Gamma, the newest presentation software, has us geeking out

Feeling bored with PowerPoint and Google Slides? Have you ever been frustrated with manipulating images and paragraphs to present a slideshow that looks good and your audience becomes dead-eyed and yawning as soon as the slides come up?

We have all been there and it doesn’t feel good. From experience, I have avoided them like the plague. However, slide shows aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. And at this point, they are a pretty integral part of a business to get important information across with visuals.

But there may be a better way now – an easier way.

Gamma is a new app that is currently in beta but claims that all you need to do is “Focus on Copy, Not Formatting.” The colorful space-themed website has several reviews already gushing over how useful the application is. Though it hasn’t launched into alpha yet people are coming in droves.

Co-founder Grant Lee states:

“..slides as a format have remained generally unchanged: their dimensions are fixed (a nod to the 35mm days), they’re built for linear, one-way presentations, and designing them is still painful.”

It’s clear that Gamma has understood the issues with current slide show technology. It’s looking to change that and take a fresh approach to the slideshow presentation. The site boasts that it’s multi-media supporting meaning you can easily add videos and gifs to your slideshows. In addition, Gamma enables collaboration and offers themes to make gussying up your slideshow even simpler. It has built-in analytics to measure engagements and is sharable on any device.

The ease of use Gamma presents makes the idea of a slideshow less scary and actually fun. It’s user-friendly and you don’t have to be an expert slide deck artist to feel confident in what you’ve created through Gamma.

It makes you wonder what will become of productivity suites in the future. Is Gamma the first step into replacing things like Google Suite? We as humans are constantly looking for things that are more appealing to the eye and that are in general easier to use for both novices and experts. So it makes one wonder how other slide show technology will match up.

Will Gamma become a front runner in presentation technology?

Currently, Gamma is free to use and has no trial period. After you have signed up, you have access to all features currently available.