Tech News
Google launches AI secretary to wait on hold for you
(TECH NEWS) Hold for Me is a new optional feature for Google Pixel phones that uses an AI to hold during long wait times so you don’t have to.
Calling is usually the best way to get the information you need, but spending hours to get a representative to answer the other end of the line is frustrating. While we wait, we are forced to listen to awful elevator music. Your ears get all sweaty from having to hold the phone up to your ear, and the wrist pain is no joke. Yes, headphones help keep your hands free, but there is no resting for your ears. They have no choice but to listen to those annoying repetitive sounds and automated messages. For those tired with this first world nuisance, Google has something that might help alleviate the pain.
The company has released, Hold for Me, their latest Google phone app feature that allows Google Assistant to do all the waiting for you. Currently, this feature only works on Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G devices in the U.S.
So, how does it work? You call a toll-free number. When you’re placed on hold, Google Assistant waits in line for you. Powered by Google’s Duplex technology, their algorithms can recognize “hold music”. It understands the difference between a recorded message and a customer support representative. While Google Assistant holds for you, your call is muted. Finally, you’re free of all that dull and annoying music!
At any time, you can “check real-time captions on your screen.” When someone is on the line, Google Assistant will notify you with a sound and vibration. And a screen prompt will say, “Someone’s waiting to talk to you.” It tells the representative to hold for you. Oh, how the roles have changed! This gives you time to answer your phone. However, I wouldn’t keep them waiting for too long. We don’t want to give them a reason to hang up after all that time.
“Hold for Me is our latest effort to make phone calls better and save you time,” said Google’s Andrew Goodman and Joseph Cherukara. It’s a good effort, but if you don’t want it, don’t worry. Hold for Me is an optional feature. It can be enabled in the phone settings, and you can choose to activate it during a call.
Tech News
4 things you need to know about Amazon’s pay-by-palm service
(TECH NEWS) Amazon One uses biometric palm reading, which sounds like science fiction. But here’s a few things you may want to know before you try it out.
We’d all like to wave a hand and make money magically appear. Amazon wants you to wave your hand to make money disappear into its coffers with its new Amazon One payment service.
That’s based on biometrics, not magic.
Amazon One’s FAQ says its purpose is to simplify everyday interactions by letting you use your palm to pay, enter, or identify yourself. It’s designed to be simple, fast, and best of all, contactless. Once you sign up, you don’t have to touch anything again.
Whether you think that sounds cool or creepy, you should know a few things about it and how it works.
1. A scanner will create an image of your palm that is then associated with your credit card.
To sign up, you place your palm over an Amazon One imaging device. That will create a “palm signature” based on your unique identifying features, such as the ridges, lines, and veins in your hand. Your palm’s image is linked with a credit card you put into the device. If you want, you can scan your other palm, too.
To use your palm, you hover it over the Amazon One device for a second or two. Requiring that “intentional act,” Amazon says, lets you maintain control over when it’s used.
2. You can try your hand at using Amazon One to pay at two Amazon Go stores in Seattle.
Before you shop at an Amazon Go convenience store, you place your phone – or now your palm – over the device at the entrance to initiate your purchase. Cameras and sensors throughout the store note what you put in your shopping bag. Amazon already knows what you’ve bought, so there’s no waiting in a checkout line. Your purchases get charged to your credit card, letting you fulfill the stores’ slogan, “Just walk out.”
Using a phone requires the Amazon or Amazon Go app. You don’t need an app for Amazon One unless you want to keep a running list of what you’ve bought.
3. Amazon envisions third parties using it as an additional payment method or for identification.
That would mean you could pay with your palm at retail stores, maybe shaving off the couple of seconds it takes to take out and put back your credit card. Bonus: Neither you nor the cashier has to touch your card. Other bonus: You can’t lose it or leave it in the car.
People might also use it for badging in at work or going through security at a stadium, Amazon says.
TheVerge.com says that’s potentially a problem: “Amazon One isn’t a payment technology. It’s an identity technology, and one that could give Amazon more reach into your life than ever before.”
4. Privacy and security could be real issues with a company that some people think already knows too much about us.
Amazon says the palm images are encrypted and securely stored in the cloud, not on the device. Also, because using your palm requires an intentional action, only you decide where and when to use Amazon One. So many questions: Do we want Amazon to know more about us? Could the technology be used for some kind of surveillance? Could hackers access the image of your palm – and what could they do with it?
There’s something a little disconcerting about using our bodies as tech devices or, in Amazon One’s case, as something that is essentially a password. This feels somewhat less creepy than inserting microchips under your skin, which became all the rage in Sweden in 2018. The chips are designed to do things like unlock doors, store information like emergency contacts or carry e-tickets for events or train tickets. But under our skin?
With Amazon One, we’re just starting to read the future of our palms. Stay tuned.
Tech News
This tool reveals how websites are tracking your data
(TECH NEWS) Even if you’re taking precautions, you can still have your privacy ruined by online trackers. The web tool, Blacklight, spotlights pesky privacy trackers you can’t see.
It’s no secret that websites track our data. Advertisements that pop up and appeal to our fashion styles, hobbies, and vacation destinations are no coincidence. These curated ads are created by the information that is fed through a website’s data tracker and third-party cookies. To try to get a sense of privacy, we all rely on private web browsers to block trackers. And we install ad blockers to minimize website snooping. However, this doesn’t guarantee we aren’t completely being watched over our shoulders.
So, how do we shine some light on the dark invaders we cannot physically see? Well, The Markup is a nonprofit newsroom that will investigate for us. Their web-based tool, Blacklight, is a “real-time website privacy inspector”. Anyone can run a privacy check on any website using this tool. To do this, all you have to do is visit their site. You enter the URL address of the website you want to inspect in the tool’s website bar field and click “Scan Site”.
This “opens a headless web browser”, and the tool visits the homepage and randomly selects pages on the site to investigate. In the background, the tool’s custom software “monitors scripts and network requests to observe when and how user data is being collected.”
There are seven different tests the site performs to investigate and identify specific methods of surveillances. Blacklight looks at:
- Third-party cookies
Advertising tracking companies use cookies to profile users based on their internet usage.
- Ad trackers
Advertising tracking technology loads Javascript code or small invisible images to either build a user’s advertising profile or identify a user for ad-targeting.
- Key logging
This captures the text you type into a web page before you hit the submit button on a website.
- Session recording
This technology allows a third-party to monitor and record all of a user’s behavior on a webpage. It tracks user mouse movements, clicks, taps, scrolls, or even network activity.
- Canvas fingerprinting
Even if you block all cookies, this group of techniques tries to identify your browser without setting a cookie.
- Facebook tracking
Facebook pixel is a piece of code Facebook creates to allow other websites to target their visitors later with ads on Facebook.
- Google Analytics “Remarketing Audiences”
As the most popular website analytics platform today, this tool enables user tracking for targeting advertisements across the internet.
All of these tasks sound daunting, but Blacklight scans for all these types of privacy violations in less than a minute. Then, it returns a “privacy analysis of the inspected site.” The report doesn’t only give you a long text of jargon you might not understand. It details what every result means. It even gives you information about the ad-tech companies the website has interacted with and provides you helpful links to resources to provide more information.
To test it myself, I entered a random website and quickly received the report. Reading through it, it was very creepy to see what kind of information is being collected. But, I shouldn’t be surprised. The Markup’s website states, “Big Tech Is Watching You. We’re Watching Big Tech.”
Out of curiosity, I also looked up https://themarkup.org to see what all they are watching. Shockingly (not really), everything returned with positive results. Interesting, huh?
Tech News
3 cool ways bug-sized robots are changing the world
(TECH NEWS) Robots are at the forefront of tech advancements. But why should we care? Here are some noticeable ways robots are changing the world.
When we envision the robots that will (and already are) transforming our world, we’re most likely thinking of something human- or dog-sized. So why are scientists hyper-focusing on developing bug-sized (or even smaller!) robots?
Medical advances
Tiny robots could assist in better drug delivery, as well as conduct minor internal surgeries that wouldn’t otherwise require incisions.
Rescue operations
We’ve all heard about the robot dogs that can rescue people who’ve been buried beneath rubble or sheets of snow. However, in some circumstances these machines are too bulky to do the job safely. Bug-sized robots are a less invasive savior in high-intensity environments, such as mine fields, that larger robots would not be able to navigate without causing disruption.
Exploration
Much like the insects after which these robots were designed, they can be programmed to work together (think: ants building a bridge using their own bodies). This could be key in exploring surfaces like Mars, which are not safe for humans to explore freely. Additionally, tiny robots that can be set to construct and then deconstruct themselves could help astronauts in landings and other endeavors in space.
Why insects?
Well, perhaps the most important reason is that insects have “nature’s optimized design”. They can jump vast distances (fleas), hold items ten times the weight of their own bodies (ants) and perform tasks with the highest efficiency (bees) – all qualities that, if utilized correctly, would be extremely beneficial to humans. Furthermore, a bug-sized bot is economical. If one short-circuits or gets lost, it won’t totally break the bank.
What’s next?
Something scientists have yet to replicate in robotics is the material elements that make insects so unique and powerful, such as tiny claws or sticky pads. What if a robot could produce excrement that could build something, the way bees do in their hives, or spiders do with their webs? While replicating these materials is often difficult and costly, it is undoubtedly the next frontier in bug-inspired robotics – and it will likely open doors for humans that we never imaged possible.
This is all to say that in the pursuit of creating strong, powerful robots, they need not always be big in stature – sometimes, the tiniest robots are just the best for the task.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
Use the ‘Blemish Effect’ to skyrocket your sales
-
Tech News1 week ago
Degree holders are shifting tech hubs and affordability
-
Business Marketing3 days ago
How becoming better listeners eliminates our culture’s growing isolation
-
Opinion Editorials3 days ago
Will shopping for that luxury item actually lower your quality of life?
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
What is UI/UX? Take a little time to learn for free!
-
Social Media2 weeks ago
We watched The Social Dilemma – here are some social media tips that stuck with us
-
Social Media2 weeks ago
Zillow launches real estate brokerage after eons of swearing they wouldn’t
-
Tech News1 week ago
New Apple Watch is awesome, but past watches could be just as good for cheaper