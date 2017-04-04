What’s One More Google Accreditation?

In an age where mobile anything reins supreme, Google has launched a certification program for mobile site developers specifically.

The test, according to Google, determines if takers are knowledgeable on best practices for “creating, managing, measuring, and optimizing mobile websites,” and if passed allows the test taker to promote themselves as a Google accredited mobile site developer.

A brief overview

A look at the study guide reveals the variety of topics covered in the exam, ranging from simpler topics like how to improve mobile site speed, to more advanced topics like progressive web apps.

There are a total of sixty-five questions in the exam covering why mobile sites matter, how to improve mobile site speed, how to create an effective mobile UX, and advanced web technologies.

As of now it is only available in English and doesn’t focus on Android, iOS or any other operating systems; although it does support Google’s Accelerated Mobile Pages project which relies on AMP HTML to build light-weight webpages with fast load times.

Google certification

Google’s Mobile Sites certification is the third certification the tech mogul offers along with AdWords and Analytics.

AdWords covers basic and advanced advertising concepts, including search advertising, display advertising, and mobile advertising, and requires two exams to become certified.

Analytics certification is a one part exam testing users on their Google Analytics knowledge like planning and principles or implementation and data collection.

Although Google certification isn’t the same as a college degree, and has a significantly lower price tag at $0, they are helpful credentials to have depending on your field. They are especially good to have if you are an entrepreneur and need to keep up with technology development as it evolves, and make sure you are privy to the same knowledge as your competitors.

Even if you aren’t an entrepreneur, Google is a good refresher and/or knowledge check to perform if you are in any way involved in a business that uses Analytics, AdWords, or a Mobile Site.

Another plus

If you’re hiring someone to do certification for you company you now have the opportunity to ask if they have this certification.

Because Google tends to be the gold-standard in this area, asking a potential employee for this certification will give you peace of mind that work is being done competently and capably.

Take a looksy

To take a gander at the study guide for yourself, head here.

If you’re already a professional at AdWords, Analytics and Mobile Sites skip straight to the exam and get Google accredited: One extra certification ain’t never hurt nobody.

