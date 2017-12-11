Get motivated with a ding sound every time someone visits your new site

It seems like everyone these days has a brand new website they can’t wait to share with the world. All these micro-businesses are starting their journeys at the very beginning: with zero website visitors, big plans, and a lot of hope. A new chrome extension has found a way to help motivate these big dreamers at the very beginning of their business’ lives.

Startup Bell – a doorbell for Google Analytics – audibly rings every time a website gets a new user and shows the number of current active users right in their browser’s toolbar.

That simple ding-dong could soon provide a dopamine rush to any founder that uses it. In the early days of startups and passion project websites’ visitors- though initially, typically the founder’s mom and their Facebook friends – are a positive indication that business is growing and that reassuring ding-dong is real time motivation to keep doing what you’re doing.

Marketing a business is now as inexpensive as it’s ever been with cheap Instagram and Facebook ads reaching a prime millennial audience. With to-the-minute feedback, this Chrome extension can give you insight into which marketing strategies work and which flop. It’s also an immediate payoff to that ten dollar Facebook ad.

While this lean extension only provides a ding-dong for every new visitor and has very few settings, maker Branimir hopes that future versions will include the option to have dings at certain intervals (like every 100 visitors) to support websites as they grow and don’t ding incessantly.

Branimir also stated on Product Hunt, that future versions of the plug-in may offer a similar tool for sales. When the noise played means money in your pocket, that dopamine rush could get even more addictive.

This is simple little plug-in could provide much needed motivation for startups and new businesses alike. With real-time feedback, companies will get a morale boost in the early stages of their company’s life. The next step is to make sure users’ dogs don’t go crazy every time someone visits their website and they hear that ding-dong.