Tech News
Google’s killing yet another of their staple products – Hangouts
(TECH) Google keeps killing off products, this time Hangouts – this transition could impact your team or practices, so here’s what to expect.
As a fan of working from my bed as a devoted employee of several remote teams throughout my career, I’ve relied on Google Hangouts for more years than I’d like to admit.
I’ve lived it, breathed it, and d*ngit, I’ve seen my fair share of screenshares.
But Google, in their wisdom and maybe sadism, just announced they are retiring the beloved Hangouts in October of this year.
My team’s reaction:
Seriously though, they just now decided to retire Google+ after all of these agonizing years, and now they’re retiring Google Hangouts?
Google+ was the Dwight of the Google family, and Hangouts was our Jim.
All jokes aside, it’s unclear where the messaging functionalities of Google will stand within the next year. Buckle your seatbelts, because this is about to get confusing (or streamlined into being obsolete).
What no more Hangouts means for your team:
Google mentioned they will transition Hangouts to Chat and Meet, for text conversations and video conversations, respectively. However, it’s unclear what the functionalities of each product will actually be. Can we just call it G-Chat again and call it a day, please?
According to TechCrunch, here’s how the transition will go down: “As for G Suite users, Google says it will start bringing more features from classic Hangouts to Chat between April and September. Those include integration with Gmail, the ability to talk to external users, improved video calling and making calls with Google Voice.”
If you’re as confused as I am, here’s the recap:
Google Hangouts: retiring
Google Chat: gaining some Hangouts features but only for G Suite Users, limited functionality for free users
Google Meet: basically the same thing as Google Hangouts, limited functionality for free users
With the meteoric rise of Slack and Zoom, it’s honestly probably a smart business choice, but it’s clear the transition from Hangouts to Meet and Chat is going to be a messy one.
If you needed another incentive to switch your communication tools to Slack and Zoom, now’s probably the time. But for those of you who stick to Google Meet and Chat, Godspeed.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Social Media
Photographer’s ‘I quit’ letter to Instagram is epic, inspiring
(SOCIAL MEDIA) People whine about Instagram (or any social network) endlessly, but one photographer’s adios note may inspire others to follow suit.
It’s no secret that Instagram, and social media in general, gets flack for inciting the feeling to compare yourself to others when looking at their “perfect” content. Instagram especially aids in giving an illusion that certain users have amazing, picture-perfect lives.
And as the popularity of the media, and the follower count, grows, the pressure to create likeable content grows, creating this insane subculture where Instagram has taken on a life of its own. In this subculture, regular people fancy themselves: influencers, models, and photographers.
Sure, we live in a world where it’s acceptable to be whatever you want, but this can be dangerous as it makes those who have worked their tails off to develop a true talent get lost in the shuffle. This is especially true of professional photographers, as there is so much more to photography than selecting the right filter.
A photographer named Nick feels this sentiment, as he has written an inspiring message – vowing to ditch Instagram and create a space for true photographers to share their work and engage a community.
“For photographers like me, it just doesn’t work,” Nick writes on his website. “Whether you have 5 followers of 500,000, it’s not a place for photographers looking to share their work with a community of thoughtful, engaged people.
“Worse, it creates a toxic treadmill of insecurity and self-doubt by encouraging us to focus on follower counts, hearts and worthless comments. I’ve been there, obsessing over followers and likes. It’s not a good place to be.”
He then writes he wants to create a space with consistent, regular feedback. While this space does not have a platform or a name, Nick is committed to developing an app in the public eye, in real time, where people can follow its development.
Now, there’s something that can be qualified as true innovation. It will be kicking off Soon 2019, and those interested in following can sign up via email for an inside look when the time comes.
While this could turn into something amazing for photographers, it also gives us non-photographers something to think about. Nick has challenged himself to leave the unhealthiness of social media comparison behind; maybe challenge yourself (in small steps, of course).
Next time you’re out, try refraining from snapping a picture of your dinner for the ‘Gram, and just focus on eating it. Don’t worry about recording an entire concert for your story, focus on enjoying it. Sure, Instagram exists for us to showcase the highlights in our life. But, what’s a life that’s not actually being lived, just posted?
Business Marketing
Boost your sales conversions with shopable images
(MARKETING) Creating images and sliders for your site with this simple took could work wonders for your sales.
Promising to turn your photos into profit, Shopable monetizes product images by allowing ecommerce shops to create embeddable shopable images and sliders that can help increase engagement and click through rates by placing animated shopping tags on your website’s product images.
For example, say you’re in the couch selling business. If you’re using Shopables, your customer will know how much the couch costs because there’s a small tag attached to the either side of the image offering the price and product name.
Once a customer hovers over the image, they’ll have the option be given more details seamlessly. If they like it, they can click it and be immediately transported to a product page where they can hammer out the details, and eventually put that baby in their cart and purchase.
Shopable hopes that these little price tags and quick views will prompt action to increase conversion.
I really did not want to like Shopables. I dream of living in a world where just once I’ll be able to go into a J.Crew and the perky sales associate won’t have to offer me online shopping options with free shipping. Why do I try to go to stores anymore? Alas, we live in an ecommerce world and if I want to be a material girl, I gotta click through.
I get it. If you want to turn your traffic into increased conversion, Shopables is a great way to do so because it’s in-your-face easy and a vast improvement to apps like LikeToKnowIt which can be hard for users to navigate and geared toward Instagram lifestyle fiends.
But, here’s the thing, will the tags cheapen the online shopping experience from an aspirational aspect? For example, if luxury brands used Shopables, it feels as though it could take away from the exclusive quality of the shopping experience. Sure, online shopping is private and no one needs to know how much you spent, but something just feels cheap about a tag sale.
On the other hand, a tag registers as affordable, and although I don’t really need something else to enable my stress shopping at least with Shopable, I know what I can afford.
Tech News
This eye tracking tech could be what saves VR
(TECHNOLOGY) VR has struggled with adoption rates, but this new technology could finally make it more useful in daily life.
The new HTC Vive Pro Eye VR headset made its debut at CES 2019. An updated version of the HTC Vive Pro, its features are expected to have a variety of uses over the long-term.
The Vive Pro Eye features new eye tracking technology developed in partnership with Tobii Eye Tracking. Inside the headset are sensors around the eyes to help the A.I. target what your eye is seeing. This is integrated into the UI design, allowing users to select menu options just by looking at their choice. In theory, users can choose how to interact with different A.I. characters or in VR chat spaces.
The eye tracking features Dynamic Foveated Rendering which will allow the computer to render VR objects the user is looking at to a high resolution. Likewise, images on the user’s periphery or outside the field of view will appear at a lower resolution or won’t be rendered at all. This way headset will require less performance power from its graphics card, and can still generate high-quality images in the places that matter.
Another feature is the A.I. assist where the computer can register intended targets in the VR environment based upon where your eyes are looking. This could be helpful for newcomers to VR instead of adjusting to the hand-eye coordination with the remote.
In a new industry like VR, the turnover rate for technology is fairly high, but the fovated rendering is likely to stay. Since its practicality not only enhances user experience, but also provides support from a hardware standpoint, its not outlandish to think developers will piggy-back off this new feature.
Sounds like fun? Well, currently the Vive Pro Eye is meant for business ventures rather than for consumers. But we’ll likely see this technology eventually find its way into more affordable VR products. There is no release date or price range yet available.
Study: Workers are ghosting employers (why are you surprised?!)
Photographer’s ‘I quit’ letter to Instagram is epic, inspiring
Boost your sales conversions with shopable images
Court rules age discrimination against job applicants is legal (kinda)
The highest earning YouTube star is a 7 year old #wow
Is insecurity the root of overworking in today’s workforce?
Shocker: tech giant tried to patent a job candidate’s ideas
New year, new trends: Social media edition
Beware: LinkedIn is a social network with privacy issues, too
Branded content coming to a theater near you?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
Our Great Parnters
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Is insecurity the root of overworking in today’s workforce?
-
Business News3 weeks ago
Shocker: tech giant tried to patent a job candidate’s ideas
-
Tech News3 weeks ago
Google kills another of their brands – are chatbots over?
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Do women that downplay their gender get ahead faster?
-
Business Marketing6 days ago
How ecommerce brands can increase sales, even on tiny purchases
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Descript is a mindblowing editing shortcut for audio and video
-
Business News6 days ago
The most common buzzwords (still) used in job descriptions
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Zuckerberg makes eyeroll-worthy new years resolution
Pingback: Google's killing yet another of their staple products - Hangouts - The American Genius - Wiredfocus