Tech News
Google launches powerful AI tools that may be the start of a new era
(TECH) At the Google I/O developer conference, the search giant divulged a multitude of ways they are looking to utilize improved AI in the future.
Google is no stranger to artificial intelligence, especially when it comes to chatbots in Google Meetings or as a hold feature on their Pixel products. At Google’s I/O developer conference, the search giant divulged a multitude of ways they are looking to utilize AI in the future. The advancements in AI reveal just how powerful these tools are in being able to perceive human behavior online.
The 2 main topics from the announcements were evolving search and natural language processing. Language model for dialogue applications (LaMDA) allows the AI systems to have conversation-style dialogue, while the Multitask Unified Model (MUM) has the ability to better understand human questions in order to provide more relevant answers in search. Lastly, Google will improve AI within Maps to yield improved directions.
During the event, the Google team provided demos of these tools. LaMDA shows a more natural conversation between itself, chatting as two forms within one AI chatbot system. Typically, chatbots get confused at stark changes in conversation, but this one provided a more natural flow. In addition, Google is looking to improve their “personality” per say, making AI bots more interesting and quick-witted.
On the other hand, MUM is an AI-powered tool for the purpose of simplifying the search. This system, by design, should understand comparisons in an inquiry and give the best answer. Overall, this should reduce the number of questions a person asks within a search. The tool is also designed to be able to provide product recommendations related to your question (weaving advertisements in it, of course!). Compared to BERT, the natural language model from 2018, MUM is 1000x more powerful and spans a larger neural network.
For Maps, big changes are coming in 2021 and beyond. Streets will appear more accurate, including sidewalks, crosswalks, and pedestrian islands, as well as adding details for more than 50 cities. Your results will be based on different times zones and places as your location search specifies, and the app will consider safety as a factor as well.
By enhancing AI, the technology we deal with on a daily basis, such as phones and computers, will take on more day-to-day responsibility of sweating the hard stuff. For example, instead of having to reword a question or search multiple queries, the machine can make sense of it. Instead of the burden of deciding safer routes be on the user, Maps by Google can make these calculations itself.
The fact that artificial intelligence can improve so quickly over a small period of time goes to show the capacity limits are far from being reached. Google will continue to push the limits of tech and AI in order to improve our everyday lives, but we have to ask, when will it become harmful as if it hasn’t already? There is and could be further built-in bias, worsening climate change through carbon footprint, and the robot-take-over of jobs. For now, we can enjoy the new era of rapidly improving tech, especially in the search space, as long as we keep its shortcomings front of mind.
Create a pandemic-friendly sign-in with this touchless technology
(TECH NEWS) In an era where touchless communication is paramount, Wellcome brings touchless employee and visitor sign-in technology to the workplace.
Touchless technology is becoming more and more common these days and for good reasons — health and safety. Due to the COVID pandemic, social distancing remains helpful in curtailing the amount of positive coronavirus cases.
Unfortunately, some work environments require in-person employees, contractors, and visitors. And now, some businesses are starting to bring more of their workforce back into the office. While we can hopefully assume they all have some safety protocols in place, the front desk interactions haven’t changed much. This makes it difficult to manage and see who’s in and out.
But to fill in that gap, meet Wellcome. Wellcome is a touchless sign-in platform for employees and visitors. According to their website, the app “helps you manage the workplace effectively, making it safe and easy for everyone” who’s in the office.
And the platform does this by implementing the following features in its tool.
Employee Touchless Check-in
By uploading a list of employees to the Admin, employees automatically receive an email with a one-click “Wellcome Pass”. This pass can be added to their Apple or Android digital wallet.
Once at work, employees scan their pass on an iPad at the reception desk. Then, they will see a customizable confirmation screen with the company’s health and safety guidelines messaging. This reminder can help ensure everyone is following the rules and staying safe.
Visitor Touchless Check-in
For visitors without a Wellcome Pass, they can still scan the QR code on the iPad using their device. The QR code will direct them to a customized check-in form where they can select their host and fill out a health questionnaire on their mobile device.
COVID-Safe Visitor Screening
Based on how a visitor answers the health screening questionnaire, it will grant or deny them access to the office. This health COVID screening will help HR managers “protect the office by restricting access to visitors that might be infected.”
Host Notifications
Via email, Slack, and/or SMS, Wellcome will immediately notify the host when they have a visitor and send them the visitor’s contact details. It will also let them know if their visitor was granted or denied access based on the health screening. If a visitor is denied access, the host is instructed to not meet the visitor, but contact them another way.
Contact Tracing
If there is a potential or confirmed COVID-19 case at work, Wellcome makes it easy to identify and notify anyone who may be at risk. To do this, the HR manager just needs to search by a person’s name and date range in the Admin. Search results will pull up anyone that could have come in contact with the infected person.
The Admin will also notify all employees and visitors that need to self-isolate and get tested. If needed, Wellcome also lets you download and submit a tracing report.
Manage Office Capacity
Wellcome tracks workplace capacity and occupancy data to help maintain social distancing. If occupancy reaches the capacity limit, the Admin will be notified to “take steps to reduce occupancy in order to stay within the required limits.”
In the Admin Dashboard, reports are available to view the status of current capacity. It can also predict what the occupancy will be each day so companies can plan ahead.
Book Workdays
Employees have the option to pre-book when they want to come into the office. The app displays how many slots are available for each day, and it can send out a calendar reminder. Through the Admin, HR managers can see who will be coming into the office. This is Wellcome’s other way of making sure capacity limits are always within range.
Also, setting up Wellcome is pretty simple. All you need is an iPad. You install the app on it and leave it at the reception desk for employees and visitors to check-in.
For companies who have employees and visitors in and out of the office. Wellcome does sound appealing, and it looks like they will benefit a great deal from the platform. And, if you’d like to check it out, Wellcome lets you use the app free for 14 days. Afterwards, you can select a plan that works best for you.
Facebook’s focus is on the future; Rebranding parent company to Meta
(TECH) Zuckerberg announced from his coat closet that Facebook is now considered Meta- here’s why and what it means for the company going forward.
Somehow, in a cringe but relatable fashion, Zuckerberg wears a classic black tee, in his walk-in closet, with BBQ sauce as a book stopper, while announcing that his billion-dollar company, Facebook, is changing its name…to Meta, which means “beyond” in Greek.
Per Zuck, he wants the name change to “transition from people seeing us as primarily being a social media company to being a metaverse company.” The existing brand could not “possibly represent everything that we’re doing today, let alone in future.”
Though not specifically stated, we know the decision to rebrand emerges from the numerous accounts and allegations of privacy violations, conspiracy theories, political conflicts, and harmful on-platform content taking a toll on users’ mental health. Whistleblowers have come forward from all sides and the Facebook moderators have been under question and scrutiny for what they let slip through the cracks.
It’s no question as to why Zuckerberg wants a name change, but how that name change is going to help. Just like the transition from Google to Alphabet never caught on amongst the majority, the adaption of Meta from Facebook is going to be a slow burner, if it even ever comes to fruition. The fundamentals of Facebook are its features, birthed from the inside out, and difficult to move away from.
Zuckerberg wants to remove himself from the very platforms he’s come to build to preserve his legacy.
The rebrand to Meta is set to encompass the parent entity, while the social media platforms will remain the same… Instagram, WhatsApp, and yes, even Facebook. From these, they are wanting to break off into a 2nd segment that will focus on future platforms, including VR initiatives. The new Meta Twitter posted,
“The metaverse is the next evolution of social connection. It’s a collaborative project that will be created by people all over the world, and open to everyone. You’ll be able to socialize, learn, collaborate, and play in ways that go beyond what’s possible today.”
According to the press release, Facebook is set to trade under the new stock ticker MVRS on December 1, 2021.
Chatbots: Still useful, or ready to be retired from your site?
(TECH NEWS) Chatbots have proven themselves to be equally problematic as they are helpful – is it time to let them go the way of the floppy disk?
All chatbots must die. I’d like to say it was fun while it lasted, but was it really?
I understand the appeal, truly. It’s a well established 21st century business mantra for all the side hustlers and serial entrepreneurs out there: “Automation is the key to scaling.” If we can save time, labor, and therefore money by automating systems, that means we have more time to build our brands and sell our goods and services.
Automation makes sense in many ways, but not all automation tools were created equal. While many tools for automation are extremely effective and useful, chatbots have been problematic from the start. Tools for email marketing, social media, internal team communication, and project management are a few examples of automation that have helped many a startup or other small business kick things into high gear quickly, so that they can spend time wooing clients and raising capital. They definitely have their place in the world of business.
However promising or intriguing chatbots seemed when they were shiny and new, they have lost their luster. If we have seen any life lesson in 2020, it is that humans are uniquely adept at finding ways to make a mess of things.
The artificial intelligence of most chatbots has to be loaded, over time, into the system, by humans. We try to come up with every possible customer-business interaction to respond to with the aim of being helpful. However, language is dynamic, interactive, with near infinite combinations, not to mention dialects, misspellings, and slang.
It would take an unrealistic amount of time to be able to program a chatbot to compute, much less reply to, all possible interactions. If you don’t believe me, consider your voice-activated phone bot or autocorrect spelling. It doesn’t take a whole lot to run those trains off the rails, at least temporarily. There will always be someone trying to confuse the bots, to get a terse, funny, or nonsensical answer, too.
Chatbots can work well when you are asking straightforward questions about a single topic. Even then, they can fall short. A report by AI Multiple showed that some chatbots were manipulated into expressing agreement with racist, violent, or unpatriotic (to China, where they were created) ideas. Others, like CNN and WSJ, had problems helping people unsubscribe from their messages.
Funny, shocking, or simply unhelpful answers abound in the world of chatbot fails. People are bound to make it messy, either accidentally or on purpose.
In general, it feels like the time has come to put chatbots out to pasture. Here are some helpful questions from azumbrunnen.me to help you decide when it’s worth keeping yours.
- Is the case simple enough to work on chatbot? Chatbots are good with direct and short statements and requests, generally. However, considering that Comcast’s research shows at least 1,700 ways to say “I want to pay my bill,” according to Netomi, the definition of “simple enough” is not so simple.
- Is your Natural Language Processor capable and sophisticated enough? Pre-scripted chatbots are often the ones to fail more quickly than chatbots built with an NLP. It will take a solid NLP to deal with the intricacies of conversational human language.
- Are your users in chat based environments? If so, then it could be useful, as you are meeting your customers where they are. Otherwise, if chatbots pop up whenever someone visits your website or Facebook page, it can really stress them out or turn them off.
I personally treat most chatbots like moles in a digital whack-a-mole game. The race is on to close every popup as quickly as possible, including chatbots. I understand that from time to time, in certain, clearly defined and specific scenarios, having a chatbot field the first few questions can help direct the customer to the correct person to resolve their problems or direct them to FAQs.
They are difficult to program within the expansiveness of the human mind and human language, though, and a lot of people find them terribly annoying. It’s time to move on.
