships
Starting with special – how to actually finish your projects
The future is here and it’s the flexible workforce
Does writing with pen and paper make you smarter than your digital peers?
Top 11 productivity tools for entrepreneurs that work from home
Rize is the tech nerd’s version of hiding money in coffee cans
You got an LLC and you’re ready to hire – 3 things lenders look for
How to talk your boss into letting you work from home
Two common business myths that could get you sued
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Finance4 days ago
Rize is the tech nerd’s version of hiding money in coffee cans
-
Business Finance2 weeks ago
You got an LLC and you’re ready to hire – 3 things lenders look for
-
Business News5 days ago
How to talk your boss into letting you work from home
-
Business Marketing7 days ago
What skills do marketers need to survive the AI takeover?
-
Business News4 days ago
Does writing with pen and paper make you smarter than your digital peers?
-
Business Entrepreneur7 days ago
Google makes it easier to identify veteran-owned businesses
-
Business Finance2 weeks ago
How cryptocurrency works – basic vocabulary and concepts
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
Teach kids music and they’ll learn entrepreneurship