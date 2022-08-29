Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Tech News

Gamma, the newest presentation software, has us geeking out

Slideshow deck presentations feel so old-school, but not with Gamma, that turns a doc to a deck in no time.

Published

Gamma on computer

Feeling bored with PowerPoint and Google Slides? Have you ever been frustrated with manipulating images and paragraphs to present a slideshow that looks good and your audience becomes dead-eyed and yawning as soon as the slides come up?

 We have all been there and it doesn’t feel good. From experience, I have avoided them like the plague. However, slide shows aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. And at this point, they are a pretty integral part of a business to get important information across with visuals.

But there may be a better way now – an easier way.

Gamma is a new app that is currently in beta but claims that all you need to do is “Focus on Copy, Not Formatting.” The colorful space-themed website has several reviews already gushing over how useful the application is. Though it hasn’t launched into alpha yet people are coming in droves.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Co-founder Grant Lee states:

“..slides as a format have remained generally unchanged: their dimensions are fixed (a nod to the 35mm days), they’re built for linear, one-way presentations, and designing them is still painful.”

It’s clear that Gamma has understood the issues with current slide show technology. It’s looking to change that and take a fresh approach to the slideshow presentation. The site boasts that it’s multi-media supporting meaning you can easily add videos and gifs to your slideshows. In addition, Gamma enables collaboration and offers themes to make gussying up your slideshow even simpler. It has built-in analytics to measure engagements and is sharable on any device.

The ease of use Gamma presents makes the idea of a slideshow less scary and actually fun. It’s user-friendly and you don’t have to be an expert slide deck artist to feel confident in what you’ve created through Gamma.

It makes you wonder what will become of productivity suites in the future. Is Gamma the first step into replacing things like Google Suite? We as humans are constantly looking for things that are more appealing to the eye and that are in general easier to use for both novices and experts. So it makes one wonder how other slide show technology will match up.

Will Gamma become a front runner in presentation technology?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Currently, Gamma is free to use and has no trial period. After you have signed up, you have access to all features currently available.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

A native New Englander who migrated to Austin on a whim, Stephanie Dominique is a freelance copywriter, novelist, and certificate enthusiast. When she's not getting howled at by two dachshunds or inhaling enough sugar to put a giant into shock, she is reading, cooking or writing about her passions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Premast Plus for Google Slides on iMac. Premast Plus for Google Slides on iMac.

Business News

This plugin adds tons of design elements to Google Slides

How this new software lets you beautifully design your next slides presentation without being an artist, but will make you look like one.

July 27, 2022

Business Marketing

Create charts on-the-go with this simple chart creation tool

Creating charts and graphs can certainly boost your next presentation, but perfecting them can be a hassle. TinyChart has the answer with their new...

March 17, 2015

Business Marketing

Easily turn your PowerPoint presentation into an animated GIF

(Marketing) With one simple copy and paste job, your presentation can turn into an animated gif for use on Twitter, blogs, or even email.

October 22, 2014
skillary presentation tool skillary presentation tool

Business Marketing

Skillary: new presentation tool is easy and gorgeous

(Business Marketing) Skillary is a new presentation tool that does the hard work for you, offering modernized templates and quick setup. Genius!

April 18, 2014

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.